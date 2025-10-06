Countdown to Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final

The countdown is on: Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final takes over Los Angeles Saturday, October 11. Before the battles begin, relive the energy of the halftime performance that electrified the Clippers game.

Don’t miss the action as Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final unfolds. This is the first time the World Final lands on U.S. soil — and it promises to be historic.

01 Relive the halftime show that lit up L.A

Watch the same raw, crowd-driven energy you’ll see at the World Final — music, improvisation, and the kind of moves that get arenas on their feet.

02 Lil Jon reacts — unfiltered hype

From the first snap to the last freeze, every moment flows with the beat. Watch Lil Jon react as Jaden “Capjay” Mosby dances to one of his most iconic tracks - "Snap Yo Fingers".

03 How to watch Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final

Can’t make it to LA? We’ve got you covered with a few streaming options.

Tune in live from anywhere in the world to watch 16 of the best street dancers battle it out for the global crown — no judges, no choreography, just pure freestyle and crowd energy.

Watch Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final live on October 11, 9PM PDT (October 12, 6 AM CEST):

Red Bull TV

YouTube: @RedBullDance (Hosted by Charm LaDonna) & @RedBull

The Red Bull channel on FAST: Roku, FLS, VIDDA & VIZIO (Hosted by Mel B & Ace Greene)

Don’t miss the energy, the moves, and the moment the crowd crowns the 2025 World Champion.