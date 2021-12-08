Red Bull's Greatest Chicago Hip-Hop Moments: Ranked

Red Bull and the Chicago music scene go together like peanut butter and jelly – especially when it comes to Hip-Hop. For well over a decade, Red Bull has brought Chicago some of the most memorable and monumental concerts, events, parties and celebrations. From hosting G Herbo & Lil Bibby’s first-ever live performance, to bringing Chance The Rapper’s first headlining tour to life – it’s safe to say Red Bull knows this market inside and out.

In 2013, Red Bull Sound Select launched in four markets around the globe, with Chicago being one of those test cities. In fact, Chicago hosted the first-ever Sound Select concert in February of 2013 (curated by this writer and headlined by Freddie Gibbs.) The program was incredibly successful and helped serve as a launching pad for then-rising artists such as Tink, Lucki, Mick Jenkins, Saba, Smino, Noname, Valee, G Herbo and countless others.

But it doesn’t stop there. From 30 Days In Chicago to Red Bull Music Festival, Red Bull has been instrumental in shaping the history of live music in the Second City, and they’re ready to do it again on December 15th with the return of Red Bull SoundClash. That’s right, for the first time in over a decade SoundClash returns to the United States, with Danny Brown and Rico Nasty holding it down for Chicago. Two artists, two stages, one winner. Trust it will be a night to remember, so grab those tickets now before they’re gone.

But before the madness ensues on December 15, let’s take a walk down memory lane by highlighting five of Red Bull’s best Hip-Hop shows to blow through the Windy City.

Chance the Rapper makes a surprise appearance at Red Bull Sound Select © Hank Pearl/Red Bull Content Pool

5. Chance The Rapper’s Acid Rap Listening Party (House of Blues Chicago, April 26, 2013)

When Red Bull Sound Select first launched in early 2013, Fake Shore Drive (FSD) was one of the first curators in the four test markets. We kicked it off big with a Freddie Gibbs show in February and, for our second venture, we wanted to support one of Chicago’s fastest rising stars: Chance The Rapper. Chance was on the verge of dropping his second mixtape, Acid Rap – a project that would change Chance’s life and the local music scene forever. Red Bull partnered with Chance to host the official Acid Rap listening party at the House of Blues Chicago – just four days before the project became available to the rest of the world. Chance went from local phenom to international star once this project hit Soundcloud, but for one final moment we got to see Chance before everything changed -- and it was beautiful. We were joined by his family, close friends and team for an intimate night of music and conversation. Chance even grabbed the mic for an impromptu performance and gave us a track-by-track analysis of the mixtape.

Migos performs during 30 Days in Chicago at The Riviera Theatre in Chicago © Joe Gall/Red Bull Content Pool

4. Migos & Lil Yachty (The Riviera Theatre, November 30, 2017)

It’s no secret that the Migos and Lil Yachty were two of the biggest forces in the Atlanta music scene in the mid/late 2010s (and they also happen share the same record label – Quality Control!) They were two undeniable titans of the 404.

They had countless hits and cultural currency, and let’s be honest – both factions were popular enough to have their own massive headlining shows in Chicago. But Red Bull had the bright idea to pair them together for the final night of 30 Days in Chicago 2017. Talk about going out with a bang. And they did that quite literally, as the show ended with confetti cannons firing pounds of chopped paper into the crowd as balloons fell from the sky.

Tierra Whack performs at Red Bull Music Festival Chicago © Rena Colleen Naltsas/Red Bull Content Pool

3. Tierra Whack Presents: Whack Factory (Concord Music Hall, November 26, 2019)

As part of Red Bull Music Festival 2019, Tierra Whack descended upon Chicago to turn Concord Music Hall into her very own Whack Factory. Tierra is without a doubt one of Hip-Hop’s most creative and forward-thinking artists, so when she approached the people at Red Bull about turning her concert into an actual factory, they had no choice but to oblige. The stage had literal moving parts, including machines that spun various body parts and other magical gadgets that operated during her performance. The lightshow, wardrobe and show were like something out of a blockbuster film, transforming her Whack World project into an actual living, breathing place. Throw in an opening set from Chicago’s G.O.O.D. Music representer Valee, and we got one of the most memorable performances of 2019.

Lupe Fiasco performs at Red Bull Music Festival Chicago © Pooneh Ghana/Red Bull Content Pool

2. Lupe Fiasco Presents Food & Liquor (The Riviera Theatre, November 21, 2019)

When conversations arise surrounding Chicago’s greatest Hip-Hop albums of all time, Lupe Fiasco’s Food & Liquor is always near the very top. Lupe’s groundbreaking 2006 debut propelled him to stardom and is a project Chicagoans hold near and dear to their hearts -- and it’s no surprise why. The album was Executive Produced by Jay-Z and featured work alongside Hip-Hop heavyweights like Kanye West and Pharrell Williams. It even snagged three Grammy nominations.

So it was only right that Red Bull celebrated its legacy by bringing the hometown hero to The Riviera Theatre to perform the album from front to back. No skips. Lupe, who hit the stage in a custom Chicago Bulls jersey, rocked the entire album from beginning to end with no breaks and no hypeman, alongside a live band that felt more like a small orchestra. The sold-out crowd was on their feet the entire night, singing along to hits such as “Kick, Push” and “Daydreaming.” This trip down memory lane ranks among the 10 best shows I’ve ever attended in my life (and I take that list very seriously.)

*Bonus points if you dropped by Red Bull’s pre-party next door at Le Nocturne, which they turned into a full-blown Food & Liquor store – complete with eats and drinks.

Andrew Barber, founder of Fake Shore Drive, receives a celebration cake © Jeremy Deputat/Red Bull Content Pool

1. Fake Shore Drive 10 Year Anniversary Show (Portage Theater, November 4, 2017)

Okay, so I’m biased on this pick – and full disclosure – this was my show. But never mind that, this event was just too legendary to leave off the list. A concert so legendary, that I haven’t done a concert since. The year was 2017, and the event was Fake Shore Drive’s 10 Year Anniversary party as part of Red Bull’s first-ever 30 Days In Chicago month-long music festival. After a few successful years in Los Angeles, the Red Bull team relocated their tentpole celebration to the middle of the map.

For this special occasion, FSD and Red Bull went all out: we reunited the storied New Orleans duo of Mannie Fresh and Birdman, also known as the Big Tymers, who had parted ways almost 15 years prior. How did we pull this off? Well, we can’t give you all the secrets, but just know big strings were pulled at the top to get this pair to Chicago. Also on the bill was Detroit’s Tee Grizzley, who was red hot after the release of his “First Day Out” single. He brought along his fellow Michigander, Sada Baby, who was just starting to bubble at the time.

But the real surprise was the secret lineup that we didn’t announce until the day before the show. We wanted to do something extra special for the city that made FSD, so we brought out some of our closest artist friends to perform throughout the evening. It was an all-star lineup consisting of Twista, G Herbo, The Cool Kids, Bump J, King Louie, GLC and Femdot. The sold-out crowd watched in amazement, alongside fellow legends such as Chance The Rapper, Crucial Conflict, PsychoDrama, the Real Rick Ross and many others. It was truly a night to remember, filled with unity, love and celebration.