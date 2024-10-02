Who wins a race between F1, rallycross, drift and pro4 on a custom track?

When it comes to drag racing and straight-line speed, you’ve seen the world’s top vehicles, from Formula 1 to Rallycross, face off before. But let’s face it, that’s not a truly fair fight – the world’s top vehicles across the world of global motorsport each have their own specialties that set them up for success in their own discipline of racing.

But what would happen if a group of elite vehicles faced off on a custom race track, blending on and off-road sections into a hybrid course that gave each car a chance to shine on an even playing field? We set out to find out, and built a track just outside Houston, Texas featuring dedicated lines purpose-built for four incredible vehicles from the worlds of Formula 1, off-road racing, rallycross and drift competition.

01 Who’s competing on the ultimate racetrack?

Behind the wheel of each of these remarkables vehicles sat an incredible driver. The championship-winning RB7 Formula 1 car was driven by F1 veteran Patrick Friesacher. Andrew Carlson brought his Pro4 off-road truck, built to dominate short course racing. Representing the world of rallycross, multi-series veteran Scott Speed joined the action in his Subaru. And the newest vehicle in the mix came with drift extraordinaire Mad Mike Whiddett , who brought his brand-new, custom-spec “MADMAC” MacLaren drift hypercar to the party.

02 What makes these vehicles unique?

Patrick Friesacher pilots the RB7 Formula 1 car. The rallycross car sets the pace off the line, and navigates tight corners. The Pro4 truck's suspension allows it to hit dirt jumps. The MADMAC is the ultimate vehicle for sliding in style.

Each of these vehicles is expertly tuned for high performance in its own unique context. The Formula 1 car is perhaps most at home on this track, with its remarkable ability to maintain high speeds while cornering pairing with a powerful V8 engine. An F1 car traveling at top speed can generate three to four times its weight in downforce. That's equivalent to a rhinoceros sitting on the car, pushing it down, and sticking it to the track.

But when it comes to getting off the line in record time, the rallycross car’s acceleration stands apart. These cars are designed for acceleration, reaching 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds. A Rallycross car would in fact beat gravity off the line in a head-to-head race – an object in freefall accelerates at 32.2 feet per second squared. A Rallycross car accelerates at around 46.3 feet per second squared. That means this car can beat gravity in a head-to-head race, pulling 1.4Gs and reaching 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds.

And while the rallycross car is capable of keeping pace through off-road sections, mud and dirt is truly the home of the Pro4 truck. The Pro4 has a suspension built to devour rough, rutted short-course dirt tracks with up to 20 inches of travel – a stark difference to the 1 to 2 inches of travel allowed by the RB7’s suspension).

Finally, when it comes to style, there’s hardly a vehicle on the planet that can match the MADMAC’s incomparable ability to drift and smoke tires. With its 1000-horsepower, flame-spitting custom rotary engine, Mad Mike's McLaren Drift Car is more than five times as powerful as an average sedan and even more powerful than the RB7 F1 car.

03 The numbers behind these vehicles

Vehicle Driver Weight Horsepower RPM RB7 Formula 1 Car Patrick Friesacher 1,400 lbs 750 18,000 Subaru Rallycross Car Scott Speed 2,865 lbs 600 6,400 “MADMAC” Drift Hypercar Mad Mike Whiddett 2,700 lbs 1,000 11,000 Pro4 Truck Andrew Carlson 4,500 lbs 950 8,000

04 Who ruled qualifying?

The four drivers survey their qualifying lines with host Emelia Hartford © Chris Tedesco

Before the four vehicles faced off on the Ultimate Racetrack, each ran a qualifying lap on their individual line to ensure the track was balanced and set up for a fair race. Here are their qualifying times:

Vehicle Qualifying time Gap to top qualifier Pro4 01:20.23 -- Formula 1 01:20.36 +0.13 Rallycross 01:20:56 +0.20 Drift 01:21.40 +0.844

05 Who won the race?

Four-car showdown © Chris Tedesco

To see who came out on top in the final winner-take-all race, check out the video above and watch this four-car showdown.