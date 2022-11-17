Gary Clark Jr. and the feathered fedora

Gary Clark Jr. needs a hat and we need to feel useful. Red Bull SoundClash Houston , which Gary's co-headlining with fellow Texas titan Paul Wall starts at 8 p.m., a little over two hours to go, and various members of his team are on a hat hunt. A few nights ago, Gary flew from Nashville directly to Houston, unable to make it home to his native Austin to grab one of his prized, well-brimmed hats. Posted up against the wall of his hotel in downtown Houston donning a bleached out shirt, black pants and boots, Gary is peering at his phone from beneath an orange beanie and calmly tapping the screen. Just next to Gary are Josh, an archetype of Wisconsin cool and founder/designer for Ax. Collective (in which Jon Deas, keyboardist in Gary’s band, is a partner), and Pam, one of Gary’s longtime managers, a woman who by all accounts is the person you want negotiating in the most heated of disputes and struts like George Jefferson when things are going right; both of them are scrolling much more frantically. Josh, his Ax.C custom Vans dangling below him, is flanneled up and hunched over a ledge searching eBay local listings, and Pam is calling every outfitter in the city .

“I need a fedora,” says Gary. “With a feather or a fish hook or somethin’ in it.”

This can’t be just any fedora, though. We’re not making a 1940s detective film, nor are we starting a ska band, there’s no murder to solve nor are there trombones in this lineup. We need a formidable brim and a western look. It’s an understatement to say that Gary is a hat guy, there’s not a single album cover of his where he’s not donning some sort of head covering. Hats are part of his identity, and the right hat can genuinely make a difference in the energy he brings to the stage. Tonight, for a friendly but competitive Red Bull SoundClash battle against one of his teenage rap heroes, Gary needs a statement hat.

“Talk to me about hats,” says Pam into her phone. “Do you have medium to large brims?”

They have what we’re looking for but they close in fifteen minutes; we’re at least 30 minutes away with traffic and we need to be back at the venue, 713 Music Hall, in 75 minutes. So many numbers, our head is spinning.

At the end of the day, one of the most universal human desires is to feel useful. We all want to have a part in the symphony of life. We want to be part of something, we want to contribute to making it better, and, when our solo is due, we want to knock it out of the park. Most days, we're just happy to have made it into the symphony. Today, we guess our solo is due.

So, we do what anyone would do in a situation like this: call our barber. The barber passes us the number of an old college buddy, Rob, who is a partner at a hip western mercantile called Manready twenty minutes away in the Heights. Close enough for us to make a run and grab a hat while Gary gets ready at the venue. Rob says he’s checking to see what their inventory looks like and promises to call us back. The clock is ticking.

In the midst of all this triangulation, the group scatters. Pam and Josh disappear and Gary quietly pushes off of the wall of the hotel and crosses the street, we scurry after him. He says he’s just following his nose. Quite cosmically, only a block away, we notice a neon sign that reads, simply, “TAILOR.” Surely this is the Universe, the Almighty, Joe Pesci, or whichever omnipotent deity you pray to, telling us that we’ve found what we need. A shimmering oasis in the middle of a hat desert.

Inside a room of mahogany and glass, an unassuming bartender greets us. Wait – a bartender?

“What’ll it be, fellas?” he asks.

We need a fedora, on the rocks, hold the trombones.

“Well, I can’t help you with that,” says the bartender. “But our owner can. He’ll be out in a second.”

While we wait, we take a minute to inspect this rather unique tailor shop. Gary has managed to retain the innocent curiosity of his youth, his eyes look up and all around, full of wonder. Behind the mahogany and glass: freshly pressed shirts, wine, trophies. Against another wall: a jukebox and seemingly random, non-city-specific collected sports jerseys. On the wall behind the bar, an old photo that must have been taken on some of the first color film rolls to ever be made. In the photo is a sign that reads, in cursive:

“DUKE OF HOLLYWOOD” TAILORS

“HOME OF THE BIG THREE”…

Price, Quality, Service

“This is wild,” says Gary.

For certain, neither of us have ever seen a tailor shop with a bar in it.

Eventually, a Kris Kringle looking gentleman emerges from the back, tape measure draped around his neck, and asks what he can help us with. This must be The Duke of Hollywood. We inform The Duke, our eyes filled with hope, of our quest.

He tells us his shop has been open for 87 (!) years but that, sadly, he has no hats. Shirts and pants, certainly, but no hats. Furthermore, the only hat shop that used to exist downtown has long since closed. Judging by the look of him, we get the feeling that he is probably the foremost authority on this subject. So we bid The Duke farewell and make our retreat.

Walking back, a text from Rob relaying to us that all of Manready’s hats are gone and on display at the Nutcracker Market and all we can think is, “Doesn’t The Nutcracker wear top hats? Why does he need a fedora? Is The Nutcracker starting a ska band?” We thank Rob for the effort and wish him well. We’re back to square one, it’s about 6:20 PM, under an hour until we have to be at the venue. We feel defeated, but Gary is calm as ever. Gary has always operated on the other side of time. He’s 38 and has always looked both 18 and 38 at the exact same time, and he likely always will due to his youthful spirit and a secure confidence that sometimes gives you the feeling that this might not be his first life.

Back at the hotel, the crew has given up on the search for a hat so we decide to drink about it. Gary has decided to go up to his room and work on twisting out his hair. At a bar in the center of the lobby of a surely haunted hotel carved out of an old bank, we toast to our failed efforts, to accepting that it’s out of our control at this point, or maybe that it was never in our hands to begin with.

At about 6:37, Gary reappears and the orange beanie has returned.

“I gave up on twisting it out,” he laughs.

We laugh too and shrug and continue sipping.

But then, another text from Rob. We can’t believe what we're seeing: a photo of a cream colored fedora with brown-dyed accents. And a feather.

“This work?” asks Rob. “I have a guy who can help.”

We show the picture of the fedora to Pam.

“Oh, this is good,” she says.

Our phone makes its way down the line to Gary whose curious eyes go big, he raises his fist to his open mouth.

“Yoooo!” he exclaims and nods. “That’ll work!”

Rob’s Hat Guy is Ben Kennimer, a hat maker by trade who founded Kennimer Co. to do just that: make hats. Now there’s another hitch in our plans: the hat Ben has is a 7 ⅜, but Gary wears a 7 ⅝. Ben says if he’s got about an hour he can make some magic happen, but it’s now 6:46, and Gary’s team has said that the hat can arrive no later than 7:30. So Ben has less than 45 minutes, and he says he’s about 15 minutes from the venue, so really he has less than 30 minutes. Still, he assures us he can make it. We hold our collective breath and cross our fingers.

At 7:26 PM, shrouded in a cloud of cigarette and spliff smoke trailing from the mouths of various crew members, we're anxiously pacing outside the venue’s loading dock when we spot Mr. Kennimer turning a corner, walking our way, and holding that beautiful, creamy fedora. At 7:33 Gary is placing the hat on his head and it fits perfectly. He flashes an all-approving stank face.

“Wait, so, Gary, does this mean you can fit a 7 ⅜ now?” we ask.

Gary is as bewildered as we am. Did his head shrink? Did we slip into a parallel universe?

“I actually altered it,” says Ben.

We’re stunned. How the hell did this man alter a hat this precious in 15 minutes?

“I had the hat in an almost finished state,” he tells us. “But once you called and let me know Gary’s size, I had to take it apart, pull out the sweatband, stretch the hat felt and put in a new sweatband in the correct size.”

How the hell did he do all that to a hat this precious in such a time crunch? Even more incredible is how he created the hat’s beautiful brown accents.

“I’ve been interested in natural dyes,” he says. “And I had recently picked up a particularly interesting pine cone on a recent trip to Massachusetts. Once I extracted the pigment from the cone, I dripped the dye over the felt as well as soaked the hat brim in the dye.”

Gary looks at Ben and then at us and marvels, “Who the hell are you, man? And where did you find this guy?”

We don’t nail it every time, in fact we get it wrong quite often, but, this time, our solo was up and we freaked it. Still, it took all of us putting our heads together to make it happen.

“The key is in letting go,” says Pam. “All you can do is put the energy you seek out into the universe and just let go. That’s when the magic happens.”

Gary disappears into the restroom and reappears in a slim-fitted tweed jacket and pants ensemble, smiling from underneath that cream and Massachusetts pine cone brown hat. The whole dressing room can’t believe how unbelievably perfectly it ties the outfit together. A truly cosmic moment. Finally, it’s showtime.