Epic and Beautiful Environments in God of War

The harsh and unforgiving world in God of War is balanced out by how beautiful and stunning it is to see on our screens. Finding a good variety of backgrounds and framing your shots can be a little challenging, even when you have a great sandbox of visual eye-candy to play with. To inspire fans to explore new locations within the game to capture on PlayStation consoles for Red Bull Capture Point , let’s celebrate some of the most visually stunning biomes you can visit in God of War, as well as provide some insight into getting great captures.

Our goal is to give you at least five locations you can visit to put together some amazing pictures captured from your own game, and some inspiration from virtual photography ambassador The Fourth Focus . You’ll still have to make the trek to all of them, but trust us when we say it’s well worth putting in the extra effort to explore any location within God of War for the best snapshot.

Midgard's Lake of Nine Temple in God of War © The Fourth Focus - God of War

Midgard – Lake of Nine

The center area of Midgard is filled with a lot of set pieces to put together a great picture. The Bifrost might be the nexus to all of the realms, but the Lake of Nine is your window into many of the gorgeous areas within God of War.

A Stunning Noir Look at Midgard © The Fourth Focus - God of War

The lake itself is where you can take moving shots of Kratos and Atreus exploring, and then there’s the various shores and paths filled with ancient Norse architecture, leading into every corner of Midgard. There are many options to cater to all kinds of images you might want for your composition. The tough part is deciding what exactly you want to capture.

Kratos and Atreus Paddle into Alfheim © The Fourth Focus - God of War

Alfheim – Ringed Temple

The realm of Alfheim is a lush and vibrant location filled with plant life. Although the elves who dwell here aren’t friendly, the area is great for getting well light shots either on or off the water. For those mid-battle captures, you’ll want to go to any one of the places with solid ground to move in and a great view of the Ringed Temple.

The Interior of Alfheim's Temple in God of War © The Fourth Focus - God of War

While on a boat, you can get some amazing landscape shots of the temple in the distance before stepping onto shore. It’s an awe-inspiring sight that will look great for any capture you might have in mind.

A Dramatic Cavern in Muspelheim © The Fourth Focus - God of War

Muspelheim – The Realm of Fire

What better way to showcase something epic than with a little fire and brimstone? The Realm of Fire is home to challenges that have you facing hordes of enemies in stages but is also where you can find some fiery backgrounds for your captures.

God of War's Fiery Muspelheim © The Fourth Focus - God of War

There’s not a whole lot of room to move around in, but you can manage to get some solid shots of the cliffs and arena with all their blazing glory. You can even set up some great mid-battle shots if you decide to take on any of the challenges within the arena. Just be careful not to get yourself killed while you’re trying to get the best action shot!

The Landscape of Niflheim in God of War © The Fourth Focus - God of War

Niflheim– The Maze

Much like Muspelheim, this is another optional location that can net you some powerful items and more variety to your captures. The realm is a maze filled with a poison mist that can harm you if you linger for too long.

Niflheim is full of dramatic imagery © The Fourth Focus - God of War

When you’re able to frame a shot, you can include the imposing dark figures looming in the far distance, as well as the mist covers the area. Once again, there’s not a lot of spots to visit compared to other realms, but if eerie is the mood you’re going for, then Niflheim is a solid choice.

Dramatic lighting at the Witch's Cave in God of War's Midgard © The Fourth Focus - God of War

Midgard – Witch’s Cave

Once again in Midgard, the cave where a certain Witch hides out is one of the cavernous areas in the game that changes later as the story progresses. It’s a dank, secluded place where you can get some good shots of Kratos and Atreus exploring for hidden goodies when you aren’t in battle. The bridges here can allow for a good view of the cave and its mysterious atmosphere.

Keep in mind however that certain parts of the area will be locked off once you complete the story. So if you decide to return here later on, plan accordingly!

Midgard features some stunning foliage in the Witch's Woods © The Fourth Focus - God of War

Do you think there’s other good spots to take snapshots of Kratos? Where are your favorite places to get pictures in God of War? Share your best shots with us on Twitter to join the action and check out more great community photography from Red Bull Capture Point .