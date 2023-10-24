1 min Take a look at the world's toughest F1 track. Discover the turns that F1 drivers think make up the world's toughest circuit.

Whether it's all-out speed or game-changing opportunities for overtaking, all race fans have their own ideas about what makes a thrilling turn. But there are corners which strike fear – or at least major irritation – into the hearts of even the most seasoned pros. Here we take a look at the turns that make F1's big beasts quake in their Pilotis.

1. Turn 11, Bahrain

This notorious overtaking spot presents a very different kind of challenge. It's a fourth-gear left-hander that forces hard deceleration on entry and exit, but drivers need to maintain a light touch on the brakes and keep feathering the accelerator to maintain control and beat the drag of the slow uphill exit.

Marcus Ericsson, Sauber: "The track has different challenges to it, one being the sand surrounding it. Depending on the wind and weather conditions, this can become a defining factor. In the middle of the track, Turn 11 is a very technical left-hand corner which is one of the most difficult ones of the season. It also offers some good overtaking opportunities which I look forward to."

The iconic Paul Ricard circuit © Florent Gooden/DPPI

2. Signes, Paul Ricard

After a 10-year break, Signes is back on the calendar as of 2018. Signes is possibly the fastest corner in racing, with cars easily clocking 340kph (210 mph). Its broad right-hand sweep provides bold drivers with plenty of potential for passing, but a sharp braking zone at the exit means this strategy is only for the brave.

Romain Grosjean, Haas: "Adding the chicane in the middle of the main straight should help with overtaking. It will be full throttle before a very big braking zone. If a driver defends his line while braking for the chicane, he may not have a good exit. That could provide the car behind with another overtaking opportunity at Signes, which will be flat-out, with the possibility of going through it two abreast!"

3. Eau Rouge, Spa

With a maximum gradient of 18%, this famous left-right-left complex ends with a blind summit, meaning drivers can't see the exit – and don't know where they'll land as they come over the crest.

Fernando Alonso, McLaren: "It doesn't matter whether it's practice, qualifying or the race, every time you enter the Eau Rouge complex it is very special as a driver. I don't think there's a corner that compares to it in Formula One. It's a strange feeling as you get a heavy compression on your body before being unleashed up the steep hill and out again. Much of it has to be done on instinct almost as you cannot see the exit when you come over the hill. It's the one part of the race track you have to get right every time, as you can gain and lose a lot of time."

The Red Bulls battle it out at the British Grand Prix © Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

4. Copse, Silverstone

Combining a blind entry and an incredibly fast apex boasting a minimum speed of 280kph (175mph), this sweeping seventh-gear right-hander was made even faster for the 2017 season, prompting an apprehensive reaction from even Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes: "It is going to be rapid. None of us are prepared for just how quick Silverstone is going to be compared to previous years. It was awesome in the last race. It will be a physical race for us – the G we are pulling it will be at least one up, maybe two. It will be a lot of fun."

Sergio Pérez, Force India: "If there is a track I'm looking forward to massively it is this one. I'm so curious to know if Copse will be flat. There might be some cars that could go through there flat at some point over the weekend, so we will see."

Sepang International Circuit © Force India

5. Turn 15, Sepang

The monstrous climactic hairpin of the Malaysian Grand Prix circuit was modified in 2016 to make it as intimidating as an angry Balrog. With a rising bank towards the exit, the corner is as tricky strategically as it is technically. The awkward camber change means drivers going for the fastest time have to swing to the outside, creating an opportunity for overtaking on the traditional racing line on the inside.

Daniel Ricciardo , Red Bull: "It's not the most attractive on the calendar. It's challenging. I guess that's one positive side of it. You take the inside, but then it sort of washes it away with the negative banking and you're on the outside, so you do a lot more distance. I wouldn't say it's a fun corner, you're really struggling for grip as the track falls away."

Jolyon Palmer, Renault: "What they've done is not bad, in terms of making the track a bit interesting. But the way it's off-camber means it is always frustrating because braking is difficult. It's very easy to make mistakes in locking and lighting it all up in exit. It's annoying to drive, but it's a more interesting corner from a technical point of view. The nature of it means you never feel like you've nailed it because it is a bit scrappy."

6. Maggots/Becketts, Silverstone

Widely considered the most demanding and technical turn combo in racing, Maggots/Beckett combines a fast left with a fast right, before forcing a double-downshift ahead of another fast right at the exit.

Jolyon Palmer, Renault: "Maggots and Becketts are pretty much one corner now because your foot is nailed down throughout. The end is not quite flat but you’re happy to compromise there to get on the right part of the track for the exit."

The Circuit de Catalunya is one of the most demanding on the calendar © David Ramos/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

7. Campsa, Catalunya

F1's own rollercoaster mixes punishing torque with sensory deprivation. A full-throttle sixth-gear right-hander, Campsa kicks off with a completely blind entry, then switches from a steep uphill section to a sharp downhill exit, which makes it easy for drivers to misjudge their egress and run wide onto the astroturf.

Mark Webber : "G-force makes it feel as though your body is being squeezed. In a fast corner, the G-force comes on laterally as we go around, so your ribs, hip and neck get squeezed into the edge of the seat. You've got to get used to that. The force comes on slowly and peaks in the middle of the corner. But when you hit the brake pedal, the G-levels soar up and down. That feeling is completely different. You hit the brakes very, very hard, so the G‑force is extremely high but goes away quickly."

8. Turn 8, Istanbul Park

At 640m, this right-hander is the longest corner of the season, featuring a mammoth four apexes, even the slowest of which is taken at 260kph (160mph). Drivers are put through a max torque of up to 4.5G – more powerful than a rocket launch, and usually the point at which human beings lose their vision (which is generally a handy sense during a motor race).

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari: “It’s an awesome corner, we try to take it flat year by year. It’s fast and extremely bumpy, so you can hardly see where you’re going. You turn in and hope for the best.”

Spa: The home of the Belgian Grand Prix © Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

9. Pouhon, Spa

A long-standing spectator favourite, Pouhon is an unforgiving corner that demands perfection. This double-apex left-hander starts with a difficult downhill entry phase. It's critical to hit both apexes spot on to get in the right position for Pouhon's exhilarating flat finish.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes: "Pouhon is incredible because you're really at the limit of the grip level and you're gently playing with the throttle and trying not to scrub off too much speed with the steering. Getting it right is always an amazing feeling. It's a place where you really feel on the limit and that's pretty awesome in an F1 car. I always look forward to coming back here."

The big wheel fairground ride at the Suzuka circuit in Japan © Getty Images/Clive Rose

10. 130R, Suzuka

The show-stopping centrepiece of one of F1's toughest tracks, and a mainstay of motor-racing video games. 130R takes its unassuming name from its 130m radius, and this double-apex corner is one of the fastest and most-feared in racing. Taken at 305kph (190mph), this iconic turn wallops drivers with a load of 3.5 lateral Gs, and can make or break a championship campaign.

Robert Kubica, WIliams: “The 130R is just awesome. You’re just flat out in seventh and it bends so you're completely on the limit. It really rewards you if you get it right.”

Sebastian Vettel, Scuderia Ferrari: "It's not comfortable. It's definitely exciting, but not as easy as it used to be."