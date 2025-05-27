The world's toughest race in the world's most beautiful country has only just begun but is giving us a great show. The curtain on the Giro d'Italia 2025 opened with the big start in Albania, which as expected was no picnic for the cyclists competing for the pink jersey. Challenges on seconds and close encounters with curious animals offered us the first WOW moments.

01 Mads Pedersen wears the first pink jersey

Red Bull - BORA and Lidl-Trek lead the start of the Giro © RCS Sports & Events / Red Bull Content Pool

The Danish world champion in 2019 is the winner of the 'Tour of Albania'. With two stage wins and two days in pink, Mads Pedersen has delivered a historic first for his country - the country's first-ever maglia rosa at the Giro d'Italia. He hit the mark in Durrës and Vlorë (Stages 1 and 3), and in doing so, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Wouter Weylandt, who tragically passed away in 2011. As Lidl-Trek’s captain, Pedersen fully embraced the spirit of this three-day ride through the Land of the Eagles. He’s now the clear favourite for the maglia ciclamino, but as for pink... his days at the top are likely numbered.

A powerful sprinter like him will be able to keep the leadership of the general classification until the finish in Naples, but from stage seven the road will start to climb and the climbers who aim to have the most coveted jersey on their shoulders in Rome on 1 June will be the protagonists. Among them, in this start of the Giro the brightest one seemed to be Primoz Roglic , who came close to success by 24 hundredths of a second in the Tirana time trial (stage 2) won by 21-year-old Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers), British wooden medallist in the Olympic time trial in Paris, behind Evenepoel, Ganna and Van Aert. On that day, the Slovenian, already pink in 2023, gained on all his direct rivals for the general classification and slipped the pink jersey to Pedersen, who, thanks to bonuses at the finish line, deservedly took it back before flying to Italy.

02 Red Bull KM offers spectacle

Red Bull KM makes its debut at this year's Giro © RCS Sports & Events / Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull KM with its heavy bonuses made its debut on the roads of the Giro d'Italia. The first one in Sauz was won by Manuele Tarozzi (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè), who was in a breakaway with other attackers in the first hour. In the third stage the fastest at the special finish in Himarë was Dries De Bondt (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), who now leads the classification for the former Intergiro ahead of Tarozzi and Alessandro Tonelli (Team Polti Visit Malta). The updated classification of the KM Red Bull as well as the GC is available at www.giroditalia.it/en/classifiche and will obviously still change a lot between now and the grand finale in the Eternal City, where we remember Red Bull has a big surprise in store for all the fans.

03 The goats have taken out Mikel Landa

Cycling is a risky sport. Just ask Mikel Landa, one of the big names in the general classification of the Giro, who saw his Giro d'Italia dreams shattered on Stage 1 after a brutal crash took him out of the race. The Basque rider from the Soudal Quick-Step team fractured a vertebra and is now facing weeks of recovery, trading epic climbs and podium battles for rest and rehab. It's a harsh reminder; in this sport, the line between glory and heartbreak is razor-thin.

Dion Smith (Intermarché - Wanty) also had a close call in the third stage when he had to dodge some curious goats who crossed the road as the peloton passed. A truly bizarre moment, where the riders showed their agility and cool heads reacting to the unexpected like true acrobats.

Hoping to avoid further narrow escapes, eyes are on Wout van Aertm who's digging deep after a rough start to his first-ever Giro d'Italia. He was under the weather coming into the race, but still powered to second place on Stage 1. With one rest day in the books, the Giro fires back up from Alberobello to Lecce.

Wout van Aert is looking for the condition of his best days © RCS Sports & Events / Red Bull Content Pool

04 The road starts to climb and Primoz Roglic wears the pink jersey

Dutchman Casper van Uden (Picnic PostNL) snatched the first sprint win on Italian soil, but the dominator of this first part of the Giro d'Italia was Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), with his arms raised also in Matera ahead of Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious) and Thomas Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team). Pedersen's been in the pink jersey until stage seven.

Stage 6 into Naples was total chaos - a massive crash shook up the race, and among others, forced Jay Hindley , winner of the Giro d'Italia 2022, to retire due to a head injury and the fracture of the third lumbar vertebra. Racing was paused following the crash, and with the slippery roads causing havoc, the jury decided to scrap the GC distances (including Red Bull KM bonuses) for the day. But when the dust settled, it was Kaden Groves (Alpecin Deceuninck) who lit up the Lungomare Caracciolo, outspritinging the field to take the win.

Primoz Roglic and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe want the pink jersey © RCS Sports & Events / Red Bull Content Pool

The first uphill finish, in Tagliacozzo delivered fireworks. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who until now had hidden well in the belly of the peloton but launched and took the win, also putting the pink jersey back on the shoulders of Primoz Roglic , who finished fourth behind his Spanish rival, Isaac Del Toro and a resurgent Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers). The GC big guns are starting to throw punches - and the battle is on.

05 White roads crown Wout van Aert

Wout van Aert found himself on the Strade Bianche © RCS Sports & Events / Red Bull Content Pool

There was no lack of spectacle on the weekend leading into the second rest day. On the Apennines between Abruzzo and Marche, young Australian Luke Plapp (Jayco AlUla) solo won the perfect breakaway stage from Giulianova to Castelraimondo. Completing the day's podium were Igor Arrieta (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Tuscan Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana). And for Ulissi, it was more than just a podium — he pulled on the maglia rosa, fulfilling a childhood dream.

As expected, a shake-up in the general classification came on the dreaded gravel stage, which unfortunately cost Primoz Roglic , among others, dearly, who lost ground to 21-year-old Mexican Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) due to a crash and puncture in the second section of the gravel road. It was a statement ride aimed straight at the contenders for overall victory.

Piazza del Campo applauded the victory of Wout van Aert (Visma | Lease a Bike), who returned to success where he had started his road career in 2018 and won the beloved Strade Bianche in 2020. Unlucky day for the fellow Red Bull helmeted rider Tom Pidcock, who also hit the ground and lost time due to a puncture, just like the team Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe leader. Primož Roglič now sits 10th at 2'25" from the lead, and if he, or any of the other big names want to land in Rome wearing pink, the comeback will have to start with the Pisa-Lucca time trial on Tuesday 20 May.

Wout van Aert celebrates his first stage win at the Giro in Siena © RCS Sports & Events / Red Bull Content Pool It's easy to say that this victory means a lot to me after a long period without results, but I almost can't explain the emotion I feel. It had to happen here, I am convinced of it. Wout Van Aert

06 Twists, tumbles and chaos - looking to the final stages

As the Giro d'Italia barrels into its final week, Stages 14 and 15 served a double helping of drama - one fuelled by treacherous tarmac, the other by relentless gradients. For Primož Roglič and his squad however, it was a weekend to forget.

On paper, Treviso to Nuova Gorica promised a sprinter's showdown, but the flattest stage of the Giro turned into a chaotic reshuffle of the general classification. Rain-slicked cobbles and tight urban corners triggered a crash 24km from the line, fracturing the peloton and catching several GC contenders - including Roglič, Giulio Ciccone, Egan Bernal and Mads Pedersen - on the wrong side of the split.

Giulio Pellizzari leads BORA-Hansgrohe at Giro d'Italia 2025 © Charly López / Red Bull Content Pool

Amid the chaos, Kasper Asgreen (EF Education-EasyPost) seized the opportunity with a solo win. The pink jersey, Isaac Del Toro, made it through unscathed in the front group, while big names like Ayuso, Bernal and Roglič conceded nearly a minute - an unexpected blow ahead of the mountains.

A few moments of levity punctuated the stage: a Bahrain rider accidentally launched his rain jacket into Dylan van Baarle's face, while Pellizzari, Van Aert and others showcased commendable teamwork in the mess.

Primož Roglič leads Giro d’Italia stage for Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe © Charly López / Red Bull Content Pool

Sunday’s 219km haul to Asiago was a true mountain test. The final 30km saw Bernal and Richard Carapaz reignite their offensive, with Del Toro coolly covering every move. Roglič, despite solid support from Pellizzari and Lopez, simply couldn’t follow and the Slovenian shed 1m 30s to the leaders and slid to 10th in GC.

After Monday’s rest day, the Giro’s final week begins with a brutal mountain stage from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino. With no flat after the opening 50km and a summit finish atop a 17km climb, it's a make-or-break moment for GC hopefuls.