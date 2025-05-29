Red Bull Jukebox songwriting contest: Gary Frost advises 2025 contestants
It’s been one year since you won the Red Bull Jukebox songwriting competition in Nashville. How have you taken the excitement of Jukebox forward? Does it still impact you?
The event was related to everything going on today in Nashville. It was set up in the Whiskey Jam style.The best talent you got — that carries through the Nashville scene. It’s been like going back to the core foundation of what it means to be a songwriter and artist in this town.
Has the Jukebox win and the songwriting competition experience changed your career?
I would say it has. It’s gotten me different opportunities, being in writing rooms, meeting people I’ve looked up to as a songwriter. I’ve been invited to a bunch of different events, met people in the industry that knew who I was through the contest already. I was put into the Key West Songwriters Festival this year, which stemmed from the Red Bull experience. I played Whiskey Jam for the first time recently. That was with Ward Geunther. They brought out camera guys from Red Bull. That was a full circle moment. It was a cool experience.
Last time we spoke, you were recently engaged. Any interesting personal life updates?
We have a date set for next October! We just found a venue. It’s so all over the place, but it’s exciting. I take a little bit of a back seat. I'm just the yes man.
How was your first trip to LA?
We had a great time. I always wanted to go to LA and it really stood up to all the hype. People were really nice, and the food was amazing. I’m a foodie, so I can tell when it’s good — and it was good there. The whole experience with the Red Bull staff was amazing. Everyone was super nice and willing to work with me. It was easy to transition from Nashville country into LA country. I’m very fortunate I was able to experience that.
How was Red Bull studios?
The space itself is definitely different than Nashville. There was a lot more camaraderie between the musicians involved. They really took the time to care about the exact sound that I wanted. We spent days with two songs. Sometimes in Nashville, you’re in and out. It was a very worthwhile experience [and] of course, the actual Red Bull [drink]; everywhere you turn there are different fridges filled with it.
Can you reflect for a moment on your winning song from last year’s Jukebox and songwriting competition? What have you learned since then?
I would say that song was very authentic to me. “Loves Life,” was about the things that matter to me. It was about her. I've taken that into my songwriting going forward, knowing that’s a pattern of success. Being real, that’s what put me over the edge of the contest. I bring that authenticity into every single writing room I've been in since the Red Bull event.
Do you have songs coming out from this Red Bull Studios session?
I’ve already put out the two songs we recorded out in LA with the Red Bull team. The first was the contest-winning song, “Loves Life.” The other was called “Rest of It.” I dropped another single two weeks ago called “Way to Waste It.” I’m working on new music. I’ll be putting out an EP soon.
The last time we talked you mentioned you had shifted from liking pop music to liking country music more, which is part of how you got your start. How have you continued to develop your music taste?
I’ve been trying to pull different pieces of inspiration from a bunch of different artists. I’m listening now to Tucker Wetmore. There’s a new Eric Church record I really love. I feel like pulling from different genres is what I needed to do in order to find my own sound. I'm trying to go toward that country pop type vibe, but having inspiration from different genres and pouring it into my own is what makes it unique.
What’s next for you?
I’m still pushing toward trying to land a publishing deal. I want to write songs. I want to be in these rooms every day. I feel like I'm getting close. I’m becoming a better songwriter every single day. I want to put out the best music as an artist too. I’m mainly focused on writing songs people connect with.
What is your advice to contestants in this year’s songwriting competition, especially given the theme “Breaking Boundaries”?
Write something that means a lot to you. Write something that is not just for commercial use but something you'd be proud to release. You could end up singing in front of thousands of people. Anybody judging the contest can see right through that, and they’re going to want to see authenticity. As for breaking boundaries — be unique, be who you are. The talent is gonna shine through no matter what.