Rush the Floor: Inside the Rise of Boston's Floor Lords

The Floor Lords came together back in 1981 just as hip-hop was pumping out of boomboxes in the Bronx, breaking was born, and both were exploding onto the block.

It all started when two Boston bred hip-hop crews, The New York Puppeteers and Ground Master Crew, formed a powerhouse crew. Since then, Floor Lords have played a seminal role in the evolution of hip-hop culture and breaking in their community across Boston and beyond.

What began as breaking on the street for money and putting on local events and performances, quickly evolved into the crew racking up fans from their breakout battle win at Red Bull's Lords of the Floor 2002, which saw them clock global fame.

Among their lengthy list of accomplishments that followed are notable appearances in films such as "Krush Groove," "Step Up 3D," and most recently, "In the Heights." , they collaborated with sneaker company Saucony on an official "breakdance" sneaker and are about to open their own school.

Not only that but they’ve performed with hip-hop heavyweights such as RUN DMC, Missy Elliot, LL Cool J, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes and more.

The Floor Lords have carved out a staggering 40-year legacy as one of the most iconic and respected breaking crews in the scene's history, not just because of the illustrious list above. But their primary source of pride lies in their years of working with inner-city youth throughout Massachusetts and the world. Because of Floor Lords prolific impact elevating their community with hip hop and breaking, the former Mayor of Boston named June 25th the official "Floor Lords Day" in the city.

The future of the crew is in great hands. From the beginning, The Floor Lords have always been a family affair. Legendary OG B-Boy Leanski led the way, his son Lean Rock going from B-Boy to world-renowned DJ, and now nephew El Niño is taking over the reins to lead the new generation of Floor Lords in 2021. As all three get set to toast the 40th anniversary of The Floor Lords crew this weekend in Boston, we caught up with Boston's finest B-Boys to find out what it took to get here and what we can expect from the future generation of The Floor Lords.

Why did you start breaking, and when did you become part of The Floor Lords?

LEANSKI: I was born in New York. I'm half Puerto Rican and Dominican, so I was dancing salsa, bachata and merengue with my aunties from five years old. When we moved to Boston, that's when I started to really dive into hip-hop. My older cousins in the Bronx showed me some breaking moves, but I was more into riding my BMX. I was sponsored and was into quarter-pipe ramps and jumping over cars and basically anything to show off. But my brother was taking hip-hop, breaking and dance more seriously. I remember one winter My brother asked me to stand in for a talent show, and I said yes. We were only 11, but we worked really hard on that routine. My mom made us these silk suits, and we had on glasses. I remember people screaming at the end. The crowd was crazy. A few days later, I sold my bike, and that was it for me.

EL NIÑO: The Floor Lords has always been a family affair. We formed in 1981 after two crews combined to become a powerhouse crew. I was born in 1990 and started breaking around five or six years old. By the mid '90s my uncle Leanski became president of The Floor Lords. He quit his job to do dance full time and started teaching all the boys in the family, including me.

LEAN ROCK: I got my start in breaking in 1996. My dad, Leanski, taught me how to break and has since put my cousin El Niño & me down with Floor Lords to start up the new generation. We took the torch and ran with it. The rest is history.

How important was it for you to use breaking and hip hop as a tool to elevate inner-city youth?

LEANSKI: My brother was a top-notch B-Boy and my biggest inspiration before he turned towards drugs and gangs. I saw a lot of younger kids follow my brother for a life in the streets. But when I saw that, it cemented my mindset "OK, let me stick to this dance, let me help these kids stay away from that life and let me inspire them to do better" I've been dancing since I was 11 years old and I'm 54 now. For me, it's helped me help other people. It's taken me around the world, I have created some amazing friendships, and I've done some amazing things for the community in Boston and around the world. Dance was never for me or about me. It's always been about building the community. We became The Floor Lords crew when my brother turned to the streets, and that's also when we started becoming a family.

What have The Floor Lords done to ignite positive change in your community?

EL NIÑO: For 10+ years, we had connections with the city that allowed us to practice at a school/community centre next to the projects. Kids from the neighborhood watched us practice through the window and eventually came in and over time. Organically, we created an after school program where we would teach those kids and even adults from the area for free. From there that grew into us starting Floor Lords 2 where we held community events, performances and volunteered so that we could give back as much as possible. We did that for many years just out of the love. Finally, the city caught on and funded a program to include hip-hop, breaking, emceeing and djing and really give these kids an alternative to going down the wrong paths and getting wrapped up in the evils that come with growing up in a tough neighbourhood.

LEANSKI: When I first started breaking, my love for it came from how it always starts: t was about popularity with the girls. Then, eventually, it became more about the love for dance. I wanted to do this for the rest of my life and keep passing it on to new generations. Back in the ‘90s when you said 'hip-hop' or that you were a B-Boy, it was associated with something negative. I wanted to do positive things for my community with breaking and teach people about how hip-hop culture can uplift inner city kids and bring them together. My dream was to make everyone else around me believe in themselves and believe that they can make it as a dancer, in hip-hop and with breaking even when I didn't believe it for myself.

Floor Lords in the 1980s © Floor Lords

How has becoming a DJ influenced your breaking style?

LEAN ROCK: I've always loved the music! I started collecting vinyl in the early/mid 2000s from the money I earned from performances and battles. After building up a little vinyl collection of my own, my dad had me put the records I bought to use. Shortly after, I got offered my first opportunity to spin in 2005 at Ken Swift's "Raiders of the Lost Art" and have kept it going since. From there, I DJed at Battle of the Year World Finals 2011, IBE 2012, Red Bull BC One World Finals 2013, The Youth Olympics 2018, and Outbreak 2013.

I would say DJing gave me a better understanding of music. It's helped me connect to the music more. I only get down when I feel connected to the music, which I usually perform better when I feel the music is better. It's made me pickier about what I dance to and has also given me more of an appreciation for a good DJ.

What is your most memorable battle?

El NIÑO: That one is easy. It's the Red Bull Lords of the Floor Battle in 2002. That battle is the battle that launched my career long term. I was 11 years old at that time and KAMEL was my partner in the battle. This was before Red Bull BC One even existed! We took this concept from a theatrical play we created called "Floor Lore" for the battle, where I'd hide in a duffle bag.

Backstage, KAMEL was pretending he didn't know where I was at and thought I was lost. When he walked out everyone was still thinking he was about to battle in a "2 on 2" by himself. Then suddenly, he pulls me out of the bag, I did my move, and we went on to win that battle.

Lords of the Floor was the biggest battle there'd ever been! It was top of the line, best of the best. So I think I really made a big impression on people, especially kids who wanted to start breaking after that point.

Before Lords of the Floor, we had to collect and trade VHS tapes to see what B-Boys around the world were doing and you rarely got your hands on ones from another country. But Lords of the Floor made it to DVD, which changed everything. It went worldwide. All the B-Boys in Russia told me that it was some of the first footage they'd ever seen. The moment KAMEL pulled me out of the bag became iconic; it completely changed the game.

LEANSKI: Red Bull Lords of The Floor 2002. It was amazing to be there with KAMEL and El Niño. At the time, there was never kids involved in these major battles. All the dancers in these competitions were in their late teens, twenties and some were in their thirties, Niño was 11 years old!

KAMEL and El Niño had been entering mini-competitions everywhere, and they were winning. They'd were just built like this great duo. Their chemistry was just there. When Lords of the Floor invited KAMEL to battle, he said he didn't want to do it unless he did it with El Niño. They were like, "Who the hell is El Niño?!" No one had heard of him yet. He was a little kid! KAMEL wouldn't compromise, and in the end, they bent the rules on the age limit and invited me to come and be El Niños guardian.

When we got to Lords of the Floor in Seattle, that was definitely a crazy moment for me. I had been around famous dancers, but this was big. You had all the top-notch breakers, crews and DJ's from across the nation...all in one room!! This competition was no joke. So for them two, KAMEL and El Niño to actually win, it was an amazing thing for all of us.

LEAN ROCK: For cypher battling, I would say battling against New York Kings at the first Unity & Respect in 2006 and battling against Breaks Kru at this Pro-Keds promo event while Kool Herc was spinning. In competition, I would say battling and winning against Massive Monkees for the Out for Fame National Finals in 2006.

How have you kept The Floor Lords evolving?

LEANSKI: I always had a real creative mind. In my era, you had to be inspired by everything or else you'd be approached as a biter. So I was always looking to be different. I took inspiration from films and cartoons, we worked with ballet dancers, modern, African dancers. I wanted to keep creating my movement in a unique way. Every time you danced, you had to show something that separated you from everyone and everywhere else. That was the atmosphere we were living in.

When breaking died in '86, it wasn't hot anymore, you couldn't get a gig. So we started doing hip-hop shows mixing in breaking and doing all-styles types of routines. If you look up The Floor Lords on YouTube there are tons of videos of us doing house, hip-hop and all different style mixing breaking in order to evolve the scene, keep dancing and keep booking shows.

I started teaching those routines the younger kids in my community and other neighbourhoods so we could all keep making money. As the younger generation started getting better, some of the older members in the crew stepped down to do other things. Because I had all this new blood ready to go and jump into their place, that's how the group kept its longevity.

Why do you think it's still important to be in a crew rather than carving out a solo breaking career?

EL NIÑO: I think that's something that's missing in the US, in breaking today. Coming up in the '90s, it was all about being in a crew. Breaking was about being a family and helping each other. You know, we helped each other pay bills, pay rent, get shows, put food on the table.

Also, I think a sense of pride shows in your breaking on the dancefloor when you're repping more than just yourself. I think it gives kids a purpose, a sense of belonging and confidence. I've taught kids in our crew now who were shy or were being bullied in school. But now, because of breaking, they've faced their fears and their enemies. They walk with their heads high.

There's also a sense of guidance. The new generation in a crew has the older generation to teach them the foundations and proper form. They show them how to practice without injuring themselves and share knowledge that can only come with having experience.

How have you contributed to the Floor Lords legacy and what does the future generation look like?

LEAN ROCK: I would say I contributed by helping Floor Lords become a global name along with my dad, Leanski, and cousin, El Niño. I've been able to travel to 30+ countries while blessing others with hip-hop knowledge through dance and music. I've been an active member of Floor Lords for 25 years now. There aren't many people out there that have represented a crew for this long. I love to pass down what was passed down to me.

LEANSKI: The younger generation coming up is totally amazing. They call my nephew the young OG because he's been in the game so long and he's still so young, and if the kids of The Floor Lords are going to be learning from him, I can tell you they're going to do some mind-blowing things. My son is an amazing DJ and producer, I'm happy we're all still involved.

EL NIÑO: This is my 25th year of breaking, my uncle started before ‘81, and Lean Rock who is a B-Boy and also a DJ now as well; we're three generations who curate the Floor Lords Anniversary events and truly make the crew happen. This week, I just got a proclamation from the governor of Massachusetts in the mail recognizing our 40 years worth of work in the community. That was my uncle's mission, to always give back to the youth and the community, and alongside battles and events, that's still our main driving force in 2021.

In terms of becoming president of The Floor Lords, if it wasn't me, it probably would have been my cousin Lean Rock, but he moved to LA to do bigger and better things with DJing. I was next in line, so it was kind of obvious I was going to step in. The responsibility came with a tremendous amount of pressure because my uncle held the crew down for 20+ years, and he did many amazing things. Even though he's moved to Hawaii and passed on his reigns, he's still incredibly respected and loved in the local community. He's like the mayor of Boston, heknows everybody here. It's not easy to live up to that, but as a B-Boy, we're under pressure all the time, and I know I do well and can deliver.

Back when I started dancing, there were not a lot of kids,maybe a handful that danced.With the next chapter of Floor Lords we're getting younger and younger. We're coming with handpicked talent of new and up and coming young bloods who are already killing it on the scene and trust me, they're only warming up.

I may still be in the middle of my career, focused on competing, butI'm also making sure I focus on inspiring the scene to continue, keep moving forward and bring up the future generations to not only be national and world champs, but also know their roots. The Floor Lords are legit, a part of Boston's hip-hop history and dance community. We carry ourselves as more than just a crew. We're a movement.