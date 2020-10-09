Flat Out with Chelly The MC
The Northeast, D.C. native talks about the need to extend herself beyond music.
For those in the content creation business, the past seven months have magnified the need to be able to stretch yourself in ways that wouldn’t have been as urgent previously. In music, artists started quarantine with an uptick in live streamed performances to keep listeners engaged. YouTubers are giving a firsthand account of what this moment feels like for them all while keeping viewers who have more time at home entertained. The amount of merchandise that anyone with a brand — local, international, and everything in between — is pushing has to be unprecedented. This has been a struggle for some; not everyone is wired (or willing) to stretch themselves across multiple platforms so that their voice can be amplified to its fullest potential. But for others, oversharing is where they thrive.
“Spreading myself out everywhere and doing a lot of different things is important to me because one, I feel like I'm not just a rapper,” is what Chelly The MC tells us while sitting on her family’s porch in Washington D.C.’s Northeast quadrant on a sweltering summer afternoon. “My life could be a movie if I was on camera 24/7. As artists, sometimes it’s more ways that we want to express ourselves. I want my fans to see me on a platform where they really know me because with YouTube, you get a real understanding. From my music, it's just, OK, you see how I felt that day. I just really, really like Youtube because people feel like they know me personally.” Being in front of the camera has been a lifelong passion for the 24-year-old. Her first dream was to become a model, and that desire is still clear if you take a scroll down her Instagram page with the occasional fully-produced photoshoot being shared. But at some point during her teenage years Chelly started to experiment with poetry as a device for getting her thoughts and feelings out of her head and heart. Confident in her writing ability and witnessing artists from her native Northeast quadrant like Fat Trel and his Slutty Boyz camp, Chelly then started to fix her eyes on rapping.
“When I seen people in my neighborhood rapping it just inspired me to be a rapper,” she says, comfortably reclined in a lawn chair. “We had a lot of local artists in the area that I would always see out and that’s what really made me wanna get involved because it makes you feel like, ‘OK, I wanna be up there.’ I wanna be known in my city for how I rap.” Digging through her YouTube channel, you’ll find some of her earliest offerings to the world. In a song called “Amendment One” that was uploaded in 2012 (when she was just 16), she’s around her way rapping over a simplified Mixtape Gucci-esque beat about the fake thugs in her city posting pictures with guns online. A year later she dropped the first installment of her “Set Em Up” trilogy, which chronicles how to weed out disloyal people in your circle. And in between those is a wealth of freestyles and loose tracks. Before she even graduated from high school, Chelly’s high-pitched, impassioned voice was well-known throughout D.C. Her breakout — the moment that took her from just within The District’s borders to surrounding counties — came in 2017 with still-knocking “Northeast Baby.”
The track is essentially a bouncy love letter to her side of town, and it couldn’t possibly get any more D.C. than it is. At every turn she’s shouting out hotspots around her way: the Minnesota Avenue metro station, the Paradise At Parkside apartment complex in N.E., and the convenient stores that she hung out in front of with friends. On the anthemic hook she sing-raps, “I’m a Northeast baby, bitches swear I’m too cooooold / I got three different numbers like an area cooooode.” The joy in that second bar is that “area” is pronounced “urr-ea,” signaling the D.C./Maryland drawl. Things changed for Chelly after the song dropped. “I was already known in my city. But when ‘Northeast Baby’ broke it was just like, ‘OK, yeah, this is her,’" she says. “My following just kept on growing after that.” Since then, she’s continued to add onto her catalogue of songs that lean into her skill for detailed and painfully direct bars that tend to revolve around leaving toxic men in the dust (“Addressin’ Shit”), reminding women who don’t like her that they aren’t on her level (“In They Place”), and living by a moral code of honor (“Never Green”). And what’s most refreshing about her artistry is that she can’t be lumped into the now locally-ubiquitous DMV Flow that rappers in her age group tend to use. If anything, her style is more on par with D.C. storytellers like I Am Northeast and Fat Trel.
That need to distinguish herself is likely a contributing factor as to why, earlier this year, she made the decision to fully separate herself from the pack and relocate to Atlanta for a new beginning. “I'm 24 years old. I've been rapping since I was like — so long, so many years. And I felt like I did everything that I can do,” she begins to explain. She came back home this weekend to surprise family members that she hadn’t seen for nearly a month. “I've performed at every single venue. I've met every single rapper. I done worked with so many photographers. I done been on every street. Sometimes you just get tired. It starts getting boring.”
What Chelly needed to find elsewhere that she couldn’t at home was a new challenge to prove herself. In a small city like D.C., where it feels even smaller when you consider life for the city’s dwindling Black population, things can begin to feel like an uninspiring, never-ending cycle. Chelly The MC (the person, and not just the artist) needed to transform and grow. “I don't want to rap about the same things. I don't want to keep dealing with the same things,” she says, passionately. “I wanted that motivation back. And when I started stepping out in Atlanta, it started making me feel like I just started rapping. Like I've got a point to prove. Because people don't know me, they don't take me that serious. But it makes me feel good because it's like, ‘OK, now I have to show you.’ It's exciting. It's like getting a new boyfriend.”