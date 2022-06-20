Get to know the 32 Competitors to Qualify for Red Bull Batalla USA

The 2022 season of Red Bull Batalla USA is underway! This year, for the first time ever, we will host Qualifier events ahead of the USA National Final, with events in Dallas, TX on July 16 and Los Angeles, CA on July 30. Each event will include a traditional bracket of 16 competitors, and the top four MCs from each event will advance to the USA National Final in Miami on October 8. It’s time for the MCs to prove who has the best flow, improvisation, and energy to earn their chance to be crowned the 2022 USA Champion.