GrandPooBear visits research lab in support of Wings for Life

The Holiday Spectacular was born out of Covid. Originally we were going to do a big giant traditional speedrun marathon and then when Covid 19 happened — we had something set that summer, but we pushed it back a month and pushed it back a month — and eventually we just realized this isn't going to work and we’re not going to be able to do this, so let's shift this and take this money and make an online show.

I love "SNL" and the old "Star Wars Holiday Special" and "The Muppet Show," and stuff like that. So when I think of Christmas, I think of friends, family and music and it was around Christmas time when we were going to do this and I was like let's make a variety show!

It might be a hit, it might be completely whack and nobody will like it, but at least we’ll do it. Since we had the money budgeted already, it was like lets just throw it out there and see what happens. And it ended up not only a ton of fun, but an incredibly successful event and it’s been growing from there. Year after year, we keep going.