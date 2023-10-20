Get In the Paint, Dorchester

Expression is a powerful tool for the betterment of society — Boston Celtics’ All-Star forward Jaylen Brown thinks so too. Jaylen used his platform and their support to launch the program, Get In the Paint , an initiative aimed at elevating communities through art and sport by providing court refurbishments to underserved neighborhoods.

This year’s program will impact Fenelon Playground in Dorchester, Massachusetts.

Dorchester is the largest and most diverse neighborhood in Boston. Residents of the cultural melting pot are very attentive to their area. They aim to always protect the charm, history, and community around the neighborhood.

Jaylen’s been repping Massachusetts since 2016 after going third in the NBA draft to the Celtics. As a 2x All-Star with a career average of 17.9 points per game (26.6 points per game this season), and after pushing Boston to the Finals last season, Jaylen is highly regarded by the local community. Now, Get In the Paint is giving back to the city in a different way.

As a panel of judges sifted through submissions, one vibrant, energetic design stood out— a design that even struck No. 7 himself.

Kaiya Santos, a Marlborough, MA native, longtime Celtics fan, and Studio Art student at Northeastern University created the concept for the court on Fenelon.

“I hope that more people are motivated to use the court,” Kaiya commented on what she wants her art to change for the community. “I know that not a lot of people have access to the same resources, so I think having a nice, shiny, new court would be great for that area specifically.”

Outdoor art is an act of pride for a neighborhood; it illustrates meaning, value, and effort. It enhances beauty— in many capacities.

Marilyn Forman, the President of the Neighborhood Association in Dorchester, who was also one of the judges of the competition is thrilled with the investment into one of Dorchester’s local, outdoor spaces.

Marilyn commented, “We need to find ways to uplift our neighborhood, and art is one way to lift spirits but also art brings people together. It invokes conversation and opens the mind to other possibilities. My hope is that it will inspire community residents to look beyond this project at other spaces and find ways to transform them into places for families to gather and take ownership of making and keeping it beautiful.”

Thankfully, Jaylen has never shied away from using his voice to speak out on social justice issues. He definitely doesn’t take his public status lightly. He’s treated being a professional athlete as a responsibility to make a positive impact.

“My hope,” Marilyn explained, “is that with more art, with more expression through art, it will send a message to make our city feel safe and beautiful, and more engaging. My hope is that we think more broadly, including our elected officials, to support community residents and forge partnerships with others’ building power to make positive change that will include more art. My hope is that it will open doors to bring back art into the Boston Public Schools and recreation spaces where many art programs have been removed.”

The imprint this specific initiative is going to have will span generations.

“It really is just a one-time thing,” Kaiya said of the project, “but so many different people are going to be able to use it. You know kids now, their kids, and then their kids. I think that is really interesting.”

While artists and athletes have primarily been considered pretty distinct, the properties of the arts and sports disciplines are deeply similar… the dedication to the craft, the creative expression, and the connection it cultivates all resonate with both parties. To merge the two is going to be really special.

“Sports play a significant role in bringing people together,” Marilyn said. “In my opinion and in most cases, sports and art create opportunities that remove social barriers of race, culture, and class.”

You’re an artist if you create, you’re an athlete if you play, nothing much else matters.

And to have a space where kids can come to learn, see, and understand this, is going to have profound effects on who they’ll become, both future athletes—and artists.

“This sounds really silly,” Kaiya explained, “but when I'm watching sports, you can tell that they love the game and they love playing the sport. And I think it's the same for artists, when you're watching them create something or when they're with their art in the gallery, you can tell that they really love what they're doing.”

Doesn’t sound silly at all.

Some of the most real, most genuine moments as a kid were on a field of grass or on a court with a ball. For some, they were with a blank piece of paper in front of them, or just simply daydreaming about an idea. It’s then where you experience that feeling of a calm mind, that feeling of complete acceptance. We can’t lose that. Every kid deserves that.

Boston is lucky to have city officials like Marilyn, artists like Kaiya, and athletes like Jaylen who love what they do and empower their community to chase and find that same feeling.