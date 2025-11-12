Golf rules 101: Basics for beginner golfers

Golf is a fun and rewarding sport, but the rules can seem a little confusing when you’re just starting out. Like football, basketball and many other sports, golf has its own unique set of guidelines and traditions that make the game what it is. Understanding these simple golf rules for beginners can help you play the game the right way, respect the course and enjoy the overall experience even more.

Maybe you’re hitting the greens for the first time, joining friends for a weekend round or just watching the pros during the Masters Tournament or PGA Championships, knowing some basic golf terms and the scoring system can make a huge difference. Whether you’re a legendary golfer like Tiger Woods or a rising star like Rose Zhang, every great golfer begins by mastering these fundamentals.

Rose Zhang practicing at The Westin Kierland Golf Club © Koury Angelo

Below is a quick rundown of some essentials and some golf rules to know before you tee off.

01 Basic golf scoring terms

Hole-in-one – when your tee shot goes straight into the hole

Par – the number of strokes a golfer is expected to need to complete a hole

Birdie – scoring one stroke under par on a hole (example: finishing a par 3 in two strokes)

Eagle – scoring two strokes under par on a hole

Bogey – scoring one stroke over par on a hole (example: four strokes on a par 3)

Double bogey – scoring two strokes over par

Triple bogey – scoring three or more strokes over par

02 Golf etiquette

These unwritten rules help keep the game respectful, enjoyable and safe for everyone. Good golf etiquette is just as important as knowing what each of your golf clubs are meant for.

Be quiet and still when others are hitting: Avoid talking or making noise when another player is preparing to hit.

Don’t walk in another player's putting line: Be mindful of where you step and always walk around another player’s line, not over it.

Take care of the course: Respect the course by leaving it in as good condition as you found it.

Stay aware and safe: Make sure the area is clear before swinging. If the golf ball is accidentally heading toward another group or player, yell out “FORE!” to warn them.

03 Play the ball as it lies

This one might be a little obvious, but you have to play the ball from where it rests. That means you can’t move the ball and have to hit it from the exact spot where it stopped after your previous shot (unless a rule specifically allows it).

04 Tee off within the tee box

Rose Zhang teeing off © Koury Angelo

Your first shot on each hole has to be played from inside the designated teeing ground, the tee box. To help show where you’re allowed to start, the tee box is marked with two tee markers and usually colored stakes or signs. Check with your group to see which box your group is using.

05 Order of play

When it’s the first hole and time to tee off, different golfers have different ways to start – some is random or however it is agreed upon by the group. After that, the player with the lowest score on the previous hole tees off first at the next hole. During play, whoever is the furthest from the hole goes first. If there are players that tied for the lowest score, they’ll tee off in the same order as the previous hole.

06 Count every stroke

Another important golf rule for beginners is to count every stroke. When you swing at the ball with the intention of hitting it, that counts as a stroke, even if you miss or don’t make any contact with the golf ball. This is important to do because every shot you take, including any penalty strokes, will be added toward your total score for the hole.

07 Penalty area and penalty strokes

Even the best golfers can find themselves in a tricky spot now and then and that includes hitting a golf ball into a bunker or watching it splash into a pond. But knowing the right ways to get out of it is what’s important. That’s where understanding the penalty area and penalty strokes comes in.

If your golf ball lands in a penalty area, you have a few options. If possible, you can attempt to play it as it lies or you can do what most golfers would do – take a one-stroke penalty and drop a new ball outside of the hazard zone.

If your golf ball lands in a bunker (sand trap), you can touch the sand lightly, but you can’t ground your club right behind the ball or intentionally test the sand.

If your ball is lost or out of bounds, you take a one-stroke penalty and replay the shot —-which means the next shot will count as stroke number three if the lost ball was your tee shot.

08 Mark your ball on the green

Rose Zhang setting up for a putt © Koury Angelo

When your golf ball reaches the putting green, you have to know how to mark your ball properly. This is an important part of golf etiquette and one of the key golf rules for beginners to do. Doing so helps you keep your spot on the green without interfering with other players’ putts and turns.

Place a small ball marker or a coin directly behind your golf ball before you pick it up. After that, you can pick up your ball and move it if it’s in another player’s putting line. When it’s your turn to putt, place your ball back in its original spot and remove the marker.

09 Keep pace of play

One of the often overlooked golf rules for beginners is to keep a good pace of play. Everyone shares the course, so it’s important to play at a reasonable speed to keep the game moving and respect the other players on the course. Depending on the size of your group and the weather conditions, a full 18-hole round can take about four to four and a half hours. No one wants to be rushed, but playing efficiently and staying aware of where you are on the course is important. If you're playing a casual round with friends, most golfers use 'ready golf' - whoever is prepared and ready to hit goes next to keep the pace moving.

Rose Zhang practicing bunker play © Koury Angelo

Ready, set, swing

Learning some of the basic golf rules and etiquette is the best way to feel comfortable and ready on the course. When you know and understand how to play golf the right way, everything from teeing off to marking your ball will be so much more enjoyable. Like any sport, golf is meant to be fun! So stay patient, respect other players and keep practicing.