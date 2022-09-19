Red Bull Imagination: What is freeride motocross?

One of the most common questions regarding

is, “What is the difference between freeride motocross and freestyle motocross?” While freestyle and freeride

have both been in the public eye since the mid-90s, freeriding has been around since the invention of the first motorcycle. Freeriding is self-expression on two-wheels. There is simplicity in freeriding – you literally are “free” to use your creativity to do whatever you want - similar to a skateboarder venturing into the city streets.