Generation Now: Who Will Be the Next Top Hip Hop Artists?

Hip hop is a young man’s game. There is no denying that.

There is always a revolving door for the top spot—and who will own it. More times than not it is reserved for somebody entering their prime while those before them are exiting. Today’s top artists for the better part of the last 10 years have been superstar acts such as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and J. Cole.

Those four have controlled the way radio, hip hop, and popular music as a whole have sounded this past decade and solidified themselves as legendary figures in hip hop.

But all good things eventually come to an end. Eventually the torch must be passed to the next generation of stars who can carry the genre forward and to new heights. And for a while, it didn’t appear as if there was a new rapper, let alone multiple people, who could take the torch from the aforementioned stars and take their place atop hip hop’s mountaintops.

And, to be honest, there might not have been a need for it. The four artists mentioned have been able to continuously reinvent themselves in ways to stay fresh and dominant in hip hop’s landscape. The same way a guy such as Jay-Z was able to remain an important artist deep into his 30’s and even now into his 40’s.

But as the calendar turned to 2020, a new decade has now presented a new crop of artists who appear poised to not only be able to have their breakthrough moments this year, but have shown the ability to have legitimate staying power going forward.

Nobody has represented this in 2020 more than Lil Uzi Vert. Uzi spent the past five years building to this moment with a series of mixtapes that captured the ears and hearts of fans across the world and a debut album, 2017’s Luv Is Rage 2, that debuted number one on the Billboard Top 200 and featured the biggest single of his career to date. After taking the better part of two years off, only doing features and experiencing a multitude of push backs to his second album, he finally released Eternal Atake to a career-high in first week sales of 288,000 first week sales and once again reaching number one on the charts.

But it isn’t just the sales that represent Uzi’s breakthrough into a full-fledged superstar and omnipresent figure in pop culture, it’s his impact. In an era where social media engagement is a representation of the conversations being held in real time, Uzi’s engagement on Twitter and Instagram are as high as any rapper today and that was evidenced by the hype he was able to build for Atake with less than a week of promotion.

Uzi appears to be firmly leading the pack of a new generation of artists that are poised to solidify themselves as legitimate stars as we enter a new decade. 2020 kicked off with Roddy Ricch having the biggest and most impactful song of the year to date with “The Box,” housed on his debut album Please Forgive Me For Being Antisocial, which has spent 11 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. Numbers like those have already solidified the record as a song of the year contender and it’s only March. He also opened the year in February with three Grammy nominations and his first Grammy win for Best Rap Performance with Nipsey Hussle for their collaboration “Racks In The Middle.” Roddy Ricch has positioned himself as one of the

And then there is Lil Baby. The Atlanta-based rapper is signed to Quality Control, a label that is home to the Migos, biggest rap group in the world, and other big name acts such as Lil Yachty and City Girls. But this year Baby has stepped into the spotlight and established himself as a verified star with his second studio album My Turn, which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 200 with 197,000 units sold. This comes off of two years of building towards this moment with song placements on 2019’s Queen & Slim Soundtrack and high profile collaborations with Gunna and Drake respectively on “Drip Too Hard” and “Yes Indeed” in 2018 which both reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

As a new decade is entered there is a sense of inevitability that the runs of Future, J. Cole, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar have to end eventually. All four rappers are still producing high-quality music at a high rate but for how much longer? And when their time comes to an end there has to be a crop of artists willing and ready to take the lead. Nobody is able to stay on top forever contrary to what those four have shown over the course of their careers. Uzi, Roddy, and Baby have thrown their hats into the ring and are knocking on the doors of greatness. They are showing that they aren’t just the future of hip hop but that their time is now.

It’s possible that there is a changing of the guard happening in real-time in hip hop.