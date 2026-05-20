Forza Horizon 6: How to quickly earn money and super wheelspins

Just like in real life, cars cost money in Forza Horizon 6 . And despite the open-world racing game regularly rewarding you as you hit progression milestones, the millions you accumulate can disappear in the blink of an eye.

That means that anyone hoping to purchase a Koenigsegg Jesko or the 2025 Toyota GR GT Prototype may be left frustrated. Fortunately, there are ways to quickly earn money, super wheelspins and skills points. We'll show you how below.

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01 Turn up the difficulty - more credits per race

This first tip may sound simple but it makes a huge difference: The higher your difficulty level, the higher the credit multiplier per race.

If racing has become too easy, turn up the difficulty © Xbox Game Studios

You can earn up to 125% more credits by disabling driving aids and increasing the AI ​​difficulty. Combine this with long races (long-distance races generally pay more than short sprints) and you'll see how quickly your virtual bank account fills up. Start by turning off the racing line or enabling damage and then increase the AI ​​difficulty level.

Important: Make sure you choose a difficulty level where you can still win. Finishing last is practically pointless. If you're dominating races, Forza Horizon 6 will regularly ask you if you want to increase the difficulty. You really should.

02 Complete the journal

Forza Horizon 6 offers an exciting new feature (or rather two) for anyone wanting to explore virtual Japan. Throughout the game, you can complete two Journal categories.

These offer bonuses and unlocks for exploring the game world, such as completing photo challenges and story missions, as well as for completing bracelet events and online matches.

Forza Horizon 6 rewards you for exploring Japan © Xbox Game Studios Rewards are also offered for completing events. © Xbox Game Studios

The system is very simple: complete tasks in the journal and you'll receive bonus points. You can then collect your rewards, which range from credits and cars to new clothing items.

This is a great way to earn money almost effortlessly. You just have to remember to collect your bonuses.

03 Don't buy any cars - at least not initially

The biggest mistake many newcomers make is buying expensive cars from the car show right at the beginning. That costs money that you could better use elsewhere.

Why wait? Forza Horizon 6 constantly throws new vehicles your way through wheelspins, seasonal challenges and story events. This means you don't have to spend any of your hard-earned cash.

Also, in single-player mode, the AI opponents adapt to your car, you're competitive in almost any vehicle.

Forza Horizon 6 offers 550 cars to drive © Xbox Game Studios

Invest your credits wisely by tuning parts or buying houses. They'll turn a mediocre starting car into a racetrack monster.

04 Convert skill points into credits

In Forza Horizon 6, you earn skill points for everything that's fun: drifting, jumping and off-road mayhem. Just head out into the terrain, chain jumps and skills together and watch your skill point balance skyrocket.

Best of all, you can use these skill points to upgrade your cars. Each of the over 550 vehicles has its own skill tree, which, for example, increases your modifiers for skill chains or simply grants you a hefty cash bonus. So spend your skill points regularly and wisely, and do this for every car you drive in Japan.

Earn cash and unique rewards through skill points © Xbox Game Studios

To spend your credits, open the vehicle menu, switch to the Cars tab and access the 'Car Mastery' menu. There you can invest the points you've collected.

Pro tip: Focus on cars whose Mastery trees contain a particularly high number of super wheelspins. Some vehicles are significantly more rewarding than others in this regard. Skill points earned on a car are retained even if you sell the vehicle, so you can reinvest them in the same model at any time.

05 Buy all the houses

The houses in Forza Horizon 6 are not just fast travel points or opportunities to show off your cars. Each of the eight properties unlocks permanent bonuses, such as a daily wheelspin just for logging in or doubling your skill points for skill ratings. And these bonuses are permanent, so you should definitely take advantage of them.

Rally, road racing, drifting, drag - Forza Horizon 6 has a lot to offer © Xbox Game Studios

The strategy: Yes, most houses are really expensive. But the long-term benefits of investing early in the game far outweigh the hefty price tag. So, initially, invest your money in houses rather than expensive cars. Those who invest in the right property early on will passively receive wheelspins and credits back for months.

06 Deliberately triggering super wheel spins

Wheelspins and super wheelspins are an excellent way to earn money quickly in Forza Horizon 6. Besides unlocking this mechanic through properties or car mastery, you can also trigger it intentionally.

But first, the basics for all Horizon newcomers: Wheelspins and super wheelspins can be activated at any time via the pause menu, and you can secure one of three prizes (normal wheelspin) or three prizes (super wheelspin) with the press of a button. These can be new cars, fresh outfits, or even hefty cash bonuses in the six-or seven-figure range.

Wheelspins and super wheelspins are always welcome © Xbox Game Studios

Here are three ways to get super wheelspins faster:

Complete PR stunts: Speed ​​Zones, Danger Signs and Drift Zones unlock super wheelspins early in the game. Systematically exploring the map and achieving three stars on all PR stunts will build up a solid supply. Level up: Your driver level increases for every activity you complete in the game. Even for driving fast on the motorway. Wheelspins are awarded with every rank increase, including regular super wheelspins. Invest in car mastery: The mastery trees of the right vehicles contain several super wheelspins at once.

07 Grind the Colossus

Those who work their way up in the Horizon career mode will eventually reach the final area and unlock the final events, which series veterans will already know from previous installments. The Colossus also returns in Forza Horizon 6 as one of the fastest ways to earn money.

Yes, there are more long events with even higher prizes, but the Colossus is the easiest of the final events in Forza Horizon 6.

Going full throttle on the motorway © Xbox Game Studios

The Colossus is an extremely long race that takes you on the highways all the way around the map. You'll drive S2-class race cars at speeds of 450kph and more. It lasts approximately 11-15 minutes and rewards your hard work with tons of experience points, which you can then directly convert into credits.

Like all events in Forza Horizon 6, you can repeat this race as often as you like, allowing you to quickly make money and credits.

Pro tip: To be successful, you need a hypercar with a speed rating of 10/10, such as the Koenigsegg Jesko. Then tune it to the maximum S2 rating (900) to maximise your chances of winning. If you notice that you're winning by a huge margin, feel free to increase the difficulty level to squeeze out even more.

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is a former esports pro in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has been reporting on the gaming world since the 1990s and now covers new games, writes game guides and provides hardware purchase recommendations.