Flat Out with MovaKween

MovaKween’s music is a portal to a more spiritually-enriching and mentally-stimulating world than the one we encounter in our day-to-day lives. It’s filled with atmospheric chimes, soothing trumpeteering, and her balmy voice helps guide each otherworldly element there. She’s been building this world as a fixture in Baltimore’s alternative music scene for nearly a decade. In the early-to-mid 2010’s MovaKween was a mainstay at local open mics and group cyphers, where she’d be in the company of other singers, poets, and rappers. But before making her presence known at any DIY function, she was already getting firsthand experience as a performer throughout her childhood. “My roots in Baltimore’s music scene go way back to when I was 12 years old performing with my grandmother’s live band,” she says. “My grandmother is actually a jazz saxophonist, and she was the first one who put a mic in the hand of that little girl who really needed to express herself to get through her pain. So I’ve been doing this for awhile.”

Being raised on the stage is what helped MovaKween approach the Baltimore scene with relative ease when she came of age. But, from her perspective, those early years were more of a preparation stage to figure out what kind of artist she wanted to be. The MovaKween that people know today started to develop around 2015, right after she gave birth to her daughter, she says. And the influences that went into that artistic rebirth can all be detected in the music she’s released since. “I pull from so many different places,” she says. “I’m inspired by Erykah Badu’s spirituality, Jill Scott’s sensuality, Meshell Ndegeocello’s experimentation, Lauryn Hill’s vulnerability, FKA Twigs’ eclectic sound, and Mary J. Blige’s authentic voice. As far as locally, JPEGMAFIA came through Baltimore and really turned up my desire to make music without barriers.”

JPEG—who was based in Baltimore at the time—actually shows up in the credits for the earliest project MovaKween has uploaded to the internet. 2017’s five-track EP, Florescence, was her first real musical introduction to the scene. JPEGMAFIA produced its title track which features Kween’s voice chillingly reverberating over a brooding bassline, crashes, and sound effects that mimic what it sound like to fool around with databases from futuristic anime films — not too far off from the elements that have been in JPEG’s own music since he rose to wider prominence in 2018, albeit a bit more scaled back. Elsewhere on that EP, Kween shows skill for storytelling like on “Future” when she chronicles each moment from waking up to roll a J and make a smoothie to wishing her man was there to share the experience with her.

Since then, MovaKween dropped a handful of loose tracks here and there, but it wasn’t until this year’s 13-track AnuKween that she shared a proper, full-length debut. On the album’s first track, “Landed On the Ground,” she frames herself as an extraterrestrial being coming down to our world. What she does here vocally—filling eery, dystopian-feeling space with impassioned echoes— is reminiscent of another Maryland native singer in Kelela. Actually, the majority of AnuKween feels like it's taking the listener into a trance-like state that makes living in an alternative universe feel like a regular occurrence. In comparison to Florescence which had a different producer for each track, AnuKween is primarily handled by Kween’s partner, the Baltimore producer illFormative. According to Kween, their relationship and IRL chemistry made going intergalactic feel natural.

“The places his mind goes with the beats and the visuals are otherworldly, and I’m able to meet him there cause my mind is just as trippy if not more,” she says of their connection. “Psychedelics are very much a part of unlocking those channels as well. You can definitely tell with tracks like ‘Wake Up Now’ and ‘Have It’ that the love illFormative and I have is multi-dimensional, literally. So we naturally created something experimental, eclectic, and even cinematic, while still delivering that soulful energy that is so needed in today’s R&B.” Some standouts on the project, outside of the couple she named, are the dreamy “Diety” which instructs you to look for the higher being within, the thumping bass “Godly” rattles your core, and “Vibrate Higher” flaunts Kween’s rapping skills that haven’t been on full display since her earlier work.

“This album is really a compilation of theme songs for activating your higher self and realizing your power and divinity,” MovaKween says of what she wants people to take away from AnuKween. “I let people know that this life experience is not without hardship and confusion, but when you tune into your spirit, you’re able to move with confidence. Overall, I want to empower the divine feminine and the divine masculine. And this album is just the beginning; I want the world to know that a new Queen is here.”