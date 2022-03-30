Everyone has a handful of songs that, when heard, ignite a type of nostalgia that’s so palpable it can become uncomfortable — reminding them of their childhood days. I have a few of those. Bone Thugs’ “Crossroads” reminds me of watching music video channels with my older sister. Buju Banton’s “Not an Easy Road” takes me back to weekend car rides with my mother. And the song that teleports me back to getting dressed in the mornings before kindergarten is pioneering DC rapper Nonchalant’s once-ubiquitous 1996 hit “5 O'Clock.” At the time, I didn’t know where Nonchalant was from, but it makes sense that an artist from my home region would be getting so much regular airplay. What I remember most fondly about the track is its hook in which she asks, “5 O’Clock in the morning, where you gonna be?” and is answered by a group of men yelling, “Outside on the corner!” As I got older I realized that the song was a cautionary tale to young men in The District at a time when it was one of the most murder-plagued cities in the country.

Nonchalant Marshall Hgts Bus Stop © Red Bull Content Pool

Nonchalant didn’t make much of a mainstream splash after the momentum of that breakout track waned. But her impact, especially in DC, Maryland, and Virginia is etched in history forever. I was fortunate enough to meet the Notheast DC native at the exact spot where the “5 O’Clock” video was shot to talk about its impact and where she sees herself in the current DMV scene.

Can you talk about what the DC rap scene was in the mid-90s? Was there an actual scene or did you consider yourself one of the first people helping it take shape?

The rap scene during that time, I mean we know the homegrown music is go-go. The rap scene was very underground. You had to look for it. If you looked for it you would find it. There were several things that I wasn't involved in going on down on U Street. But for personally, there was no rap scene. I was very focused on music but rapping was not my first choice. I was actually trying to be a singer and looking for a girl group to join. It wasn’t until I made the record “5 O’Clock” that I realized that there was a rap scene and again, even during that time I wasn't involved in that scene. By that time I had the Cinderella story of a music artist sending a demo to MCA/Universal and immediately getting a deal. I think my deal, my signing and everything may have taken three months to do.

Who were some people in the scene then?

You had people like Black Indians or Section 8 Mob. So many people that came sporadically, but it was not a movement. We were all moving as individuals not really knowing that we existed as a collective. Had I known that there were other people moving at the same speeds, the same light speeds, I can only imagine. We might have been an ATL or a mini New York or something like that had we known during that time about each other. The great thing for me is that an iconic record preceded me. So before anybody met me they had already heard “5 O’Clock.”

We’re at the exact location where “5 O’Clock” was shot. What does it feel like to look around right now in comparison to when that happened? DC has changed a lot since.

It’s difficult to see absolutely. When you can look at your video and come back and look at a wall and see it and it’s been painted over. That’s hard to see. It feels better if it’s for the betterment of the community. So far it’s a situation of wait and see, but progress is good.

After the success of “5 O’Clock” did you feel a responsibility to take people under your wing and tell them what to look out for when pursuing a career in music?

Absolutely. I think it would be extremely selfish of me not to share something. A person can’t give all of themselves, but in anything that you do, if you’ve experienced more than someone else and you see other people around you trying to do the same thing you would be extremely selfish not to share some of that. There’s several women in this area that I have a very very personal connection to that they can call me anytime. At 2am and if I see their name on the phone I’m gonna answer it.

Nonchalant Breaks down DC © Red Bull Content Pool

I was actually with Kelow Latesha not too long ago and she brought you up as a mentor. I’m curious to know from your perspective, what makes Kelow special as an artist?

With the world being saturated with people that are doing exactly what everybody else is doing — with her — I just think she’s a colorful person, period. But she’s genuinely talented so when she’s not rapping or saying whatever it is she’s saying — you have to be, I think, interesting on different levels. I can’t just really like what you have on or maybe what you said in a record. But if you don’t say anything, I’d still think that you’re interesting and I think that’s what happens with her. Her personality is just incredible and she’s a little dark secret. Like, you don't know everything about her. She doesn’t invite you into every space of herself but when you do go into those spaces, it’s like, “Wow, I didn’t even know this was in here.” That’s what I think she is. And I think that’s what makes a great artist. Everybody doesn’t have that.

Would you have ever anticipated the DMV to be producing this many rap artists now, given that rap wasn’t the local go-to for so long?

Yes, I did. After I learned what was going on with myself and the level of talent that was happening. There were so many that were doing it but just hadn’t gotten the opportunity to do it on the level I was. So to see it come to this point with the world being what it is now and all the opportunities. People had been in their houses making records that we just didn’t know about. Like everything else with cameras, now you see how much it actually is. I definitely thought this was gonna happen. Even with the strength of go-go. Because we’re a melting pot. Even though go-go is the homegrown music, we’re people from everywhere. Rap music was definitely gonna have its time.

What distinguishes DC from anywhere else in the region?

The great thing about DC is that it’s cut into quadrants. So with that, just going Uptown will give you a completely different feeling than downtown. And you’ll still be in The District. And it’s so small but it’ll feel like it took an hour to get from one point to another. We’re still gonna give you different flavors.