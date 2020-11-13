Flat Out: Future of DMV

The best and most exciting thing about being tapped into the DMV rap scene is how expansive it is. You’d likely need a month of nonstop listening to get through just how much the D.C. metropolitan area is producing right now, and it gets even more daunting once you begin to separate by rap sub-genre. But, by far, the most oversaturated is the area’s street rap scene, which has pushed forth a solid number of hopeful stars over the past five years including Q Da Fool, Xanman, Big Flock, Goonew, MoneyMarr, Lil Dude, and more. Southeast D.C.’s

No Savage

is poised to be the next name that’ll circulate outside of his home district and save for Q Da Fool, he has something many of the aforementioned artists don’t. No Savage has a level of versatility that extends his catalogue beyond sinister keys and the nationally beloved DMV flow. It’s not that he can’t use that formula; songs like last year’s Cheecho-produced “Stop Dat” fall in line with the crowd but even then, Savage’s voice overpowers it. He has a scratchy tone and a forceful projection of voice that make his presence something that has to be acknowledged. Whether it’s lending a hook to standout teen Baltimore rapper

“Through the City” or rapping for four minutes straight on his own song “Dedication,” he has the ability to captivate his listeners. Just recently, he started to collaborate with D.C. rap pioneer Shy Glizzy who comes from the same Southeast neighborhood as he does.