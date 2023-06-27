Yukinator vs Super Max: Mega truck mayhem at the Erzberg!

The (Un)serious Race Series between Formula One teams Scuderia AlphaTauri and Oracle Red Bull Racing reached a whole new level of adrenaline-fueled excitement as the second round of the series swapped racing mini jet boats in Australia for monstrous mega trucks in Austria.

Taking centre stage for this round for the teams were Max Verstappen (aka Super Max) and Yuki Tsunoda (aka Yukinator). Super Max and the Yukinator were piloting mind-blowing mega monster trucks at the legendary site of motocross hard enduro event Red Bull Erzbergrodeo.

Brace yourself for unrestricted racing where there was no limits to weight, tires or the track itself by watching the race action in the player at the top of the page.

Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda in front of their Monster machines © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Tsunoda had claimed victory over Daniel Riccardo, who was representing Oracle Red Bull Racing in the first round in Australia, and was in the mood to push home Scuderia AlphaTauri's advantage in Austria.

The showdown at the Erzberg delivered all the exhilarating elements that have defined Formula One in 2023: a nail-biting false start, a pulse-pounding last-corner battle and nerve-wracking technical issues before an ultimate champion emerged from the chaos. But it was the gravity-defying leap over four cars that truly set this track apart and raised the bar to unprecedented heights.

Max and Yuki wheel to wheel in trucks with their own team livery © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool Max had misfires. Maybe that's also because I gave his engine a sip of water Yuki Tsunoda

As in the first round, it was Tsunoda who secured victory, meaning AlphaTauri now lead the (Un)serious Race Series over Oracle Red Bull Racing by two races to nil.

"Max had misfires. Maybe that's also because I gave his engine a sip of water," said Tsunoda after stepping off his monster truck that was adorned in Scuderia AlphaTauri livery.

An unfamiliar cockpit for Max Verstappen © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool The racing (and fun) begins © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool Yuki Tsunoda wins again © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

The monster trucks that Verstappen and Tsunoda were using were three meters tall, spanned a massive 3.70 meters in width and stretched over 5.40 meters in length. They also weighed in at 4.2 tons.

To put it into perspective, a single tire on these behemoths tips the scales at nearly the same weight as a Formula One race car. Propelling these mechanical beasts is a monstrous 5.7-liter Chevy Big Block engine that boasts delivery of some jaw-dropping 500 horsepower.

Next stop for both – the F1 Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Austria © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

The Erzberg in the scenic region of Styria in Austria has witnessed countless legendary clashes on both two and four wheels. Only a few weeks ago, the mountain hosted the most grueling one-day hard enduro race known to man – Red Bull Erzbergrodeo !

Immerse yourself in the sheer toughness of hard enduro as you witness the triumph of Mani Lettenbichler (KTM) and the relentless battle against the unforgiving terrain.