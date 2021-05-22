Kratos and Atreus: The Dynamic Duo in God of War

At the heart of God of War’s story is the relationship between Kratos and his son Atreus. We watch the two of them overcome many obstacles and challenges that would otherwise be intimidating if faced alone. While grieving for the loss of a wife and mother, both Kratos and Atreus are forced to set aside their differences or suffer a terrible fate. Together they survive and grow as father and son, eventually becoming a dynamic duo with a solid, nearly unbreakable bond.

For this feature, we celebrate the relationship between Kratos and Atreus while discussing some great places and tips for getting virtual photographs within God of War for Red Bull Capture Point. (And we’ll be careful to avoid any spoilers for a few locations here for anyone who hasn’t finished the game yet.)

Kratos and Atreus traverse the tundra of Midgard © The Fourth Focus - God of War

Midgard: Kratos’ Home

One of the key places at both the start and conclusion of God of War is the home of Kratos and Atreus — Midgard. The pair start and complete their journey here in this simple, safe home built by Kratos for his family. In the beginning, they are very much at odds with each other before setting off into the world together. But little do they know that so much for them is about to change.

The snowy woods in Midgard are tranquil, with Kratos’ home being far removed from the danger of the game’s other realms. You can get some very good shots of the pair together in this snowy climate. Getting Kratos and Atreus in the right positions and poses, such as walking or running together, is also key to capturing the energy of the start of their journey.

Sailing the Lake of Nine in God of War © The Fourth Focus - God of War

Midgard: Lake of Nine and World Tree

The Lake of Nine in Midgard acts as a nexus for many events that happen to Kratos and Atreus throughout their journey. Areas around the lake open up as their story progresses, but the place also gives the two access to Yggdrasil, the World Tree, which connects to the nine realms. Kratos and his son interact with many things outside of the temple such as the World Serpent, but their relationship begins to blossom as they begin to visit other realms outside of Midgard. With all of this connecting through the Lake of Nine, it’s an important location to capture images that showcase transitional moments in the father-son duo’s relationship.

Kratos and Atreus by the World Tree © The Fourth Focus - God of War

There is a lot of eye-candy outside of the temple. Taking a boat into the lake and around the region to capture photos is a smart idea. Shots on the water will feature gorgeous backdrops and many layers of detail. There’s also a number of locations to disembark and explore around the temple, including caverns and pathways that lead to other locations.

If you want to get shots of Kratos and Atreus in combat here, there are enemies spawning in nearby locations that have enough room to set up a great action shot. But if you just want include some flashy visuals, the World Tree inside the temple is definitely a great place for getting father and son selfies. Getting a capture as you start traveling between realms can also provide a unique, surreal visual flair.

Kratos and Atreus paddle through Alfheim © The Fourth Focus - God of War

Alfheim

The realm of the Light Elves is a crucial place for Kratos and Atreus. Major revelations in this foreign realm cause father and son to explosively confront hard truths, but ultimately serve to bring them even closer than before. To tell their story through Photo Mode captures, Alfheim is a vital location to photograph.

The Fourth Focus captures a candid moment with Kratos and Atreus © The Fourth Focus - God of War

There are two sections of Alfheim that offer opportunities for different screen captures — outside and inside the Temple of Light. The lake outside can set you up for photos with the temple in the background while Kratos and Atreus are in a boat. The light beaming out is very eye-catching. If you want captures of Atreus and Kratos fighting together, various groups of elves and other beasts appear in different locations where you can disembark.

An emotional photograph can also be captured as the story unfolds here — just look for a chance to capture Kratos and Atreus while they are pursuing the Light of Alfheim.

Kratos's powerful visage in Helheim © The Fourth Focus - God of War

Helheim

This realm is a dangerous place, since it’s the realm of the dead. You can get many captures of Kratos and Atreus fighting together here as they support each other. The open areas give you a lot of room to move the camera around them. By the time the pair reach this realm in the story, their relationship has grown deeper, and they fight as a more cohesive unit.

Atreus in Helheim © The Fourth Focus - God of War

Having Atreus fire his arrows while his father battles enemies will make for some incredibly dynamic and interesting shots that showcase the strength the find in their partnership. Using a filter here may also help spice up your captures, especially since the realm has a relatively uniform color palette.

Kratos and Atreus fly into battle in Muspelheim © The Fourth Focus

Muspelheim (Realm of Fire)

As their journey begins to come full circle, Kratos and Atreus are able to visit the fire realm, Muspelheim. Both are also tested in battle through a series of trials. Kratos and Atreus are able to grow even closer as warriors and gain access to valuable resources here as well.

This is a place where you can get a ton of captures showcasing Kratos and Atreus in battle as a powerful unit. Each of the stages in the Muspelheim Trials offers different enemies to include within your captures. But another option to photograph Kratos and Atreus together comes when they need to climb up cliffs to areas within the realm together. While there are limited angles to set up your shots, you can work your way into some strong images of father and son scaling cliffs together as the molten lava falls around them.

Kratos battles in Muspelheim © The Fourth Focus - God of War

Do you feel Kratos and Atreus are a true dynamic duo?