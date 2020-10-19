Flat Out with Kelow
The veteran Maryland rapper’s life started to change when she stopped waiting on others to move.
Kelow Latesha has been present for nearly every iteration of the DMV rap scene’s evolution over the past decade and has managed to maintain what’s made her stand out with relative ease, all while simultaneously improving every step of the way. As a teen she frequented open mic sessions at places like the Everlasting Life Restaurant & Lounge in District Heights, Maryland — not far from where she grew up in Forestville. Encouraged by peers for her willingness to share herself with them, it gave Kelow the confidence to take her playful, animated bars about her affinity for different strains of weed and digging deeper into her spiritual self to the stage, where she instantly fell in love with transferring energy with local crowds. “My first little performance, I was nervous but super excited ‘cause I was giving myself all to a bunch of people I didn’t know about,” she reminisces as we stroll around a shopping center in the middle of District Heights. Her near waist-length dreads are a fusion of green and blue and she’s rocking an airbrushed tee that reads, “You So Sexy. You So Cute.” “At that time I was still rapping over top of the whole song and I didn’t memorize every word so that kinda helped me too. But once that first happened, that first show, it’s like, ‘Man I could do this forever.’ I felt free.”
Freedom is an appropriate way to describe what it feels like to listen to Kelow. Her music is unbridled fun. If you just focus on the way that she manipulates her voice according to the beat structure or the high energy she exudes when she raps, you’ll find yourself knocking your head unconsciously. When you listen to what she’s saying, like on tracks such as “The Real Deal,” you’ll be reminded of just how great you are — or better yet, how great you can be when you start giving yourself some damn credit and stop giving space to people who aren’t adding anything to your life. Though she’d been active since the start of the 2010’s and had spurts of standout moments (2014’s “Finna” never gets old), something clicked for her in 2019 while rolling out her "TSA" project. With just nine tracks, "TSA" opened Kelow up to a fanbase that spanned far beyond the DMV. Just about every track had a stellar video that took notes from rappers with a penchant for visuals like Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes (she creative directs her own videos too). And her gift for promoting her work through fun commercial-like ads on IG falls second to no one. While we stand in a health food store in the shopping center, Kelow shares that she was at a place where she needed to push herself for her own mental well-being around the time "TSA" was getting ready to drop.
“I know a lot of people might go through this and I still go through it, but I was just in my way so many times,” she says, looking down as if she can still feel the severity of her past actions. “And now it’s like I’m not letting nothing get in my way, and especially not myself.” She says that in 2018, she had a deal on the table that came with a heap of promises but little results. To her, waiting around to see if something was gonna stifle her progress, which is why when it came time to start planning for the release of "TSA," she became relentless in her approach. The result of that preparation was a substantial amount of growth in her listenership and online audience. And best of all, it put her in a different conversation as far as DMV rappers go.
The majority of artists from the area who may average more views on YouTube or more followers on social media than Kelow can be a deceiving metric because it operates in a roundabout way; their audience is hyper local (which is nothing to sneeze at). Kelow on the other hand, while she may not pop up on YouTube compilations of the top rappers in the region, most likely has a much wider reach than the majority of her peers. To her, the primarily male, street rap-dominated local scene — while in some ways is harder for women — actually opens up the opportunity for women rappers in the region to stick out more and take advantage of not sounding and looking like everyone else.
“I think the advantage of right now in hip hop and rap — and it’s so beautiful — is women are getting the shine and light as they should. So any young woman out there from Maryland, PG County, or Baltimore, or wherever you coming from, just go full throttle,” she says. “If it’s a whole row of red and you’re a purple or a yellow, they’re gonna see you before they see the red. Because it's just so much of that and it’s saturated.” The analogy couldn’t be more spot on. The past three-four years in hip hop has seen a boom of women artists arriving to the limelight like never before. And while the vast majority of those artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Mulatto, and Flo Milli do share a similar offering in terms of subject matter (essentially flipping the male-dominated, misogynistic narrative on its ear by having lyrics that frame men as the actual disposable ones in relationships and sexual encounters) there are also women who are serving as more alternative outliers. And the DC/Maryland area is producing some of the best the game has to offer right now, on the underground and near-mainstream levels. From Rico Nasty’s pop/punk/rap aesthetics to Kelow’s colorful and in-your-face delivery to Zhariah’s rockstar raps to Baby Kahlo’s ragers, the region is becoming a breeding ground for alt rap girls. But even with the fact present, Kelow sees and wants space for all types.
“I can’t consider no Queen of Hip Hop because everybody plays a position,” she says as we get ready to take a drive to a nearby thrift store. “I like to hear storytelling sometimes. Sometimes I like to hear real turn up music. Sometimes I like things that really make me think or make me feel my emotions and cry. And then when you put those different things and elements, you not gon’ get that from just one artist. You gon get it from so many people.”