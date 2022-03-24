Hailing from the Northeast side of town, his music is a clear distinction from his peers in the scene who typically adopt a style of rap that channels crazed energy — the kind that best accommodates small, packed crowds ready to rage whenever the opportunity is present. At his best, YTK is poetic and pensive about his place in the world. He’s either having nostalgic streams of thought (“Longway Lexus”), pairing his impressively smooth falsetto with somber piano strokes (“Blacangels Freestyle”), or doing lyrical acrobatics to prove that he can keep up with the best of them (“Laylow - Yeartokill”).

Interestingly enough, the song that got him the most recognition was a complete anomaly for his typical output. In May of 2021 he released “Let It Off,” an interpolation of Mariah Carey’s “Shake It Off” from 2005. In the track, YTK takes Carey’s hit about shedding herself of old relationship baggage and makes it an anthem about letting bullets off into his enemies. If anything, the song was more of an exercise for him to play around with an idea rather than an indicator of where his music would go. Right now, YTK’s spending the bulk of his time in Los Angeles recording and making the proper connections to further his young career. I recently caught up with him to speak about his journey, his experience with sudden virality, and where he hopes to take things in the near future.

Where did the name YTK come from?

My name used to be "Young Trap Kid" . It was a nickname I got when I was around 12 or 13, but everybody kept getting that wrong, and also it felt pretentious after a while, so I just condensed it to YTK.

You had the privilege of coming up in a time where listening to Baltimore was accessible and commonplace. Were there local artists in particular that you wanted to model yourself after? Or ones that inspired you in a specific way?

I loved how Lor Scoota had the whole city rooting for him, in my opinion, that's a feeling that any young black artist wants to feel outta their city. I think 4kMicheal has inspired me in a comparable way, he's definitely a local artist that I gravitate towards. Specifically because of the versatility, vulnerability & storytelling he comes with. I know him personally too, so that makes the shit that he says that much more valid & respectable. Truthfully though, i don't really find myself wanting to MODEL myself after any local artists. In my head, I’m always thinking on how I can internally take shit that next step further & essentially be the person that other artists look to and go "damn, he's really going for it right now"

When would you say you first started to peep the local scene and when did you decide that you wanted to be a part of it?

I first started to peep and fully immerse myself around 2016, it was around my senior year of high school and i was vehemently on the "fuck college" tip, so as soon as i got my license and a bit a freedom,i started going to shows and connecting with niggas around the area. In school & in my personal circles I was always kinda the odd man out & nobody was as serious and as passionate about art & music as I was, so when I was immersed into that community, I felt accepted in a way I never felt before.

Your music has elements of poetry and, at times, it can be fairly soulful, melancholy or somber in sound. Is that space the best place for you to create in?

I often find that I create from a therapeutic and deeply honest place, so when that kind of energy comes out in the music, that's genuinely the feeling that I felt I needed to express. A lot of the songs I make help me to understand shit that I don't usually talk about, or feel as though I can't talk about. For that reason, I definitely feel like I shine in expressing those type of feelings via music, but recently I've been branching out in being able to accurately express other feelings I feel through the music.

When you look at the region as a whole, what is something that you think establishes the Baltimore-DC area from everywhere else?

Innovation. We don't have the same infrastructure as LA, New York, etc., but we have some really great artists with some crazy fucking ideas. Our culture & experience (not the areas) is still for the most part un-gentrified, and I think that gives every Baltimore artist a unique & nuanced perspective that you genuinely can't get anywhere else.

Can you recall your first ever performance? When was it and what was the energy like?

June 17th 2016 at the Motor House on North Ave. It had just opened. I drew all the promotional flyers for that joint. My de-facto manager at the time was throwing the event, but they had me on the first slot outta like 25 niggas. I remember me and my friend Reem being excited as hell because Mikeythe$avage was headlining, and we loved that nigga. Energy was almost nonexistent. Only like five people saw it. Like I said they had me go on first and there was only about 15 people at the venue at that point. I brought three, and about six of them were outside. Even still, I was 16 and was honestly just excited to be on ANY stage performing a song I made. I had practiced all week and didn't forget any of my lyrics, so for my first, I don't think it was that bad. And the five people that seen it were feeling me.

Tell me about “Let It Off” — your biggest song to date. How ahead of time before releasing it did you have that record planned out?

Man, I had that song finished a full year and some change before I even thought about working it into the release calendar. Took maybe 20 minutes to record. I grew up on the R&B jams and I always thought Mariah had some crazy ass beats so, as an exercise I figured why not lay something down. It genuinely was just me practicing layering my vocals with AutoTune because I just got that software. Everybody who heard it went crazy, so I decided to work it into the calendar, and the rest is history.

How did you feel once it started getting the traction it got? Do you feel more pressure to make a statement with whatever you release next?

I truly have not felt a feeling like that in my life. I was awake for two days straight. I've been an artist for as long as I can remember, and to get that kind of recognition on that scale was unexpected. It really was a moment I was waiting for and working towards for a while now. But, on God, I've been making statements, and I'm going to keep making statements. When that went viral, so many people went back to my old music and loved it. I gained so many new supporters. Now that I have more eyes, my music can be received by more people, but I'm not feeling any crazy pressure. If anything, I'm feeling reassured that I have good ideas that people want to see.

What plans do you have for 2022? For music and for life in general.

Working even harder and even smarter. I've always felt as though I've been half-stepping a bit and not fully executing my ideas. But, now I'm getting to a place where not only mentally, but resourcefully I have the access to be able to do that. I'm trying to bring my ideas to life in a way I've always wanted to.On the life tip too, I'm trying to create an environment I've always wanted to see.