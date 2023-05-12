Meet Ghostwridah, a poetic lyricist and rapper from Florida you should know

None of my musical influences aside from that [Pitbull] moment that I mentioned were from Miami. My older brother has such a diverse ear when it comes to music that he was playing records that were far beyond the confines of the community we grew up in. When I was younger, I was listening to Nas, Wu-Tang, Jay-Z, OutKast, N.W.A., those are the people that influenced me when I was younger.

I never really caught inspiration musically from the people around me because I was so engulfed in everything else that was far East and on the West Coast, because those guys have something significant to say, I was more drawn to that, which is why I'm a lyricist from Miami today.

I'm an enigma, you don't hear many people that come from this city that sound the way I sound. I used to get made fun of for actually sounding intelligent on records because people thought, 'we don't rap like that, we don't use the slang that you’re using,' but I was so motivated and inspired by the people I grew up listening to. Hip-hop to me wasn’t Miami, it wasn’t Florida. It was New York, it was the West Coast, it was Atlanta. Those are my musical influences.”