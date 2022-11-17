10 famous streetball courts in the U.S.

Dušan Bulut hit a spectacular game-winning stepback three over a Russian defender to give Team Serbia a 10-9 victory over Team Russia in the Red Bull Half Court 2021 World Cup .

As magical as the moment was, so was the setting: the beautiful Scalo San Lorenzo streetball court in the heart of Rome, with a court featuring a colorful mural drenched in vibrant blues and reds.

Streetball is a less formal, but far more entertaining form of basketball, where player’s individual talents and showmanship are encouraged to flourish. Contrary to what most people think, the name “streetball” is about the style of play rather than where the game is held. In other words, you can play streetball anywhere from a street basketball court to an NBA gym, to an empty parking lot.

10 Famous Streetball Courts in the US

The beauty of streetball is in how the game is played, especially in the United States. As you can expect from a sport that prides itself on mystique and flair, there are some legendary courts where even the most particular streetball critic must tip their hat to the rich history and spirit of the games that are played there. Here is a list of some of those famed basketball courts.

01 Rucker Park (Harlem, New York)

Location: 280 W 155th St, New York, NY 10039

Hours: 7am-10pm

Rucker Park isn’t just one of the most famous streetball courts in the United States; it’s one of the most famous basketball courts in the world. Many basketball legends and other streetball legends made their names and cut their teeth there, dominating in off-season circuits, or running the table in streetball tournaments. From established NBA greats like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Durant to streetball legends like Earl “The Goat” Manigault and Joe “The Destroyer” Hammond, Rucker Park has hosted some magical moments in basketball history since the court started hosting tournaments in 1950.

02 The Hole (Brooklyn, New York)

Location: Brownsville Houses along Rockaway Avenue, between Riverdale and Livonia Avenues.

If you’re looking for the best basketball competition in Brooklyn, you’re likely to find it at “The Hole”, a famous street court located in the Brownsville neighborhood. The Hole hosted some dominant performances by streetball legends James “Fly” Williams and Ed “Booger” Smith.

03 The Cage (Manhattan, New York)

Location: 6th Ave &, 6 W 3rd St, New York, NY 10014

Hours: 7am-6pm

Located in Greenwich Village in Lower Manhattan, the West 4th Street Courts, also known as “The Cage”, features the most physical brand of basketball of any court on this list. Receiving its name for the metal fencing that surrounds the court, The Cage has hosted NBA players like Anthony Mason and Walter Berry, who dominated the West 4th Street League. The fencing forces the sidelines to be tighter than normal, so they are usually ignored as players try to do most of their offensive damage closer to the basket.

04 Venice Beach Courts (Los Angeles, California)

Venice Beach Courts © Photo by Ashwin Vaswani on Unsplash

Location: 1708-1798 Ocean Front Walk, Venice, CA 90291

Hours: Open 24 Hours

There isn’t a basketball court with a more picturesque backdrop than the Venice Beach Courts. The sunny LA weather and vibes of the coast fuse seamlessly with the basketball culture that has grown there. Established NBA stars like Dwight Howard and social media stars like Emeka Uzomba all come together to participate in the culture of the courts.

05 Mosswood Park (Oakland, California)

Location: West MacArthur Blvd (at Broadway St) Oakland, CA 94609

Hours: 6am-10pm

If you’re looking for a West Coast equivalent to Rucker Park, Mosswood Park is where your search would end. From Bill Russell to Gary Payton to Damian Lillard, plenty of NBA’s finest talents matured and blossomed at Mosswood, along with streetball legends like Demetrius “Hook” Mitchell. There’s a certain aura of toughness to Mosswood, if you’re going to be on the court, you better bring your best: an unwritten rule that has lasted generations.

06 16th and Susquehanna (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Location: 1510 W Susquehanna Ave,

Hours: Open 24 Hours

A vital piece of Philadelphia history is the 16th and Susquehanna courts, where NBA and streetball talents put out dazzling performances in front of hundreds of fans. Along with NBA players like Wilt Chamberlain and Doug Overton, streetballers like Bryant “Sad Eye” Watson made a name for themselves there. Although the league that brought life to the court no longer exists, efforts have begun revitalizing the culture and magic that once existed there.

07 Dyckman Park (Manhattan, New York)

Red Bull Reign Qualifier at Dyckman Park in New York © Jon Lopez / Red Bull Content Pool

Location: 4768 Nagle Ave, New York, NY 10034

Hours: 6am-9pm

If you want to visit a truly legendary streetball atmosphere, Dyckman is the place for that. Located just across the Hudson River from New Jersey, players and fans, young and old, congregate here to get a sense of both what is and what is to come. NBA Stars like Kevin Durant and Kemba Walker are immortalized in Dyckman’s Hall of Fame, while young players like Jahvon Quinerly and Isaiah Washington, members of the social media-famous Jelly Fam, grew to prominence while showcasing their skills here.

08 Kingdome (Harlem, New York)

Location:62 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10026

Hours: Open 24 Hours

Although its name may not hold the weight of Dyckman or Rucker Park, the Kingdome is still one of the legendary courts that adds to the rich streetball culture that resides in New York City. The Kingdome Classic was arguably one of the largest basketball tournaments in the city, drawing names like Tracy McGrady and Rafer “Skip to my Lou” Alston.

09 Happy Warrior Playground (Manhattan, New York)

Location: Amsterdam Ave &, W 97th St, New York, NY 10025

Hours: 7am-6pm

Located in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Happy Warrior Playground is the court that Earl “The Goat” Manigault dominated in his rise to greatness in the streetball scene. Often referred to as “Goat Park” in respect to Manigault, the park has witnessed members of NBA royalty like Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar flourish and sharpen their skills here.

10 4th Ward Park (Linden, New Jersey)

Location: 601-699 McCandless St,

Hours: Open 24 Hours

While streetball was always respected within the communities surrounding the courts, the game didn’t really receive much love in mainstream media for several years after it grew to prominence. However, insert 4th Ward Park and AND1 Basketball. The duo picked up on the growing market and ran with it. Spearheaded by streetball legend Waliyy “Main Event'' Dixon, 4th Ward Park became the backdrop for AND1’s growing presence in the world of streetball, serving as host to the original AND1 Mix Tape game in the summer of 1999. The footage was used for Mix Tape Vol. 2, a highlight reel of the magical moments of the game in an ode to the beautiful streetball game.

Streetball is a magical game, and the environments where the games are held only add to the game's allure. With a rich history, these courts have seen many legendary players, in both the traditional basketball and streetball worlds.