eMLS Cup Champion George Adamou is living the dream

George Adamou has what some people would consider a dream job. The 20-year-old New York native is a professional FIFA player. Yes, you read that right.

Not only is he a pro FIFA player, he is one of the best. George signed with his hometown club, the New York Red Bulls in 2019 as the club’s eMLS competitor and became the reigning eMLS champ during his first year. “It is a dream come true that I can continue to play FIFA at the highest level,” George shared. “My main priority is representing the New York Red Bulls well and bringing success to the club.”

Before George got signed, he was a serious soccer player who was the captain of his high school’s team. “My passion for the beautiful game has been with me all my life, whether on a real field or a virtual one,” said George. We caught up with the young pro to find out about how he fell in love with soccer, his tips for FIFA and how he balances his world.

Red Bull: Where did your love for soccer come from?

George Adamou : “It's basically been in my family tree. My grandpa was actually a professional player back in Cyprus. He passed it down to my father. My dad used to play too. My dad had the TV on, maybe when I was 4 years old, watching every week. I was bound to get attached to the sport.”

You have a pretty cool job. How does it feel to be a professional FIFA player?

"I honestly never thought it was possible. I always played the game for fun. Two years ago, I didn’t even know that there was a competitive scene. I didn’t know you could possibly get signed or make any amount of money. A year ago, I found out about tournaments and started competing. I started putting my name out there. It still feels surreal, and I still don’t believe that I get to represent a club that I used to go to the stadium to watch. It's crazy!"

George Adamou with his family © Kat Riley

How does one become a professional?

"Last year I was still playing college soccer, I wasn’t focused on FIFA at all. I was more focused on soccer. I prioritized my time on soccer, but I was still grinding on the side and I qualified for a tournament. I was like ‘you know what, I actually might be pretty good at this time.” Unfortunately I got injured and I had to stop playing college soccer. It was a blessing in disguise because I could finally fully focus on FIFA. In the beginning of the year, I qualified for a major tournament where I went to Romania and I got Top 16 in the world. And then Mike [Labelle] had a little event and that’s where I met Jayne Bussman-Wise , RBNY Sr. Director of Content and Communications, and we just had a chat. It was great that I was a great player, but they liked my personality and the way I conducted myself because that’s very important too, as well as being good."

Congrats on winning the 2020 eMLS Cup Champion! You’re from New York - how does it feel to represent the New York Red Bulls in eMLS?

“It’s crazy. It was the first team to be created. Basically everyone that’s from New York would support the NY Red Bulls. Obviously before New York City FC came in, but if you were young, you automatically went to the Red Bulls. It just stuck with me and it feels great.”

You’re currently in college studying Business Management at Adelphi University. How do you balance your professional career and school?

“I told myself I’d give myself a schedule. You got to make sacrifices, going out with your friends, I don’t get to do that everyday anymore. It's basically come home, do your homework, relax a little, and you start streaming and start grinding. It’s all about finding the balance. If my grades were to drop because of FIFA, I wouldn’t be happy with myself. And if I put too much into school and do poorly in FIFA, that would also affect me as well. It is all about finding the right balance.”

What does training look like for you?

“I don’t really have ‘every single day, I have to play a certain amount of FIFA.’ If I have a test, I’ll probably take the day off of FIFA and then put in a few more hours the next day after I take my test. It all depends. This might become something I can do professionally, but also, you still got to see that this may not work out.”

George Adamou © Kat Riley

You analyze your own performances: what are key things you look for or pay attention to most?

“Find out what’s broken in the game and just master it. The beginning, the only thing I’m worried about is mastering the broken things. Streaming is important because you get to watch your games again and see exactly what you did right and what you need to improve on.”

What’s something you’ve learned about yourself by rewatching your performances?

“I honestly think I’ve always been way too hard on myself. Watching myself over, there are games where I know I deserve to win, but I sit there and I think that I’m horrible. [laughs] Sometimes, you got to understand that sometimes it's luck based. I also realized that I’m very, very good at attacking. I know how to score goals. But sometimes, when it comes to defense, I lack in that area. That’s something that I definitely worked on on the off season.”

How do you keep improving? What tips can you share?

“I think that having someone watch over your game play, it's probably one of the best things you can do - a third eye. Sometimes you believe that everything you do is completely right, in your perspective. But, if you have someone else watch it, they’ll pick out certain things that you never imagined you were doing wrong. And once somebody tells you what to practice on, you should solely be focused on that.”

What are you looking forward to for the 2021 eMLS season?

“I basically dipped my feet in the water in my rookie season. I didn’t actually like my rookie season to go this well. [laughs] I’m not satisfied because if you have a good year one year and then next year you play horribly, it’s all for nothing. I want to get to another level in both the competitive scene and also content creating. I want to continue to win tournaments and make money, but also build a fanbase like I’ve been doing.”

George Adamou © Kat Riley

You're the champ and still want more?!

“I finished 43rd in the world, so there’s definitely room for improvement! Only the Top 16 players get to compete in the best tournaments there possibly is. That’s the main goal, get to Top 16 in the world.”

Can you tell us more about the event you are hosting with Mike Labelle for the launch of the game?

“The Red Bulls really helped us. We’re basically bringing the North American community together. We’re offering a $5,000 prize, most of us are going to stream our games. We’ve invited some of the top players ranked from last year and we’re also going to a random draw for other players who aren’t competitive players but also want a chance to compete in it. The fact that someone’s going to be able to take home nearly $3,000 for the winner, it’s pretty crazy because you don’t see this anywhere. The first tournament for actual competitive FIFA is in December. We’re hosting a tournament in the next few weeks. I think it is a great opportunity to get the North American community to get involved. I’m really looking forward to it.”

What is your advice for people who might want to be in your shoes and become a professional?