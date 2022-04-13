What’s refreshing about the Nigerian-born, Baltimore-raised rapper’s output is that it acutely gets to the core of an angst that a lot of young adults find themselves experiencing. He wants — and feels like it’s in his destiny — to reach superstardom, but is often dealing with the emotional ramifications of loneliness and overall dissatisfaction. Sometimes that comes out in nasal melodies about how he feels when he’s alone at night like in 2019’s “Deathwish Interlude.” When he’s engaging with production that’s more likely to rattle your car he’ll channel mixtape Gucci Mane like he did on “STUNNAMAN (JUMPMAN)” or reference late Three 6 Mafia member Lord Infamous like he did on fan-favorite “Memories.” Right now, 4K is working on his first full length project since his 2019 debut Forgive Me, I Am Alive. And in the middle of recording we talked about him moving to Baltimore as a kid, his dreams of scoring films, and where he is musically.

We’ve briefly talked about you moving from Nigeria to the US as a kid. And I know you spent a bit of time in Indiana. How old were you when you came to Baltimore? And what was your perception of it when you got here?

The first time I really came to Baltimore I was like eight but I wasn’t here to stay. I would just come every holiday to see my cousins and spend summers out here. But when I turned 14 my mom couldn’t take it anymore so I had to get out of the house. Shit was crazy when I got here. I had to go to three high schools until I found my fit and two out of three were hell. It’s like black and white cominh from the Marion County school systems in the midwest to the inner city where teachers don’t be givin’ a fuck.

What’s some of your most standout childhood memories?

Nigeria, there is not a lot about it, just some smells and it was just hot and I have faint memories of my grandmother before she passed. She took care of me before my mother could. Church — my mother is religious as hell. And raising us was also around the same time she took to find her faith home so I transitioned religions like two or three times, but my favorite religion was probably being a jehovah's witness. Mostly because I had a lot of friends that I share memories with. A lot of people out that Kingdom Hall was like family to me. Today though I just identify as a Christian. Chinquapin Park basketball court with my cousin hooping every day for like five summer straight. We ain’t have no freedoms as kids so that just let me be myself. Hooping and talking music and fashion with my niggas.

When did the interest in music come? Was it through family or was it an outlet to express yourself with friends?

Nah, nobody in my family is musical at all. It’s weird, I don’t know where it comes from. I just always been into making songs around the same time I could talk. Like, my earliest memories are of beating away at a piano or begginh my momma for a guitar or begging to be in a music class. I have been part of bands, choirs, orchestras. I really have always found a way to appreciate the music no matter where it’s coming from.

4K Michael Against the Wall © Shan Wallace

How do you see yourself within the whole Baltimore scene?

I know I’m the one.

From what I know you started more as a producer. Was that your sole interest at that time or did you always wanna rap?

I have always been recording in my aunty basement off USB mics. I just wasn’t confident. I put all my life into music but niggas don’t know I been secretly rapping for over a decade. So I have been developing this shit because you can only deliver things correctly. No half steppin’.

Does producing help your rapping process?

Yes. You have to be a musician first. Sometimes I’m not even rapping — just doing what sounds good. This art is something you gotta do your own thing with and make your own. If you’re not a producer first, you not doing it right. Even if you don't make beats, learn how to put a song together.

What would you say was your most memorable live show?

Man. A Butch Dawson show. Like two years ago he brought me out to do a surprise set. He called me that night to do that shit while I was hitting plays. I stopped everything and just headed over to the venue and then the DJ couldn’t even load my music. It almost ain’t happen, but my homie Qué had the music and that was the best two minutes of my performance. Everybody knew every word to the song “Memories” and I just knew I shut that shit down. After I posted the clip people at labels started reaching out to us. But we still unsigned.

Are you one of those people that’s hoping that the whole Baltimore scene (alternative or street music) has a huge splash where everybody starts getting visibility at once? Or do you focus more on your own rise?

Man, you just won’t get far being selfish. I want everybody to win. Even the niggas who wish the worst for me. My peers doing good only bring more attention to what I’m doing. This is a community regardless of if you love me or hate me. We drinkin the same water at the end of the day.

You have a really great taste in music videos. Do you have aspirations of working in film as well?

Yeah, I wanted to score films at first and also direct them. I was even in college for it briefly but I lost my honors scholarship and dropped out. But hell yeah, me and my niggas need a budget. We have so much to execute, especially in film but I refuse to step where I’m not ready to. You gotta respect the art enough to teach yourself the ins and outs before you try to create and distribute it.

Talk about the project you’re working on now. What can you say about it without giving up too much?

I did my own thing with my own money and a lot of labels wasted my time, but we move. This is a sport. I’m the best with or without a budget and y’all ‘bout to fuck around and find out.

How does it differ from your previous work?

I’ve grown. I was going through a lot that I didn’t understand. I’m only kinda losing my shit now so I have a better grasp on what is going on. It’s more focused. I know what I need to say and I’m also pointing my energy in the right direction

Ideally, how do you want people to engage with your music going forward?

I want the music to be something people can always come to and not only understand me, but to further help them understand themselves. I don’t want to be the best just right now. I wanna be the best forever. I want people to spin this shit in the car as they drive past my grandkids crib.