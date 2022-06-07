A New Era: Get ready for Red Bull Batalla USA 2022

For the first time in its 16-year history, Red Bull Batalla opened applications around the world simultaneously, and due to popular demand, the application phase had to be extended one more week. MCs from nine countries—Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Spain, Uruguay and the United States—sent in their best freestyle videos via the Red Bull Batalla app. Nearly 7,000 people applied for the 2022 Batalla Red Bull season! Of the number of applications received, 32 people will be selected to go on to the Qualifier phase. As a surprise twist, 4 MCs will be selected by a new dynamic round before the Qualifier phase – the first-ever Regional Cups. MCs will compete in events hosted in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Dallas. Each city’s Regional Cup will offer one winner who will then advance directly to the National Final.