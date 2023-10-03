In November 2023, eight of the best VALORANT teams in the world will gather in Tokyo, Japan at the historic Sumo arena Ryogoku Kokugikan for one of the most unique tournaments in esports. This year’s Red Bull Home Ground sees the top teams compete in a true test of skill and versatility, as scores are settled and new rivalries are born.

One of the teams fans will be most eager to watch play is Fnatic, the London-based squad who have seen enormous success throughout the year. We caught up with team director Colin 'CoJo' Johnson to learn more about the team's mindset ahead of this exciting event.

01 Rest for the best

"A long break has been very needed so the team has been on holiday for a while," he tells us. "Emir 'Alfajer' Beder has bought a new dog, Jake 'Boaster' Howlett is seeing TWICE in London, and Timofy 'Chronicle' Khromov is enjoying his new PS2 that we got for his birthday in Los Angeles."

Between watching K-pop shows and enjoying retro games, these players have also been honing their skills in Riot Games' fast-paced first-person shooter. Just this year, Fnatic secured the win in two top tier tournaments – VCT 2023: Masters Tokyo and VCT 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo.

Leo and Alfajer are prepping for Red Bull Home Ground 2023 © Lee Aiksoon / Riot Games

"We are one of the best teams in the world," CoJo proudly states. "We have world-class players in every role led by one of the best in-game leaders (IGLs), Boaster. Mechanics, utility, creativity – we have it all here at Fnatic. You also can never count our team out no matter the score! 3-11 is all we will say."

This 3-11 callout refers to an epic comeback against LOUD at the VCT LOCK//IN Brazil finals earlier this year. It was a play so stunning, Boaster even posted a breakdown of the match on his YouTube channel .

"Winning tournaments always brings you confidence – I think that is for sure what happened in Tokyo after LOCK//IN," CoJo continues. "Teams are also scared of you so you sometimes don’t play teams at their best because of the reputation you have garnered as the best team in the world."

02 No sleep 'til Tokyo

Filled with confidence and an eagerness to prove themselves after being knocked out at the semifinal stage at VALORANT Champions 2023, the squad is looking forward to returning to Asia.

"Our favorite place in the world to play is Japan, so we are always excited to come back," reveals CoJo. "It feels like a second home for our team. The fans are so kind and loving of our group and you can feel it. I’d keep an eye out for Boaster as he always loves to entertain the Japanese crowd!"

A big personality among the team, 28-year-old Boaster is famous for his audacious entrances.

"TWICE dances normally have good win rates so let’s keep doing those," jokes CoJo. "Most of the time, his entrances aren’t planned out – they’re just spur of the moment."

Boaster is ready to drop some knowledge once again at Red Bull Home Ground © Lee Aiksoon / Riot Games

03 Training day

But it's not all fun and games in the Fnatic camp. The team and staff take training seriously, keeping to a disciplined practice regime.

"Normally, the staff and IGL start before the rest of the team to prepare for the day. Then there is server time to get ready for the day, followed by our scrims, and ended by VOD review. On certain days, we also have team activities or our performance coach has sessions to help us with our mental side of the game."

Located in the heart of London, Fnatic's training facilities are state-of-the-art, complete with a fully functioning gym. The facility is based on the Fnatic High Performance Unit (HPU) in Berlin, one of the most advanced esports facilities in the world. Former performance coach Marcus Askildsen ran gym sessions with the players in the morning to make sure their physical fitness was as well maintained as their mental acuity, while nutritional meals are provided for the players, to ensure their health remains in tip-top shape.

Team cohesion is overseen by CoJo, where he has organized social activities like Dungeons & Dragons sessions and team workouts, which are all instrumental in building camaraderie among the team as well as general well-being. Some team members have even embraced meditation and other such techniques to maintain their focus.

When it comes to mentality, Fnatic's players look to their in-game leader, Boaster, to get them in the right headspace. After a crushing defeat at VALORANT Champions 2021, where the team were knocked out in the quarterfinals, the 28-year-old managed to pick up the team and set them back on the path to success with encouragement and no shortage of K-pop dance routines. In interviews, the team has cited putting too much pressure and expectations on certain fixtures as a reason for failure, stressing once more the importance of a holistic mindset.

Fnatic supporters will be hoping that this training pays off when the team takes to the stage in Tokyo from November 3-5, 2023.

You can view all the action live on Twitch or YouTube, or purchase tickets to attend Red Bull Home Ground in person.