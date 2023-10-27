Final 8 teams set for Red Bull Campus Clutch 2023 US Final

After more than 36 qualifiers that featured 700 teams and almost 3,300 participants, the field for the

is set. The top eight collegiate

teams from across the country have made it through on-and-offline qualifiers and will face off Saturday, November 4 at the Ignite Gaming Center in Chicago. The winner takes home the U.S. title as well as a trip to the World Final at the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul, Turkey November 19-24. The

Champion receives $20,000+ in prize money along with the prestigious distinction of the best collegiate VALORANT team in the world.