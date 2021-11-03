FLAT OUT: Bipmoney Luv

Baltimore rap doesn’t really have a distinct sound. At least not in the instantly identifiable way that places like Detroit, the Bay Area, and other parts of the DMV region like PG County and Washington DC do. What those areas have that Baltimore doesn’t is a particular style of production that influences the way their artists flow. But what Baltimore does have is an accent and attitude that shine through whichever way artists choose to express themselves musically. YG Teck’s gruff street stories are akin to what you’d hear from a Jadakiss or Meek Mill while OTR Chaz’s nasally melodies put him in the class of Lil Tjay or SoFaygo — very different sides of the rap spectrum that still represent the hunger to crawl out of the tough life that Baltimore City presents them with. West Baltimore’s Bipmoney Luv is somewhere in the middle of them. Whether it be a beat that’s reminiscent of late 2000’s Zaytoven, the grimacing bounce of Louisiana rap, or groovy bassline heavy production that originated on the West Coast, the pleasure of Bipmoney’s music is that his delivery doesn’t lose its intimate, conversational approach.

Bipmoney Luv © SHAN

“I’m the strongest with music when I’m actually living what I’m rapping about,” he told me as we sat in my car in his Edmondson Avenue area of the city’s westside. “My music is coming straight from my heart so any sayings or any little slogans I might have, I’ma throw that shit in my raps. I’m having fun with it.” In each of the three mixtapes he’s dropped between the spring of 2020 and now ("Bipmoney", "Don Chi Chi Da Trap Savoir", and "Diego Jones Back At It") Bipmoney Luv makes it feel like you’re talking on the phone with someone who runs back-to-back animated stories by you. On his breakout track “Other Day” he goes through the steps he took to navigate the streets to his advantage. "Diego Jones Back At It"’s “Bip and Bunny” recalls a funny story in which he turns down an offer from his girlfriend’s cousin to get in on a PPP loan scam. And “Keep It Real” is such a detailed account of how he and his girl first got together that by the song’s end you’ll know that she gossiped about him to her sister before they met, that he likes her because she’s well-known in the city, and that he plans on buying her a car. With his nasal delivery that occasionally switches to more from-the-belly bellows, he accentuates the hell out his words, making you latch onto each one.

Bipmoney Luv © SHAN

The moments that he’s created in the past 18 months are impressive considering that he’d never officially dropped any music before “Other Day” in late 2019. He says he shot a couple music videos around 2012 but frequent stints in jail pulled him away from those pursuits. He credits the progress in 2019 to an undisclosed life-altering experience he had that same year. Music was the most accessible way for him to emotionally work through it. “Some serious things took place in my life and it was so much shit for me to put down, I had to lay it,” he described, reclining in the car seat. “Once I laid it, I started posting on my Instagram stories and people was reacting to it. They’d ask for the song and I’d send it to their email. This is before it got on iTunes or any of that.” The positive reinforcement influenced him to start developing his debut tape, Bipmoney, which he released in March of 2020. “I ain’t take my foot off the gas since,” he said nonchalantly.

In 2021, Baltimore’s rap landscape feels more crowded than it’s ever been. Our digital world has made that the case for music everywhere, but in the not-so-distant past, the city’s rap scene had a few major players that got the bulk of local love and a pool of their hopeful peers that mainly got support within their own friend groups. Now, there is an abundance of artists that can clock upwards of 20,000 views on a music video. And there’s tiers of them. Artists like Leekonnacomeup are more popular among teenagers. People like YGG Tay cater primarily to those who are active in the nightlife scene, while artists like Young Moose have worked their way to local legend status over the past seven years. This is the playing field for Bipmoney Luv — who, by the numbers, is far from the city’s most popular — and anyone else trying to make a name for themselves right now.

Bipmoney Luv © SHAN

“I basically got my own lane in this shit,” he said of his place within the city’s scene. “I definitely wanna push myself harder and be a little more consistent because sometimes I be holding back with the music. That’s what the people want.” Three tapes in an 18 month span isn’t slacking by any stretch, but in a climate where it’s routine for independent street artists to release around three tapes per year, Bipmoney sees the benefit of upping his output. “Diego Jones Back At It my only tape I put out this year. That’s what I mean by holding myself back. Sometimes I’ll have things going on personally and I’ll let it interfere with me releasing my music. I think I should just release it and let the people be the judge.”