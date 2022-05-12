In the mid-to-late 90s, Hyattsville, Maryland native DJ Alizay was somewhat of a teen prodigy. He was well-known throughout the DC metro area as one of the most hardworking and talented DJs, taking on the daunting task of trying to coexist with The District’s homegrown go-go music at parties at a time when go-go was the only thing people wanted to hear. His perseverance led him to getting a full-time gig as an on-air DJ at DC’s 93.9 WKYS in 1999 as a 19-year-old, and with the newfound mainstream visibility, he became an even more pivotal figure in the DMV area.

A few years later in 2004 when he was walking around local The Mall of Prince George’s, a young Wale noticed him and handed him a demo. Hearing the magical joining of rap skills and an embracing of the go-go sound, Alizay saw the future of DC’s sound. He took Wale under his wing, helped him sharpen his sound and acted as the now-iconic DMV rapper’s manager in his early days. These days, Alizay is still active on the turntables, whether that be spinning at parties all over the country or having virtual jam sessions for DMV natives yearning for some hometown sound. During a recent meet up at the same mall he and Wale first met, Alizay talks about those early moments and how far the DMV has come since he first started out.

You were a radio DJ very young?

Yeah, 1999.

How’d you get there as a 19-20 year-old?

I had to put in — you hear people talk about 10,000 hours. By that point I was seven years in. I had started at 12. So I thought I put way more in than 10,000. I was doing 6-7 hours a day. My parents would be like, “How you know so much music but you don’t know your damn school work?” I was putting in that work. So by the time I got to radio I was ready. I was born to be a DJ. I was born in Queens, New York. Had several uncles that DJ’d.

If you could describe what DC was like musically at that time?

Go-go was the main music. I went to go-go’s and embraced the music but go-go bands looked at me like, you just a DJ. It was a battle because go-go bands get the hype. So as a DJ when I came through, I had to know how to play go-go. I knew all the hip-hop. So once I was able to fuse them, that was the magic. Go-go was always Number 1. It’s like when you go to Baltimore, club was Number 1. You gotta get over that before people really even take you serious.

Would you have ever anticipated rap being as dominant as it is now in DC?

Prior to meeting Wale, it was a lot of people trying. You know what I’m saying? But when he hit, when me and him met — which we are at the mall we met at, PG Plaza — when I heard him I knew, like “Damn...it wasn’t like a finally moment, but it was like, “I know this right here, I know this is something people gon like.”People were trying, trying, trying. It wasn’t like he was the only one. A lot of people think it started with him but it was mad cats that tried. But he hit because we was able to blend the go-go with the hip-hop.

DJ Alizay on the DC Sound © Shan Wallace

What was it about him that you saw that set him apart from everyone else?

In go-go you got leadmen and he kinda had that flavor with him, but could rap. Me knowing go-go, that’s what made me think it was gonna work. And then me putting my twist. Me and him met at this mall in 2002-2003. I had already been on the radio for three years already. I didn’t have to listen to the CD he gave me but I always listened to the CDs artists gave me. Even to this day because you never know. It was more of God brought us together.

Looking at what the DMV is now, how close do you think it is to its intended purpose when the term was coined?

I feel like right now, DMV is super strong. Of course it could always be stronger. Anything could always be stronger. But, from where I come from? Like the era I come from, just like Wale and me and him alone. When I think about that DMV, naw it wasn’t — Baltimore was looking at us. I always had ties with Baltimore. Me and Quicksilva met like ‘97-’98. Tim Trees. It’s a whole bunch of people I always was cool with. However, pre “DMV” term, it wasn’t no beef but like, we always joked on each other. Baltimore dudes always wore long white tees, long shorts. DC was New Balance, jeans was a little tighter, heavy cuffs. But as of now, Baltimore could claim DMV and to me that’s a milestone. It’s still a little division.

Where do you think the separation in the DMV comes from?

I think the issue is that DC doesn’t get enough credit. And when I say that, we just talked about New Balance, Nike Boots. It’s a lot of stuff that really comes out of DC but DC is so small. It’s like you got Maryland and VA — and when I say Maryland: Baltimore. Virginia, you got Richmond. You got people in Hampton now that wanna claim DMV. Jersey can’t really be like “We did this” with anything from New York. Even when you go more upstate they can’t — Buffalo, which they got Griselda and all that — they can’t take nothing away from New York City. And New York can’t take nothing away from them. But they really kinda spread apart. Here, it’s so (clasps hands together) it’s kinda like, the lines are blurry.

DJ Alizay Prince George County © Shan Wallace

What distinguishes PG County from the rest of the region?

I’m tryna tell you, PG County is the real sauce. When you think about how close it is to DC — it’s not city, but it’s city. Style. They moved the go-go’s out here. You gotta think, me and Wale met here. A lot of stuff happens in PG but a lot of times, PG will even defer to DC. It is a tussle. It is. It’s always been this thing about being from the county like, you soft or something. You know what I’m saying? But it’s not true. I feel like being from the county you kinda get the balance.

What do you think artists from this area need the most to go to the next level?

I think we need to do our history better on who and what is here. It’s a whole bunch of people who have built this foundational stuff. And a lot of the artists coming up, they wanna make it seem like 2005 or 2010 is old. That’s not old son, you gotta go deeper. You really gotta understand that this is on the backs of people. Some people should be really rich off of this. But they not. Some people are reaping the benefits off of this right now for stuff that people did but they not paying homage whether it be music, articles, interviews, whatever. You gotta be able to pay homage to people. And say their names, ‘cause that is what helps get people out.

