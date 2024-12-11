B-Girl India, born in the Netherlands and representing the renowned Hustle Kidz crew, has solidified her place in breaking history as a two-time Red Bull BC One World Champion . Known for her explosive power, creative transitions and undeniable stage presence, India has become a global icon in the breaking world. Her first championship win in 2022 was groundbreaking , and her second in 2024 cements her legacy alongside the other b-girl double champs, Ami and Kastet.

India is the youngest Red Bull BC One double champion © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

01 A throwback to 2017: India makes a first impression on the international scene

The Red Bull BC One World Final in 2017, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, was one for the breaking history books. Round-after-round, the best breakers on the scene were repping all four corners of the world and clocking fame from a scene blowing up at meteoric speed. The side battles were just as fire as the final.

India is known for her powerful, dynamic style © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

The three-vs-three battle went down on day two of the Red Bull BC One Camp. The room was packed, the ceiling super-low. A couple of hundred b-boys, b-girls and hip-hop heads circled the dance floor. People climbed on top of a stack of speakers to secure a view, as Neguin's crew, Tsunami All Stars, threw down gravity-defying moves and intricate footwork against three Dutch kids on home soil. And when it was their turn to respond, an 11-year-old b-girl named India Sardjoe didn't hold back. Her long ponytail whipped as she swept the floor with power moves and a fiercely confident flex. Cameras flashed like an electric storm in all directions. The room went wild with applause. There was no question India was destined to carve out a name for herself as a top b-girl.

I've never been shy and I'm not scared easily. B-Girl India

"I've never been shy and I'm not scared easily," she says. "I started with soccer as a defender when I was six years old before I discovered breaking. I was with a lot of boys and the only girl on the field, so I had to stand up for myself. I had to be strong, and that helped me with breaking. My confidence came from that. When I had my first battle at nine years old, I wasn't standing there like, 'Oh, I don't want to go.' I just went."

02 Who's that girl?

B-Girl India was born and raised in The Hague in South Holland. Her father is Indian-Surinamese, and her mother is half-Indian and half-Dutch. Her childhood was soundtracked by traditional music at home and plenty of time spent dancing at family parties with her mum, a talented dancer who loves bachata.

I did a few street dance and hip-hop classes, but switched to breaking because I wanted more adventure B-Girl India

"I started breaking when I was about seven years old in 2014. Before that, I did a few street dance and hip-hop classes, but switched to breaking because I wanted more adventure. When I saw the breakers from the same dance school, breaking immediately caught my attention. I got into the class, went to the mat, and said, "OK, let me try that."

India divided her time on the field playing soccer with dance for a couple of years until breaking took over as her main passion. She moved to a big hip-hop centre in The Hague and became a member of the Heavyhitters crew, training with mentors Ton Steenvoorden and Diogo Nogueira. She took lessons from Shane, Rabbani and Little King.

India flares in her battle against Nicka © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

“My first battle was nice because I was a beginner, but I wound up in the semi-final. I think people were surprised because there weren’t a lot of girls. I was super-new, so there was this overall reaction like, ‘Oh, we haven’t seen her before, but if she sticks with it, she has it in her to grow.’”

03 India's breaking

From the outset, India focused on expanding her skillset and technique as quickly as possible.

"When you ask me if breaking came easy to me? No, no, of course not. I had to practice a lot. I wanted to grow so much. I was training, training, training. Then I became better," India explains. "In the beginning, I was never very musical. When it came to musicality, I didn't have it in me, so that was something that I needed to practice a lot and also strengthen and develop my top rock. I was always like, 'hurry, hurry, hurry.' It's only this last year that I'm more calm and able to focus on the music."

India later joined Hustle Kidz, and the crew inspires her a lot. She loves the way they dance. B-Boy Menno , who's respected worldwide for creating one of the most original styles on the breaking scene, can be considered a mentor to young India. B-Girl Vanessa from Portugal also had a massive influence on India's style.

India doesn't have a signature move, but has created a recognisable style © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

When pressed to reveal her own signature move, India answers by saying: "I don't have one, but I have a signature breaking style that you can distinguish when you see only my movements as me. I have a very powerful creative and dynamic style, with all-round flows. I like to focus on details and slides in my combos, which makes it more fluent. For example, a head swipe with a back slide and holding my feet."

04 Keeping the balance: quality over quantity

In her early high school years, balancing school and breaking came naturally, but as the stakes grew higher, so did the challenge. With major events like the Red Bull BC One World Final demanding her attention, she found herself juggling intense training and academic responsibilities. Determined to graduate, she decided to shift her focus to high-level battles while scaling back on smaller competitions.

India prioritises big competitions to give herself time to prepare © Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool

But that's not the only reason B-Girl India emphasizes quality over quantity. "The biggest challenge for me is all the battles right after each other. I want to look fresh. I don't like to have the same moves. If I have to battle Saturday and then again the following weekend, I want to change up everything, and I think if you battle that often that can be tough to do."

05 Rocking NYC: India's first Red Bull BC One title

At just 16 years old, B-Girl India stepped onto the stage of the Red Bull BC One World Final in New York, captivated both the crowd and the judges with her boundless energy, sharp musicality and innovative moves and took home the belt. Her journey to the title was spectacular; defeating Luma from Colombia, Swami from Mexico and 671 from China, before facing defending champion Logistx from the USA in an unforgettable final battle.

India won the Red Bull BC One World Final 2022 in New York © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool It's crazy to think I went the first year I was old enough, and I've never done the Red Bull BC One Cypher! India

In the intense showdown against Logistx, India delivered a performance that combined precision, creativity and undeniable flair, earning her a well-deserved victory. Reflecting on the moment, she acknowledged the challenge and the thrill of battling the reigning champion: "I had to battle the defending champion and that’s not nothing. It was super great, I had to do my best and I was super happy to battle against her." With this win, India cemented her status as a rising star and a force to be reckoned with in the breaking world.

Watch her win Red Bull BC One World Final 2022 in the replay below:

Red Bull BC One World Final 2022 Breakers from across the globe will do battle to be crowned World Champion in NYC, the birthplace of hip-hop.

In 2023 she returned to the Red Bull BC One stage to defend her title, but lost in the semi-finals against Ami, who went on to win that year.

06 2024: Netherlands take the crown – two champions, one crew

In 2024, B-Girl India returned to the Red Bull BC One World Final stage in Rio de Janeiro to secure her second championship title. India delivered a performance that showcased her growth and mastery of breaking. Her explosive power, intricate creativity and unwavering stage presence captivated the crowd and judges alike, proving she’s not just a prodigy but a legend in the making.

For the first time in Red Bull BC One history, both the b-boy and b-girl champions hail from the same country and crew, with B-Girl India and B-Boy Menno proudly representing the Netherlands and Hustle Kidz. While India secured her second championship title, Menno made history of his own, claiming an unprecedented fourth Red Bull BC One belt. Together, their victories not only highlight the strength of Dutch breaking, but also underscore the incredible legacy of the Hustle Kidz crew on the global stage.

Hustle Kidz crew have won a total of six Red Bull BC One titles © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

India’s journey to her second title was as impressive as her first, battling against some of the best b-girls from around the world. She defeated Starry from South Korea, beat USA's Logistx in a rematch of the 2022 final, bested Kimie from France and finally won against Olympic silver-medalist Nicka from Lithuania.

Reflecting on her second victory, India shared how much it meant to her to claim the title again, particularly in a city so deeply connected to rhythm and dance. She said: "I'm so happy to win my second Red Bull BC One title here in Rio. It means so much, especially because I've won in the same year as my crew-mate and mentor."

Check out the Red Bull BC One 2024 World Final with its epic double-win for India and Menno in the replay below:

Red Bull BC One World Final Brazil The world's top b-boys and b-girls do battle in the heart of one of the most vibrant cities in the world​.

With the 2024 Red Bull BC One World Final in the books, the breaking community looks ahead to the excitement of what’s to come. The journey continues in 2025 as the world’s breakers prepare to light up Tokyo , bringing fresh energy, creativity and passion to the stage. Hajime!