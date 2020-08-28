Flat Out with Baby Kahlo

For nearly a decade, the Central Baltimore DIY scene has produced a number of exciting homegrown acts that have been able to join the grit and style that come from the city’s east and west sides with the alternative flavor that permeates the city’s more artsy corners. From Butch Dawson’s joining of mosh-inspiring raps and jazz to JPEGMAFIA’s politically aware ragers to Abdu Ali’s futuristic take on club music, there’s been a deep variety of sounds and stories that have come out of an area of the city that likely spans just over a mile. One of the newer and most potent voices out of the scene is West Baltimore native Baby Kahlo.

In person, she’s giddy and talkative, regularly giggling mid-conversation, but during her live sets she hits a separate gear. In colorful attire, usually matched with some kind of platform boot, she storms onto stages, bringing a contagiously intense energy to crowds with her anthemic bangers like “Multiply” and “Talk My $hit” (both of which we’ve witnessed leave floors shaking in local venues). Kahlo recorded her first track ever in 2017, but it’s felt like her momentum has picked up significantly over the past 18 months, making her someone to keep close tabs on in her home region.

In her adolescent years, Baby Kahlo spent all of middle and high school at institutions focused on visual arts. The extent of her arts education, she says, primarily consisted of illustration prompts — being challenged to duplicate photos of objects and beings with the stroke of a brush or shading of a pencil. Though it did consistently land her in creative environments, Kahlo began to grow tired of the staleness of her schooling and soon found herself uninspired whenever she tried her hand at anything outside of what she was being taught. “By the time I graduated, I just felt like I had no creativity on my own,” she says as we stand outside on Charles Street in Central Baltimore on a considerably hot July afternoon. “It kinda took me to a point of depression ‘cause I was like, ‘Well damn, I can’t even draw a dog without googling a picture of a dog.’” In need of a pick-me-up, Kahlo started to research some of the art world’s most renowned figures of the past. The two that spoke to her most were Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh and Mexican painter Frida Kahlo.

Baby Kahlo © Shan Wallace

“Frida Kahlo’s story really resonated with me. And then when I started to look at her art, everything that I was going through, I felt like I could tell my own stories through her art,” Baby Kahlo says as she fiddles through her blond faux locs. “So I call myself Baby Kahlo because I just looked at her as like a mom when I needed that creative inspiration.” In 2016, finally nourished creatively, Kahlo internalized the lessons from van Gogh and her art mom and started painting from her imagination instead of what was in front of her. The result was positive reception on her social media channels and soon after, she was taking part in DIY group art shows throughout the DMV region. It wasn’t until the next year when she was hanging at a friend’s studio session that she discovered she had a gift for making music.

“One day I went to a studio session with one of my friends and she finished early,” she recalls with a noticeable grin on her face. “She had about an hour left of her session and I was like, fuck it, let me use it.” The result was a four minute-long freestyle that impressed her friends so much that they convinced her to drop it the same night. On the track, simply titled “Kahlo’s Freestyle,” Baby Kahlo waxes poetic in a conversational manner about enemies being jealous, the boys that are trying to get her attention, and stepping into her greatness. When she woke up the next morning, the song had accrued 1,500 plays on Soundcloud and right after, she got booked for her first show at The Crown, a staple in Baltimore’s DIY music scene — the same spot Kahlo decided to meet in front of this afternoon. Before it was closed due to COVID-19, The Crown has been Baby Kahlo and a host of other artists throughout the region’s sanctuary. For the past three years, it’s given her the space to be herself truly and freely. It’s where the tie-dye t-shirt, knee-high combat boots, and metal chains that she’s wearing this very moment are just as essential to her live show as the songs she bellows out into the crowd, stomping relentlessly while fans scream her lyrics back at her.

Baby Kahlo in the studio © Shan Wallace

In the same vein as her fellow Maryland native Rico Nasty, Baby Kahlo’s music (despite the unbothered tone of “Kahlo’s Freestyle”) is typically associated with rage. A year after her first drop, she released “Multiply,” a brooding track that has vintage Three 6 Mafia-like murmuring in the background while she spits about literally raising Hell with venomous delivery. When performed live, it’s usually the highlight of the night, judging by the floor-shaking reaction from the crowd. And over the past year or so, she’s continued to solidify herself as someone who inspires chaotic (yet still generally peaceful) energy with songs like “Talk My $hit” from early 2020. But blowing the roof off isn’t the extent of Baby Kahlo’s repertoire. Earlier this year, she showcased her versatility in a way that she’s never done before with her debut four-track EP titled Queen of Swords. “Talk My $hit” kicks the project off as if that will be a marker of what to expect throughout its duration. But at the end of the EP comes “Toxic,” the first song she’s ever released that gives a sampling of her gift for melody. On the track, she sings to a love interest who, like the title suggests, brings unnecessary drama into her life. But Kahlo is transparent about the thrill she gets from it. In moments like these, she suggests that there aren’t any parameters to what she can offer. During our time together, she mentions that she’s been trying her hand at rapping over Baltimore Club beats for her debut mixtape, which she hopes to have out before year’s end. Her father, DJ Kenny B, was well-known locally throughout the 90s for his contributions to standout artists like Miss Tony’s career.