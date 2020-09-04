When we meet I Am Northeast in his neighborhood in Washington DC’s northeast quadrant, he walks into the housing complex he spent the majority of his time growing up being greeted by friends and playful children in a way that only important people are. Towering somewhere around 6’3 with dreads that cover most of his face and nearly touch his waistline, he gives pounds and handshakes to everybody standing outside. He has a white hand towel thrown over his shoulder — likely the best available deterrent for the unavoidable sweat caused by late July’s oppressively hot weather. In person, he comes across almost exactly how you might expect if you listen to the rapper’s music: calm, measured, paying close attention to everything around him. And for an artist who vividly paints images of what life is like for many people living in this section of The District, it couldn’t have been a more fitting location to speak with him about the progress he’s made on the local scene in the past two and a half years.

“I started rapping probably two and a half, three years ago ‘cause somebody told me I couldn’t do it. So I jumped in it.” Northeast nonchalantly says of his musical beginnings while sitting in a chair in the middle of the complex’s courtyard, wiping sweat from his forehead. “I told them I thought it was kinda easy to catch a buzz. They said it ain’t as easy as you think. A year later I was already getting paid for every time I move.” Before that moment, Northeast tells us that he had no interest in being an artist, but it’s no shock that he’d be able to hold his own in that arena. From early on in the 2010’s, he watched his friend, fellow NE native, and now frequent collaborator Fat Trel take the city by storm in a way that had never been done before, inadvertently starting a wave of rap in DC that had never happened prior. But mostly for Northeast, music is something that began to be his way of healing himself. “It’s very therapeutic,” he says. “When I first started it, that’s what was keeping me going ’cause I don’t talk a lot, so I keep a lot of shit in. So once I started rapping and I was able to put them words together, it just felt like I could finally vent. Sometimes rapping is a little irritating. It’s a lot of bullshit that come with it but it’s still therapeutic.”

I Am Northeast © Shan Wallace

Describing his music as a way to finally vent perfectly sums as what it feels like to listen to I Am Northeast. On the intro of his amazingly titled debut tape Trapital Hill — released in March of 2018 — he spends three minutes sharing a miniature autobiography. On the song, he raps about the strained relationship he has with his dad who’s serving a 10-year prison sentence, admitting that he hasn’t made any visits. He talks about the pain of not knowing who murdered his brother and the anger associated with being accused of somehow being responsible. He also talks about spending his teenage years hiding the fact that he sold drugs from his mother. And though autobiographical stories are somewhat common for an artist’s introduction to the world, it didn’t stop there. With just about every release, listeners will learn something about the way Northeast sees the world. On “Feeling Lost” which was released later in that same year, over melancholy production and baby-voiced sampled singing, he articulates the pain of constantly losing people close to him. The hook goes: “Lost everything I love. Lost money, lost plugs. Fake friends, fake hugs. Got a nigga feeling lost.” On the recent “Recession Proof Freestyle” he mentions considering ending his rap career because of the struggles associated with continuously losing people. It’s this type of vulnerability and willingness to shed back his tough exterior that is winning I Am Northeast the hearts of many in Washington DC.

I Am Northeast © Shan Wallace

“They say if you can get your city to love you — if you can get D.C. to love you — then they say you can get anywhere to love you,” he says, thinking about his place within the city’s rap ecosystem. “They say we don’t support each other. That’s a lie. Crabs in a bucket, shit like that.I don’t believe that shit, though. I just say put your work in man and you know, it’ll work out.” Keeping a sense of tunnel vision seems to be working in Northeast’s favor right now. Coming from what he describes as having a hustler mentality for the majority of his pre-rap life, he has a clear vision of who he wants to speak to and why he wants to speak to them.

In a lot of ways — both musically and value-wise — he feels like the local version of an artist like Memphis’s Young Dolph. He’s considerably less flashy, but like Dolph, Northeast has an unbothered conversational approach to his music that feels like he’s just running down what his day or week has been like to whoever is around to listen. Even if that’s just himself. And as far as career trajectory, Dolph has been one of street rap’s best examples of what independent success can look like when you know exactly who your base is. I Am Northeast for the most part, values being heard by people who can relate to his story. “That’s the biggest reward,” he says, noticeably perking up at this stage of our conversation. “Everyday I wake up, everywhere I go in the city somebody telling me, ‘Man you motivate me. You inspire me. You get me through this.’ I got people in jails reaching out like ‘You getting us through.’ That mean more to me than being on the radio. I don’t even care about that.”

I Am Northeast © Shan Wallace