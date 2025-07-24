Why teamwork and mental strength beat pure power in fitness

Whether you’re training for a serious fitness race or just a tough group workout, there comes a point in every fitness challenge where physical strength alone isn’t enough. The weights are heavy, your lungs are burning, and suddenly, you’re not sure you can push any further. That’s when the real test begins – the test of emotional grit, teamwork and mental resilience.
In high-intensity team formats like Red Bull Gym Clash or HYROX Doubles, how well you work together matters just as much as how strong you are. That’s something two elite athletes – Ida Mathilde Steensgaard and Jake Dearden – know better than anyone. We asked them how top performers keep going when strength runs out, and what teams can do to thrive under pressure.
01
Top tips to survive and win as a team in fitness racing
Both Steensgaard and Dearden agree: the secret to success isn’t just strength, it’s strategy and support. “Clear communication is key,” says Steensgaard, one of the world’s top HYROX athletes. “Have a plan, but make sure that plan is changeable in the moment.” In team-based events, someone might hit the wall early, warns the Danish fitness pro. That's when flexibility matters most, knowing how to adjust roles, offer help and make fast decisions together. Adaptability and empathy, not just raw output, will keep your team moving is her message - "help each other out".
Have a plan, but make sure that plan is changeable in the moment
Dearden, a HYROX Doubles world champion, reinforces this idea. “Pace the workouts and work as a team,” he says. His advice is simple, yet effective: Practising together beforehand teaches you how to push and when to hold back. However, "having a great base of strength and fitness is a requirement”, Dearden adds.
Key takeaway: You don’t need to be the strongest in the room – you need to be the smartest, most adaptable and most supportive team-mates.
02
What is Red Bull Gym Clash?
Red Bull Gym Clash is a new kind of team fitness challenge where local gyms compete to prove they’re the fittest in the world. The format is simple but intense: each gym fields a team of four athletes who must complete a gruelling workout designed to test strength, endurance and teamwork.
Events include heavy lifts, endurance machines like rowers and skill mill, and fast-paced transitions – all under pressure. What makes Gym Clash unique is its team-focused structure, where communication and strategy matter as much as physical performance.
