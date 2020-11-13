Flat Out: Future of DMV
© Keith Robinson @censoreddreams
A roundup of DMV artists to look out for going forward.
There’s never a shortage of artists coming out of the Baltimore/DMV region and what’s most exciting is the range of work being done within the rap and R&B realms. From raging punk rap to street tales to soul music that honors their hometowns, the final installment of Flat Out is a look at a handful of artists in the region who are worth all your listens right now.
Zhariah
Zhariah is a D.C. native whose work spans from rapper to rockstar to performance art. You can count her musical catalogue on one hand right now, but in that small offering, Zhariah’s conviction is especially impressive. Earlier this year she released a video for her song “Metal, Whips, and Chains,” which takes cues from horrorcore pioneers like Three 6 Mafia, with murmuring chants laying under ominous synths and crashes. In the video, she drags people in leather masks around with leashes (a recurring theme on her social media channels) while she raps about dominating goth boys and digging her nails into throats. Her other music — like this year’s “Bitch Boy” — operate in a similar way. You often find yourself hanging on to Zhariah’s every bar because the energy often rises by the second, as do the details of how she’s gonna inflict pain on her subordinates (and enjoy every second of it).
Leekonnacomeup
About five years ago, the bulk of Baltimore street music — because the current scene was in its embryonic stages — either sounded like an adaptation of the Meek Mill-led East Coast trap music or the thoroughly uncut and introspective reflections that mirrored the Boosie Badazz-led Louisiana scene. In some ways, Baltimore is equal parts of both those worlds, which would explain why the music came out the way it did. But in recent years, many of the teenagers whose music has been circulating through the city follow the formula of regionless trap pop; not unlike the Lil Mosey’s and Lil Tecca’s of the world, with flashes of the local accent being the only real indicator of their origin. West Baltimore’s Leekonnacomeup fits that description, but it doesn’t cheapen his music at all. If anything, Leek’s ability to weave through this far-reaching production style with his melodic raps suggests that his music has a better chance of making it out of the city. He’s been consistent with releases in 2020 with two tapes (Gangster Love and Come Up 101) and his “BackEnd Baby” single has hit the 100k view threshold on YouTube.
Zadia
West Baltimore singer Zadia's "Vacants" album has been one of the best projects to come from the region this year. And it stands out not just because of its sound, but because of the messaging behind it. Baltimore has somewhere around 17,000 vacant homes in the inner city — an image that’s become its representation to the outside world for decades now. "Vacants" is a love note to the city, but also a cry out to Zadia’s fellow natives to galvanize and see the opportunity of ownership in a majority Black city that’s in front of them. Throughout the project, her smooth raspy melodies are supported by soothing saxophone play. backup vocals, and guest appearances from players in Baltimore’s DIY scene to speak up about taking charge in the societal shift we’re experiencing right now, with love of course.
No Savage
The best and most exciting thing about being tapped into the DMV rap scene is how expansive it is. You’d likely need a month of nonstop listening to get through just how much the D.C. metropolitan area is producing right now, and it gets even more daunting once you begin to separate by rap sub-genre. But, by far, the most oversaturated is the area’s street rap scene, which has pushed forth a solid number of hopeful stars over the past five years including Q Da Fool, Xanman, Big Flock, Goonew, MoneyMarr, Lil Dude, and more. Southeast D.C.’s No Savage is poised to be the next name that’ll circulate outside of his home district and save for Q Da Fool, he has something many of the aforementioned artists don’t. No Savage has a level of versatility that extends his catalogue beyond sinister keys and the nationally beloved DMV flow. It’s not that he can’t use that formula; songs like last year’s Cheecho-produced “Stop Dat” fall in line with the crowd but even then, Savage’s voice overpowers it. He has a scratchy tone and a forceful projection of voice that make his presence something that has to be acknowledged. Whether it’s lending a hook to standout teen Baltimore rapper Young Don’s “Through the City” or rapping for four minutes straight on his own song “Dedication,” he has the ability to captivate his listeners. Just recently, he started to collaborate with D.C. rap pioneer Shy Glizzy who comes from the same Southeast neighborhood as he does.
ANKHLEJOHN
ANKHLEJOHN is from Southeast D.C. but that probably wouldn’t be your first guess when listening to his music. In sound, much of his catalogue resembles what you would have heard coming out of the New York Tri-state area in the early-to-mid 90s. The production is brooding and his sinister tales of what goes on in his environment are often refreshingly descriptive and imaginative. For example on “Ghost Busters” from earlier this year, he recollects having dreams in which he died and woke up in a haunted afterlife where he and his undead friends terrorize the living. On this summer’s “Obelisk” he goes over a Brooklyn drill beat for an autobiographical story of the obstacles it took for him to arrive at this point in life. And at every other turn, he raps with the type of conviction that suggests that there’s a lot of feelings and thoughts burning inside of him that won’t know peace until they’re let out into the world.