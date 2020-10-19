Flat Out with Kelow

has been present for nearly every iteration of the DMV rap scene’s evolution over the past decade and has managed to maintain what’s made her stand out with relative ease, all while simultaneously improving every step of the way. As a teen she frequented open mic sessions at places like the Everlasting Life Restaurant & Lounge in District Heights, Maryland — not far from where she grew up in Forestville. Encouraged by peers for her willingness to share herself with them, it gave Kelow the confidence to take her playful, animated bars about her affinity for different strains of weed and digging deeper into her spiritual self to the stage, where she instantly fell in love with transferring energy with local crowds. “My first little performance, I was nervous but super excited ‘cause I was giving myself all to a bunch of people I didn’t know about,” she reminisces as we stroll around a shopping center in the middle of District Heights. Her near waist-length dreads are a fusion of green and blue and she’s rocking an airbrushed tee that reads, “You So Sexy. You So Cute.” “At that time I was still rapping over top of the whole song and I didn’t memorize every word so that kinda helped me too. But once that first happened, that first show, it’s like, ‘Man I could do this forever.’ I felt free.”

Freedom is an appropriate way to describe what it feels like to listen to Kelow. Her music is unbridled fun. If you just focus on the way that she manipulates her voice according to the beat structure or the high energy she exudes when she raps, you’ll find yourself knocking your head unconsciously. When you listen to what she’s saying, like on tracks such as “The Real Deal,” you’ll be reminded of just how great you are — or better yet, how great you can be when you start giving yourself some damn credit and stop giving space to people who aren’t adding anything to your life. Though she’d been active since the start of the 2010’s and had spurts of standout moments (2014’s “Finna” never gets old), something clicked for her in 2019 while rolling out her "TSA" project. With just nine tracks, "TSA" opened Kelow up to a fanbase that spanned far beyond the DMV. Just about every track had a stellar video that took notes from rappers with a penchant for visuals like Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes (she creative directs her own videos too). And her gift for promoting her work through fun commercial-like ads on IG falls second to no one. While we stand in a health food store in the shopping center, Kelow shares that she was at a place where she needed to push herself for her own mental well-being around the time "TSA" was getting ready to drop.