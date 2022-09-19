© Chris Tedesco
Motocross
Red Bull Imagination: What is freeride motocross?
We broke down the difference between freeride motocross and freestyle motocross.
One of the most common questions regarding freeride motocross is, “What is the difference between freeride motocross and freestyle motocross?” While freestyle and freeride motocross have both been in the public eye since the mid-90s, freeriding has been around since the invention of the first motorcycle. Freeriding is self-expression on two-wheels. There is simplicity in freeriding – you literally are “free” to use your creativity to do whatever you want - similar to a skateboarder venturing into the city streets.
After over twenty years of freestyle motocross competition and the introduction of tricks like the double backflip, freestyle reached a level that seemed unrelatable to the average fan and out of reach for even the best of dirt bike riders. This in turn played a large part in the shift from freestyle to freeride, where the freestyle scene passed its peak popularity with riders like Jeremy Stenberg and refocused on the freedom of freeride. As Steve Haughelstine put it, “Freeriding gave birth to motocross.” With relatable content, a platform for creative expression, and an outlet like social media gave life to video projects that acted as accolades and paved the way for riders to make way for a career in dirt bike riding that otherwise wouldn’t have existed.
As one-off tricks such as the double backflip quickly became the new norm, the expected, amongst freestyle, the sport reached unattainable levels. In fact, this level is one that few riders dare to compete with, and few fans could ever fully understand the magnitude of.
But what do you do next when the danger factor is at an all-time high? This leaves you with technicality — which is where freeriding came full circle with its return. While freestyle is the “gnarliest you can do on a bike,” per Axell Hodges, it’s not reachable to the average enthusiast. The technical aspect of hitting a natural terrain jump with multiple ruts or doing wheelie combinations is relatable to the average viewer. Freeriding began in the hills of Southern California. A lot of the professional racers would go to the natural rolling hills and find features to ride in between race weekends. It still involves some danger factor, the focus is put more onto the more intricate (but relatable) aspects of difficulty.
These aspects of difficulty are most often a rider’s creative expression as well. While artists have an easel, freeriders have the nature’s landscape, using their dirt bikes as their paint brushes to express their ultimate line. This is why freeriding at Red Bull Imagination is informed and judged by a riders creativity level and their imagination when creating contest lines. This is in contrast to freestyle motocross events which are most often judged solely by the difficulty of the trick. This inspires riders to dream big during the jam style event format and come up unthinkable jump lines.
In 2022, a majority of the top freeride athletes in the world are not only making films, but also releasing content faster than ever via their social media. We live in a world where freeride motocross athletes are popping up in abundance via social media. Freeriding and social media go hand-in-hand.
For instance, young athletes like Kelana Humphrey and Lynx Lacey have led the charge for the youth revolution in freeriding while gaining a major viewership on social media platforms. In 2022, riders like these have the opportunity to make a living solely off of filming projects for their sponsors and never have to enter a contest if they chose not to. The same idea that has been applied to the skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing industry for years.
While freestyle motocross riders and events are at an unthinkable danger and difficulty level, freeriding is relatable to a much larger fanbase. Freeride motocross and these film projects found within the freeride community are opening up a whole new group of fans that can now relate through its relation to historical skateboard, snowboard, and surf films.
Ultimately for anyone that just enjoys riding a dirt bike, freeriding is an outlet that they can express themselves and express the way that they enjoy riding. Whether that be in the streets, in the hills, or just around in your backyard — getting together with your buddies and filming dirt bike videos is a classic self expression that any dirt bike rider can relate to. This is why fans have attached themselves to it and what separates it from the iconic freestyle motocross that we all grew up with. When the contest scene is at wits end, or you’ve had it with racing, there will always be freeriding — just you and your motorcycle. No matter how you want to ride it.