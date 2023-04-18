Meet THE D SoraKi, a talented dancer who’s always pursuing originality

I listen to almost all genres. I was into music from way back, so I have all sorts in my music room.

I love KID FRESINO! If asked which Japanese artist I like the most, I'll go with him. As for non-Japanese artists, I like grooving to The Notorious B.I.G.

I also listen to DJs from the Boiler Room a lot. The guys going absolutely nuts is really entertaining. I definitely recommend checking them out.