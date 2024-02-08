If you ever doubted whether the life of a pro surfer was ever touched by magic then enjoy Chumbo experiencing the heavy glass of Teahupo'o and doubt no more.
© Ben Thouard
Surfing

Get to know Lucas ‘Chumbo’ Chianca, Brazilian surfing’s latest superhero

Lucas ‘Chumbo’ Chianca secured back-to-back TUDOR Nazaré Big Wave Challenge victories in Portugal earlier this year – learn more about the Brazilian big wave surfer here.
By Chris Binns
3 min readUpdated on

Part of this story

Lucas 'Chumbo' Chianca

Brazilian Lucas 'Chumbo' Chianca realised early on that his future lay in big wave surfing and he's teamed up with Carlos Burle to become the best.

BrazilBrazil

Surf Sessions

The world's bravest men and women are charging the peaks at famed big wave spots around the world.

12 Seasons · 60 episodes

No Contest

Get to know the venues, characters and spectacular waves of the WSL Championship Tour.

4 Seasons · 25 episodes

Summary

  1. 1
    Chumbo dominated Portugal’s TUDOR Nazaré Big Wave Challenge
  2. 2
    Meet Team Young Bulls
  3. 3
    The Fresh Princes of Saquarema
  4. 4
    Chumbo was on Big Brother
  5. 5
    Proud dad and Chumbo Junior
  6. 6
    Want more Chumbo and co?
If you're new to the big wave surfing scene, you mightn't have heard of Lucas 'Chumbo' Chianca – but if you've ever taken an interest in the exploits of the mad folk who call Jaws, Nazaré and Mavericks home then you have no excuse at all.
Chumbo is from Saquarema in Brazil, known best as the backwash-prone beach break that's been the home of the Rio Pro, yet his surfing is from another realm altogether. Let's get to know him a little better.
01

Chumbo dominated Portugal’s TUDOR Nazaré Big Wave Challenge

3 min

Highlights

Check the highlights from the Nazaré Big Wave Challenge at the world-famous Praia do Norte in Portugal.

English

Lucas 'Chumbo' Chianca
Chumbo, who has been a longtime standout at the behemoth wave at the mouth of Portugal's most notorious ocean canyon, is already a five-time winner at Nazaré. In 2024, he once again shone with an exceptional performance and secured the prize for the best men's performance for the second year in a row. “This is a dream for me," he said about that big win that you can watch in the video player above. "I never thought I would win so many times here!”
Despite a last-minute partner change of partner following injury an injury to Kai Lenny, Chianca teamed up with compatriot Pedro 'Scooby' Vianna. Their synergy was evident as they identified the best waves in the dynamic line-up, ultimately earning the Brazilian duo the top spot in the team's Best Performance Award.
Lucas Chianca of Brazil wins the Best Male Performance at the TUDOR Nazaré Big Wave Challenge on January 22, 2024, in Nazaré, Portugal.

Lucas Chianca wins Best Male Performance at TUDOR Nazaré Big Wave Challenge

© World Surf League/Red Bull Content Pool

02

Meet Team Young Bulls

6 min

January swells at Nazaré

Alex Laurel captures the world's bravest surfers charging into the peaks at the famed Portuguese big wave spot.

English +9

Andrew Cotton
Chumbo’s profile shot up when he partnered with Kai Lenny at the 2020 Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge. So impressive were the pair's performances in that event that they were dubbed Team Young Bulls, and even though the two surfers have been sparring partners for years, an iconic dynamic duo was born that day in Portugal. Together Lenny and Chumbo were crowned Team Champions, while Kai, towed in by Chumbo, also won Men's Wave Of The Day. We'll keep our fingers crossed and hope that Lenny makes a comeback soon, too.
The winners of the inaugural World Surf League Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge.

2020 Commitment Award winner Alemão de Maresias with Kai, Chumbo, Justine

© WSL/Poullenot

03

The Fresh Princes of Saquarema

Surfer Joao Chianca rides the tube at Barrinha, in Saquarema, Brazil.

João Chianca is a young gun who shone on the day of days at his local

© Felipe Azevedo

Chumbo is but one of two amazing Chiancas from Saquarema. While Lucas is best known for his exploits on the Big Wave World Tour, younger brother João took the surfing world by storm on his rookie run through this year's Championship Tour. We first met João in 2019, when No Contest host Ashton Goggans samba danced across the sands of Saquarema in one of our favorite ever episodes of the show.

19 min

Rio Pro 2019

Join host Ashton Goggins as he takes you on a whistle-stop tour of the city ahead of the Rio Pro.

English +3

Jordy Smith
04

Chumbo was on Big Brother

Lucas ‘Chumbo’ Chianca is seen during the recording of Se Prepara video series in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 18, 2019.

Lucas ‘Chumbo’ Chianca in Rio de Janeiro

© Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

The then-eligible bachelor competed in the Brazilian version of Big Brother in 2020. He came last. Oh well.
05

Proud dad and Chumbo Junior

In far better news, Chumbo is a father after his partner Moni Sealves gave birth to baby Maitê in 2022. Congratulations guys!
06

Want more Chumbo and co?

Chumbo and his fellow surfers has featured in many edits, and we've embedded some of our favorites below. Stay tuned for Why We Go, which promises to be the best series he's starred in yet.
Lucas Chumbo’s winter at Nazaré
Oh no! This video is currently not available.
Sessions: Nazaré day of the season

3 min

Sessions: Nazaré day of the season

It’s been a winter of dangerously big swells, but this one took things to the next level.

Pedro ‘Scooby’ Vianna
Watch Kai Lenny's mastery at Jaws

3 min

Watch Kai Lenny's mastery at Jaws

On a day when Jaws was at its peak, Kai Lenny showed up and put on one of the best surfing performances ever seen at the famous big wave in Maui, Hawaii.

Kai Lenny
December 2018 at Mavericks

3 min

December 2018 at Mavericks

After a long spell of meagre swell, California's premiere big wave woke up in December 2018 to deliver days of pumping waves.

English +7

Lucas 'Chumbo' Chianca
Mavericks hosts the world's best big wave surfers

9 min

Mavericks host the world's best big wave surfers

After years of quiet, California's Mavericks unleashes huge waves for the world's best big wave surfers.

English

Kai Lenny
Hurricane Epsilon swell in Nazaré

6 min

Hurricane Epsilon swell in Nazaré

The Nazaré big wave season kicks off with a bang as Hurricane Epsilon brings a historic swell to the shore.

English

Kai Lenny
Download the free Red Bull TV app and catch the surfing action on all your devices! Get the app here.

Part of this story

Lucas 'Chumbo' Chianca

Brazilian Lucas 'Chumbo' Chianca realised early on that his future lay in big wave surfing and he's teamed up with Carlos Burle to become the best.

BrazilBrazil

Surf Sessions

The world's bravest men and women are charging the peaks at famed big wave spots around the world.

12 Seasons · 60 episodes

No Contest

Get to know the venues, characters and spectacular waves of the WSL Championship Tour.

4 Seasons · 25 episodes
Surfing
Surfing