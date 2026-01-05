Forza Horizon 6: All you need to know on the new open-world racing game

There could hardly have been a more fitting setting than the 2025 Tokyo Game Show for Microsoft to finally officially announced a new installment in the Forza Horizon series, Forza Horizon 6. The open-world racing game for PC and Xbox consoles will continue the tradition of the popular racing series. Read on to find out all information we have right now about Forza Horizon 6.

01 When will Forza Horizon 6 be released?

Forza Horizon 6 will be released in 2026, but beyond that Microsoft hasn't yet given a more specific release date. Like with the previous titles in series however and autumn or winter release can be expected, probably in October or November.

Details on the platforms are also still pending, but a release for Xbox Series X/S consoles is just as certain as a release for PC. Forza Horizon 6 will also be released for the PlayStation 5, following it's predecessor's availability on the Sony console. PlayStation fans will have to wait longer however for Forza Horizon 6 – probably 2027 at the earliest.

02 Who's developing Forza Horizon 6?

Forza Horizon 6 will once again be developed by the British team at Playground Games, supported by Turn 10 Studios - the creators of Forza Motorsport .

03 Where is Forza Horizon 6 set?

Connoisseurs of the series have reason to rejoice, because Forza Horizon 6 will finally feature a setting that fans have long wished for – Japan.

"Japan has long been at the top of Horizon fans' wish lists, so we're thrilled to finally be able to showcase this coveted location in Forza Horizon 6," revealed Art Director, Don Arceta on Xbox Wire .

Forza Horizon 6 aims to perfectly capture Japanese culture © Microsoft

As in the previous installments of the series, the developers want to ensure that they do justice to the country in terms of authentic representation and a fun open-world experience. Above all, the unique culture of Japan in terms of cars, music and fashion will be accurately represented in the racing game.

Specific details on the open world of the racing game are still pending, but Arceta revealed that the team's experience with the Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC has been incorporated into the development of the elevated streets of Tokyo.

04 Forza Horizon 6 map: What locations will there be?

Forza Horizon 6 will again offer a diverse open game world that can be travelled freely. Traditionally, the series relies on a compressed world that doesn't correspond to the real environment, but captures many elements of the respective country in order to offer as much variety as possible.

This will also be the case in the latest installment. Japan, with so many diverse and familiar locations, offers a huge range of possibilities. The surroundings of Mount Fuji will be depicted in the game, but there will also be the streets of Tokyo as well as the less well known rural and mountainous regions of Japan. Tokyo is said to offer the most detailed and multi-layered environment ever seen in a Forza Horizon game.

05 What cars will Forza Horizon 6 offer?

Nothing is yet known about the vehicles in Forza Horizon 6 and, unfortunately, the teaser video released doesn't allow any conclusions to be drawn either. However, it was very important to the development team to accurately reflect Japanese car culture.

The iconic MADBUL RX7 shows what Japanese cars can do © Graeme Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

"Although we can't reveal any specific details yet, we will of course follow in the footsteps of Forza Horizon 5 and offer a wide range of cars that players know and love," said Arceta.

All aspects of Japanese car culture will find their place in the racing game. Kei cars and vans, precision motorsport, the roots of drifting and a passion for tuning will all likely play a central role.

06 Changing seasons in Forza Horizon 6

Since Forza Horizon 4, changing seasons have been an integral part of the game series, so it's natural to assume that they'll be back in Forza Horizon 6. Japan in particular is predestined for varied environments, as the Land of Smiles offers some of the most famous and beautiful seasonal changes in the world: sultry summers, snowy winters and, of course, the iconic sakura season.

Cherry blossoms are an iconic and unique Japanese feature © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The changing seasons in Forza Horizon 6 should not only provide visual variety, but also fundamentally change the gameplay. The team has developed a system in which seasonal changes really characterize the world and this applies to activities as well as sounds and other aspects.