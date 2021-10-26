FLAT OUT: Ankhlejohn

Ankhlejohn’s first musical love wasn’t rap music or R&B. Like many growing up in the nation’s capital during the 90s and 2000’s, the homegrown genre, go-go, had his heart. He played in go-go bands growing up and idolized the likes of TOB, Backyard Band, and TCB. While this was happening, he also started to gain an adoration for rap as well. He was especially drawn to the confrontational manner in which 50 Cent took hip-hop by the horns in the early 2000s by going head-first at his peers. That’s who he modeled himself after, in terms of direct, uncut energy. And his first taste of the stage came when he was around 16 years old and opened up for a show his uncle booked that included some of the DMV’s most respected underground rappers at the time (Tabi Bonney, Uptown XO, and Ra The MC). It wasn’t until after high school that Ankhlejohn started to truly feel like he was getting noticed in the local scene, though.

While throwing open mics at local chain Busboys and Poets, he learned about more weekly rap showcases in the city where he’d step into cyphers to gain respect. But being solely focused on gaining the favor of his hometown was yielding results at too slow of a pace. It wasn’t until 2017 when Ankhlejohn released his album, “The Red Room,” that he started to garner consistent interest from people outside of the DMV area.

“I was doing some numbers on Soundcloud. I guess the songs got around to the right people and I started talking to labels overseas,” he remembers. “They telling me they wanna put my shit on vinyl and get me to different markets. So I went from a Soundcloud artist to having a record in stores in Japan. Nothing went viral, it just got into the hands of the people of the scene that was connected to the sound I was making. Before I was just a local artist. It was that battle of ‘Damn I wanna be the best locally.’ I couldn’t imagine being heard in other places. But when it happened, it happened so quick.” He speaks with poise but there’s a feeling that he’s still adjusting to the appreciation he’s experienced from across the world.

Ankhlejohn © Shan

“The Red Room,” as Ankhle mentioned, didn’t have any viral moments but it’s clear why it would resonate with hip-hop purists across international borders. Throughout, he makes a case for what Prodigy or Havoc would have sounded like if they grew up in Southeast DC during the ’80s instead of Queens, New York. By just listening to Ankhlejohn’s music, his full-bodied vocal projection and love for boom bap-leaning production, suggest that he’s from somewhere within New York’s tri-state area. But in speech, his drawl is DC through-and-through. And so are the bulk of his lyrical references.

On songs like “Rayful Edmond”—named after one of DC’s most notorious drug dealers— Ankhle aligns his lyrical prowess with local guys of street fame (but emphasizes that he’d never become a government informant like Edmonds did). The grainy and spooky sonics on “Georgia Ave” pay respect to a strip crucial to DC’s Black residents as Ankhle paints the scene for what he’s observed there over the years. And “Self” is an account of all the times he had to look within in order to improve his life. It’s grime and hunger make a great case for a young artist with a fire burning inside of them. Since the release of that album, Ankhlejohn’s released nearly 20 projects, each one slowly but surely helping spread his music to places he’d never even considered before.

Most recently, he dropped “As A Man Thinketh,” a 14-track album that dropped in September. The project’s title track starts with an endearing exchange between the DC rapper and his baby son. Ankhle prompts him to use his sweet voice to coo phrases like “I love you” and “DaDa.” As heartwarming as those few moments are, they are short lived. Because just 30 seconds into the father-to-son back-and-forth, the Obii Say-production shifts into an ominous head knocker that Ankhle uses to get a few things off his chest: his disdain for shallow rap lyrics, his desire for being on the cover of a magazine, and his ability to see God within himself.

Ankhlejohn © Shan

The song is a microcosm of what the album is in whole—a man sitting with himself, contemplating his place in the world, and rapping those convictions with extreme fervor. “I speak from the aspect of just dealing with shit. Just raw situations,” he saysin the living room of his DC apartment while screen printing t-shirts that he sells as merchandise. “You can make it cool to rap about the simple shit in life. It’s alright to be a human. I’m able to get that across because I’m a little abrasive, strong, and a little aggressive. So it can still sound gangsta.”

Elsewhere on the album—like on “Fountainbleau”—Ankhle lets soul-sampling production beautifully accentuate whatever topic is at hand. On that song he gets candid about not currently seeing eye-to-eye with his mother who, when Ankhle looks at his son, he’s reminded of. On “Two Masters,” produced by rapper Navy Blue, he raps about self-reliance and how his skill reminds OG hip-hop fans of better days in the genre’s past.

“I deal with life. I love life. Because life, it ain’t always perfect,” he says. “Being able to get this experience, it definitely changed me. Mind you I’m still growing. I haven’t even left the country yet. I’m very much still new to these consistent experiences. I go to rap in the most random places and I’ll go to the store and people will be like ‘Oh you Ankhlejohn?’ Receiving that love enables me to give a lot of love. When niggas don’t get that love it’s a lot of hate built up.”

Ankhlejohn © Shan

Judging by the recent nods and accolades that he’s getting, it looks like Ankhlejohn will be giving out a fair share of love in the near future. In February, acclaimed producer The Alchemist gave him a shoutout on twitter, prompting fans to advocate for the two to make music together. Over the summer, his face was planted on Spotify billboards all over DC as a part of the streaming platforms Frequency series that hosts a DMV music playlist. These accomplishments are helping motivate Ankhlejohn to continue his three-to-four project per year pace in hopes of multiplying the euphoric feeling of seeing himself on bus stops he used to frequent.

“It’s a blessing. They got me on Spotify billboards at bus stops that I used to stand on. I be lost for words,” he says. “I got a long way to go but I’m glad people fucking with me. I need my city to back me up even more. I make the city look good.”