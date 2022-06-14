Do you think Baltimore equips you for that world? Or puts you at a disadvantage?

I first encountered Deetranada’s music in 2015 when I visited a friend’s studio in East Baltimore to talk about collaborating with different artists around the city. While we sat and played some of our local favorites he paused and said that, not long before our meeting, a 14-year-old girl’s family bought her studio time as a birthday gift and I needed to hear her. I couldn’t believe what came through the speakers: solid rhyme schemes, a confident delivery, and the willingness to take chances with styles of production.

Flat Out Deetranada Performs © Shan Wallace

Not long after, I reached out and interviewed her about the love she had for rap music. She began soaring about a year later when she ended up as a contestant on Jermaine Durpi’s teen rap competition show The Rap Game on Lifetime. From there, Deetranada’s consistency and improvement have landed her in countless publications and an array of stages. I recently caught up with her to talk about her rise, where she sees herself within the wider Baltimore/DMV scene, and where she’d like to go next.

What scene do you consider yourself a part of in Baltimore?

I identify with the city as a whole because I still don’t know what because it’s so much shit I feel like I can do. Like Kahlo and Kam and all them, I be where they at and perform at their shows. I love that type of feel when I go there. Shordie and Izzy and all them, their crowd cool but I just feel more comfortable with Kam and them. Just underground cool shit. But I really just chill by myself.

Flat Out Deetranada on her scene © Shan Wallace

What distinguishes Baltimore from anywhere else?

Niggas try to be us. From the way we walk, the way we talk, the way we dress. Niggas be arguing about who started what all the time with us. I feel like niggas don’t understand us and they scared of us so they shut us out. And we not really giving a fuck.

You’ve had such an impactful career already, but when did you feel like you were finally settling into your life as an artist?

Truthfully, I didn’t take this rap shit seriously until niggas started giving me recognition for it. So, the moment I felt like it was really like “awww shit, we this serious” I think when I went on tour and I seen how many people in different demographics fucked with me. Like, I ain’t think the midwest fucked with me or all the way down south fucked with me like that. I thought my own regions was only the DMV/Baltimore area forreal. I ain’t think I would go in LA and people would be like “Oh Deetranada I fuck with ya shit.” So, seeing people fuck with me in other cities and then me hearing about it in my city, like niggas coming to me like “Yo I went out LA and niggas playing ya music and they talking about you forreal.” That moment kinda made me feel like “Damn, oh shit I’m not invisible for once.”

What does it feel like when you know your reach goes outside the city? How has that changed your perception?

It just moves me because I thought I was the only one that been through what I been through and seen what I seen. And to know that people can identify with my music and listen and it gets them through a tough time — whenever people hit me like that — I love that shit. It keeps me going.

Flat Out Deetranada speaks for herself © Shan Wallace

How has your perception of success changed?

Success definitely means a lot of different things to people but for me, seeing how the industry works. It’s so much more than music. It’s who you are as a person. People judge that, whether niggas like it or not. Like, how you look, is you up to par? Do you got the style? Who do you know? Do you have money? Do you have a budget? I realized that it wasn’t just talent ‘cause I thought I could just rap.

Flat Out Deetranada Passion for Baltimore © Shan Wallace

Can you talk about your artistic evolution over the years?

I feel like me evolving as a artist consisted of me not giving a fuck no more, about who gives a fuck about what -- like -- me taking the change from being a child to me being a woman now. A lot of niggas can’t accept that and I put myself in a hiatus, and I put myself in a deep depression because I really wanted to please people. I know you can’t please everybody, but damn, I didn’t want the majority to not like me and not fuck with me, or people are scared to bring my name up in rap conversations ‘cause they gonna call them weird for listening to me. I had to really sit back and think about that shit, and then I was like “Wait. What the fuck? I’m rapping my story, I’m not rapping nobody else story.” If they can apply themselves to my shit and be like “Alright I can see myself in her,” cool. But at the end of the day if niggas can’t accept me for me, and they can’t accept my rap sheet, my blueprint, they have no business listening to me. And once I started to carry that attitude, I just tried to get out of my own head.

Do you feel like there’s more of a connection between Baltimore, DC and other counties in between now?

I feel like it’s both. From me knowing more than anyone else to me not knowing anything about certain topics. I didn’t realize if you’re from certain places niggas just gon' treat you different off rip. Like how you talk. Niggas don’t sound like us or look like us. Niggas only wanna talk about the negative that come out the city. Like I walk into meetings and they ask where I’m from, I say Baltimore and they’ll go, “Oh…” Like, what the fuck that mean? I had to teach myself that I’m gonna have to make it.

Flat Out Deetranada Represents Home © Shan Wallace

I feel like it’s on and off. Honestly, with the...DMV/Baltimore connection, I really truly feel like it's on and off. Some months it’s like DC, PG, Baltimore like “Alright we unified forreal,” some days it’s like niggas arguing over 990’s. But I fuck with Rico Nasty, I fuck with Xanman, YungManny, Q Da Fool, like all them forreal. I see them doing they thing. I don’t see a lot of DC/PG rappers kinda shoutout Baltimore but it’s okay because it’s the same, damn near, area. I just feel like either way if it’s surrounding cities, it’s like a storm. If I had a storm right here, eventually it’s gon’ come around this way. So if the focus is on PG/DC right now, I know for sure like, Shordie Shordie got a gold record. Shit, it’s ready go up

Does seeing Shordie Shordie’s success motivate you?

Seeing Shordie get that plaque...I remember days he used to call me like “Yo Na-na, why niggas not fucking with niggas forreal? Niggas acting real shiesty.” I remember these calls, I remember he was like “Yo I’ma just stick to the melodies. I’ma just keep making song, after song, after song. Nigga used to make 10 songs a day. Seeing that happen, seeing that persistence, seeing that niggas not really fucking with him...For him to come back with an accomplishment and he wasn’t like “Oh look, I got a plaque. You niggas doubted me, fuck y’all.” He came back and was just like “Look.” He accepting all the love that’s coming to him.

Flat Out Deetranada Rises © Shan Wallace

Are there particular challenges to being a woman in this scene?

I feel like being from this area definitely has some advantages and its disadvantages. The advantages is niggas know off-rip bitches from this area gon’ come harder. I be stressing about this deep ass voice and niggas be like “Oh yeah that shit hard.” Rico killing shit with that raspy ass, hard ass, loud ass voice. I love that shit, I just love that shit. Chelly the MC killing shit. But some disadvantages is it’s like I overly have to make sure I’m posh, and tip-top, and shit like that ‘cause niggas think “Oh yeah she from Baltimore. She gon’ set it off.” or “It’s gon be some shit like The Wire.”I just feel like niggas gotta stay tip-top and just keep other niggas around me shaped so we all look good.

