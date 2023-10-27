Final 8 teams set for Red Bull Campus Clutch 2023 US Final

After more than 36 qualifiers that featured 700 teams and almost 3,300 participants, the field for the Red Bull Campus Clutch U.S. Final is set. The top eight collegiate VALORANT teams from across the country have made it through on-and-offline qualifiers and will face off Saturday, November 4 at the Ignite Gaming Center in Chicago. The winner takes home the U.S. title as well as a trip to the World Final at the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul, Turkey November 19-24. The Red Bull Campus Clutch World Champion receives $20,000+ in prize money along with the prestigious distinction of the best collegiate VALORANT team in the world.
Red Bull Campus Clutch U.S. Final teams
- Northwood University (Midland, Michigan)
- Winthrop University (Rock Hill, South Carolina)
- Fisher College (Navy) (Boston, Massachusetts)
- University of St. Thomas (Houston, Texas)
- San Jose State University (Blue) (San Jose, California)
- Missouri Baptist (St. Louis, Missouri)
- University of Central Florida Knights (Gold) (Orlando, Florida)
- West Virginia University (Morgantown, West Virginia)
The 2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch World Champion Northwood University is out to defend their world title but perpetual contenders Winthrop University, Fisher College and University of St. Thomas are all vying to knock them off and claim the top spot. Newcomer Missouri Baptist are making a name for themselves in collegiate esports and will play the underdog role in this year’s U.S. Final. San Jose State won the U.S. title in 2021 and are aiming to recapture their championship form. UCF and West Virginia made last year’s Red Bull Campus Clutch U.S. final and are hoping to improve on their middle-of-the-pack finish a year ago.
- Watch the video of Northwood University’s (Team USA) journey to take home the 2022 U.S. Red Bull Campus Clutch title below:
Fans can watch the Red Bull Campus Clutch U.S. Finals live on Collegiate VALORANT Hub Twitch channel on Saturday, November 4 starting at 9:30am CT.
Red Bull Campus Clutch is a global student VALORANT tournament open to college and university students across the world. It’s a grassroots esports initiative bringing up-and-coming student VALORANT players of every skill level together as they team up and experience competitive gaming as they have never before. The tournament has hosted over 1,000 individual events and has had more than 75,000 participants worldwide since the competition began in 2021.