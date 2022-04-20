Around 2018 I was introduced to her through her work with Butch Dawson, the West Baltimore rapper she’d been pretty active in photographing and documenting. But in the years since, I’ve enjoyed witnessing Green’s visual work propel her to being one of the scene’s most well-rounded artists. She started off as a painter in her early years growing up in the city’s Northeast section. After starting art school at the same time that Baltimore experienced political and social unrest after Freddie Gray died in police custody in 2015, Green was conflicted about who she was making art for. So she dropped out and started to frequent the alternative scene where artists — formally educated or not — were cultivating an exciting scene. And soon after, she made herself a force within that ecosystem.

Amira Green Playground Flat Out © Shan Wallace

What I enjoyed most about Green’s photographic work is that it feels warm and her subjects appear to peel back layers that don’t always shed in other images. That knack for creating with people on an eye level has made it possible for her to be just as effective as a painter and now a video director (she recently took the behind-the-lens lead for rising rapper Pink Siifu’s “Gumbo’! 4 tha Folks” single. To learn about her journey and approach to her work more intimately, we recently had a sit down.

When would you say your creativity first started being nurtured? Was it at home or were you influenced by friends?

All of this definitely all started at home. Both my parents are creative people so when they detected creativity in me, they were both very intentional about giving me the tools to express that energy. My mom would bring home giant stacks of printer paper from her office for me to draw on, and she kept me equipped with hundreds of crayons, markers, paint, or whatever I needed to get the ideas out. My dad took my older sister and I to museums. Both of them exposed me to a lot of different types of music. Those are some of my earliest memories. My parents have always supported me on this path, and they’ll tell you that they always knew I’d end up an artist.

Amira Green Playground Close Up © Shan Wallace

You’ve been one of the most important photographers in Baltimore’s alternative scene over the past few years. Can you talk about your introduction to the scene and why you wanted to start documenting it?

I was introduced to Baltimore’s alt scene through older friends that I went to high school with. We went to Baltimore School for the Arts, so naturally a lot of them gravitated toward that alternative scene after graduating. I was aware of it because of those people who’d graduated a year or two before me. I got a more tangible glimpse into what was going on in 2016, when someone put me on to Abdu Ali. I was a student at MICA by then, and dropped out not long after that. From there, I started easing my way in — attending events and shows, and meeting a lot of the artists that made the community what it was at that time. I just wanted to participate in any way I could. Academia was an alienating experience for me, especially coming off the heels of the uprising here in Baltimore in the year prior. I wanted to be making art with people who are from here and went through all that stuff too. I saw a lot of potential for therapy in that. I would take photos, make flyers, whatever people needed or wanted. I met Butch Dawson sometime in 2017 and we became close very fast. He introduced me to a lot more people, and before I knew it, I was a little working part of this ecosystem of artists.

What’s something about this scene that doesn’t get appreciated enough, from your perspective?

I don’t know if I’d consider this aspect under-appreciated, but what I love most is just the ingenuity of the DIY approach. Growing into a culture of working with what you’ve got has made me a more versatile artist, and a problem-solver. We really get to it by any means necessary. There’s a lot of trial and error that comes with that, but we’re better for it. Being afforded budgets to do my work now is an absolute blessing. I’m able to really go above and beyond what’s expected of me. And that’s because I came from a space where we’ve had to figure it out with nothing but willpower.

Amira Green Slide Close Flat Out © Shan Wallace

What does a good photoshoot feel like for you? What has to be at play?

A good photoshoot feels like a visit from an old friend, even if it’s someone I’ve never met. Taking photos is just a beautiful way to connect with people. I can think of few things as intimate as portraiture. I think it’s an honor when someone seeks you out to capture something. I never take that lightly. I feel the best when I see someone slowly open up as a shoot unfolds, or if we have a good conversation during it. Fun is the key — if we aren’t having fun, it shows. Even if the tone of the imagery is serious, those little moments in between should be full of joy.

One thing I really appreciate about your work is that it feels like it’s done with supreme care. Maybe it’s because you have a rapport with a lot of your subjects. But what are some of the things you think about before a shoot in terms of what you want to convey through the images?

Before a shoot, I try not to think too much about how it’s actually gonna look, unless the subject has a direction they want me to consider. By nature, I’m an experimental person. So if I have an idea I want to try, I bring the tools along to accomplish that idea. It’s really about spending time with whoever is behind the lens. I want the person or people to be having fun and excited about what we’re making because we’re doing it together. It’s an act of love for me. To be honest, I don’t even really think of myself as a photographer — it’s just one medium that I use to respond to things. I have a lot of appreciation and respect for the history of the craft. But I’m a painter at heart, and that heavily informs my approach to photography.

Amira Green Medium Flat Out © Shan Wallace

You’ve also began directing videos and have been sharing images of your paintings online. Most recently, you directed Pink Siifu’s “Gumbo’! 4 tha Folks, Hold On.” How’d that come about?

I went to school for painting. That’s my first love when it comes to artistic mediums. When I dropped out in 2016 I took a long break. I’m just getting back to it in the past year or two. I missed it a lot and it feels good to be working that muscle again.

“Gumbo’! 4 tha Folks” came about pretty randomly. Pink Siifu already had an idea of what he wanted. I was honored that he opted to work with me on that, because my experience with directing is super minimal. We had so much fun and it was just a beautiful experience. I learned a lot. His lady Audrey was carrying their twin daughters when we filmed it, so that made it extra special. The piece is really just an abstraction about spending time with family — biological and chosen.

Do you feel like directing is the natural progression for your visual work? Or do you look at it like something you just want to add to your repertoire?

I’ve always been interested in directing. I had to wait until it felt like the natural next step. I was very intimidated by it for a long time. I think I still am to a degree. I still have a lot to learn about directing. I’ve only really scratched the surface with it. But I love it, and am itching to do more. With music videos, it’s very stressful work but super fulfilling. Another very love-filled experience. Building and working with a team is so much fun.

Amira Green Swing Flat Out © Shan Wallace

If there are any, what artists from the Baltimore/DMV region have been inspiring to you?

Right now, Joshua Slowe — photographer and otherwise creative person is definitely inspiring me. He’s got such a great eye for photos and design. I really love the work he’s doing right now with design and installation. He’s killing it. Akile Butler too, and his brand HEY. He and Josh collaborate a lot. Their whole crew is just so creative, and they really embody that spirit of bringing your ideas to life by any means. They’re really dope and I admire them a lot.

Amira Green Wide Shot Flat Out © Shan Wallace

Amira Green Medium 2 Flat Out © Shan Wallace

What impact are you hoping to make with your work? How would you like people to engage?

I just want to be a reminder for people to go with their gut, and be fearless. When I first dropped out of school, I was really scared I’d made the wrong decision, and that I’d fail as an artist because of it. But eventually I let go of that fear, and it ended up being the best decision I could have made. If I had stayed, there’s no telling where I’d be, but I’m pretty sure I would not be where I am right now. I’m grateful for and excited about the present. So I hope that maybe one day my story will inspire other weird Black kids to not be afraid of carving out their own path. I hope I can encourage them to take chances on themselves.

As far as how people engage with my work, I just hope no one thinks about it too hard. Because honestly, I tend not to think about it either. I do what I do because I don’t wanna be doing anything else. Making images and forming relationships through that process makes me feel whole. If anything, I’d hope that engaging with my work will bring people a similar feeling.

