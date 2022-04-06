I’ve spent the bulk of this column speaking with some of my favorite musical artists in the Baltimore/DMV area, trying my best to contextualize what their work means for the region going forward. But if the creative pockets along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway are to truly be understood fully, it’s important to take a look at artists with non-musical crafts who occupy these spaces as well. Reem Davis, a Northeast Baltimore native, is best known for his minimalist comic strip-like illustrations.

In them, Reem does a beautiful job of immortalizing the everyday characters, concerns, and aesthetics of Black Baltimore. Some of them explore his islamic faith and what that looks like within a local context. At other times, his work wrestles with struggles of mental health. Sometimes it’s just two people sitting on the curb outside of their local corner store. But regardless of the subject, if you’ve grown up or spent significant time in the city, Reem’s work feels like home. It’s thoughtful, sensitive, and often has elements of comic relief.

Reem Davis Close Up © Shan Wallace

Over the past few years, he’s been tapped for flier designs, mixtape covers, and art for special projects (I regularly hit him to make custom work for my own endeavors). Even though he’s already a beloved member of Baltimore’s creative community, it feels like he’s just in the beginning chapters of a long and impactful artistic journey. In a brief recent sit down, I spoke with Reem about his artistic beginnings, where his local inspiration comes from, and what makes the Baltimore scene special right now.

A lot of people know you for your illustrations at this point, but you also dabble in music and have done some photography. Which was your first form of creative expression?

My first form of creative expression was illustration. I’ve been drawing for as long as I can remember and it was something I knew would always take me far in life. I started making music when I was 12 and I’ve been doing it ever since.

Artistically, what drives you?

I’m driven and inspired by my surroundings and environment. Baltimore is a rough place but it’s also a very beautiful place and I want to be able to capture all the sights, sounds, and smells of the city through art.

Reem Davis 10 © Shan Wallace

Talk about your illustration style. When did you hone in on it? Did it take some time to figure it out?

I drew a lot of inspiration from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball and Matt Groening from The Simpsons. I loved how detail-oriented Toriyama’s work was but I also loved the simplicity of Groening’s work (especially the older Simpsons stuff). I don’t think it took any time to figure out my style. It just came naturally, and like all styles it evolved into something else. It’s like watching your kid grow up.

What drew you to Baltimore’s alternative scene initially?

What drew me to Baltimore’s alternative scene was the energy and art that came out of it. Before I came into the scene I thought everyone was just into street shit, so to see something different was refreshing and reaffirming.

Reem Davis Over the Shoulder © Shan Wallace

Do you feel like it nurtures your creativity?

I do feel like the scene nurtures my creativity, especially around other people that are serious about their art. I don’t mesh well with people that are only in the scene for a look. I can’t get anything from that. If anything I feel like that stifles creativity.

Who would say the best artists in Baltimore are? Right now and historically.

Tom Miller (Rest In Peace) is an all-time GOAT. He’s part of the reason why I do what I do. He was able to capture the essence of the city in a way that didn’t focus on all the crazy and darker shit that be going on. His mural on North Avenue and Harford Road is the blueprint for me. Musically, Abdu Ali, Butch Dawson, Bobbi Rush, and Al Rogers to name a few are some of my favorite artists coming out the city.

If any, what story are you tryna tell through your work?

I don’t wanna tell a narrative story but I do want my art to depict people as they are. I feel like that can tell a story. Just Black people existing in a Black city.

Reem Davis 11 © Shan Wallace

In terms of creativity, what would you say separates Baltimore from other cities/counties in the DMV region?

What sets us apart from other regions in terms of creativity is that we be on some super DIY shit. We don't have a lot of resources in the city so a lot of times we have to make do with what we have. It's that tenacity and resourcefulness that sets us apart from the rest.