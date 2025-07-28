"I've been dreaming about this" – Florian Lipowitz makes history in Paris

"It was a tough three weeks. I just wanted to get to the finish line safely,"

said after completing his first Tour de France on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. True to his modest nature, the 24-year-old German played down a remarkable achievement: he not only secured

, but also finished third overall in the general classification, beaten only by the biggest Tour stars of recent years, Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard.