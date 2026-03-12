Jamie Foy performs a pop shove it at Red Bull Drop In Tour in Amsterdam, Holland on October 2, 2022.
© Anthony Acosta / Red Bull Content Pool
Skateboarding

Learn why Jamie Foy is one of the best all-round skaters in the world today

Let's take a deep dive into the skateboarding life and times of the boy from Deerfield Beach in the United States who made his dream come true!
By NIall Neeson
4 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Jamie Foy

Hailing from Florida, Jamie Foy is a handrail innovator with a style all of his own.

United StatesUnited States
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Summary

  1. 1
    Back where it all began
  2. 2
    A handrail pioneer and much more besides
  3. 3
    In 2017 his life changed forever
  4. 4
    Becoming a legend
  5. 5
    Returning to his roots
  6. 6
    Foy's career highlights... so far!
Jamie Foy has walked the line to have the most indisputable pro career of the modern skateboarding era. There is a theory in skateboarding that with every generation that passes, the mantle of top pro becomes ever more precarious. As the baseline standard of skateboarding continues to rise everywhere all the time, there are more and more skaters jockeying for a relative handful of positions in the pro ranks.
In this new era, talent alone is not enough when everyone is so talented: as Kenny Rogers sang, “If you’re going to play the game, son, you better learn to play it right”. Foy might be at the top of the game now, but the American started out as an unconnected skatepark kid with dreams alone for company.
Florida's Jamie Foy at Red Bull Performance Camp 2021

Jamie Foy

© Anthony Acosta

Every day I’m thinking of something new to try or something that hasn’t been done before.
Jamie Foy
01

Back where it all began

Jamie Foy Backside Lipslides a handrail in Portugal.

Jamie Foy – Back Lip

© Jorge Matreno

The remarkable thing about this now internationally-famous skateboarder is that he still lives in the same Deerfield Beach community in Florida where he was born and raised, close to where his lifelong friend Zion Wright also hails. The youngest of three siblings, he is remembered as a rambunctious toddler who already skated well enough aged just four to have entered his first contest – where he won a year’s supply of pizza as the youngest competitor.
He quickly caught the eye of local board shop Island Water Sports who became his first sponsor through owner Linsey Cottrell, with whom he remains close until this day. Soon a regular face on the regional contest circuit, winning state competitions as far afield as Georgia and Pennsylvania, Foy was also entering the highly-competitive ‘blow-up’ contests Boardr Am, Zumiez Best Foot Forward and Am Getting Paid – all the while attracting the attention of team managers confounded by the all-round ability of the unknown kid from South Florida.
02

A handrail pioneer and much more besides

Jamie Foy perfoms a kickflip 50-50 at Red Bull Drop In Tour in Barcelona, Spain on September 24, 2022.

Jamie Foy

© Anthony Acosta / Red Bull Content Pool

Although he is instantly associated with being the absolute handrail maestro of skateboarding today, that gnarliness is only part of his skateboarding make-up. A superb ledge skater, he also skates transition (particularly concrete) better than almost any of his street-skating peers save possibly Grant Taylor. As he himself observes of his broad palette of skating ability: “Every day I’m thinking of something new to try or something that hasn’t been done before. That’s what gets me excited to go skate.”
03

In 2017 his life changed forever

Jamie Foy fakie frontside flip into the bank in Taipei, Taiwan on April 20, 2019.

Jamie Foy

© Kenji Haruta/Red Bull Content Pool

In 2016, his eyes set on the pro skateboarding prize, Foy moved out to California with Wright and set about blowing the skate industry apart. Within a year he was Thrasher Magazine’s Skater Of The Year, a stepping stone to joining the skateboarding pantheon as an all-time great alongside the likes of Tony Hawk and Danny Way.
04

Becoming a legend

Jamie Foy with the smoothest heelflip Barcelona has seen in a long time in Barcelona, Spain on September 24, 2022.

Jamie Foy – Heelflip

© Anthony Acosta

Foy filmed seven full video parts for different sponsors during the run-up to his Skater Of The Year award, most famously for director Ty Evans’s cinematic opus The Flat Earth, which included the unprecedented first-try Frontside Crooked Grind down the proving-ground El Toro handrail which enshrined him in skateboarding immortality.

6 min

Jamie Foy

Watch this edit of Jamie Foy tearing it up in some of the most epic skate spots across the globe.

English

On the basis of these accolades, Foy turned professional for Deathwish Skateboards and a new skateboarding star was born. The Floridian footage machine would next film a truly wild section for Red Bull's own 2020 full-length film You Good?, before wowing crowds across Europe on 2022’s Red Bull Drop-In Euro Tour.
05

Returning to his roots

The stone Jersey barrier set into the funbox at Mystic skatepark feels the lock of Jamie Foy's Backside Tailslide during the Prague demo

Jamie Foy - Back Tail

© Anthony Acosta

2022 would see Foy returning to the draughty warehouse in Tampa where his mother would bring him to skate as a kid as he won the career-defining Tampa Pro contest.

1 min

Jamie Foy | 5 FOR 5

Jamie Foy | 5 FOR 5

Foy has already won every accolade skateboarding can bestow and has done so with legitimacy in the streets and prowess on the contest circuit. A complete skateboarder right at the top of his powers in this current moment, you get the feeling that Jamie Foy may yet only be getting underway!
06

Foy's career highlights... so far!

Jamie Foy Frontside Nollies into a Fakie 5-0 on the quarterpipe coping during the Drop In Tour demo

Jamie Foy - Rewind Grind

© Anthony Acosta

  • 2014: Best Trick Winner, Tampa Am
  • 2015: 1st Place, The Boardr Am
  • 2016: 1st place Am Getting Paid
  • 2017 Solo part in The Flat Earth
  • 2017: Turned Pro for Deathwish Skateboards
  • 2017: Thrasher Skater Of The Year
  • 2020: Solo part in Red Bull You Good?
  • 2021: Solo part in Deathwish Uncrossed
  • 2021: X Games Best Trick Winner
  • 2022: Winner, Tampa Pro
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Part of this story

Jamie Foy

Hailing from Florida, Jamie Foy is a handrail innovator with a style all of his own.

United StatesUnited States
View Profile
Skateboarding
Skateboarding