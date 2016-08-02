6 min Greetings from San Francisco The travel guide for skate exploration this time takes us around the US west coast metropolis.

With skateboarding now more destination-oriented than ever - trips to China are the norm while more far-flung locales are the expectation - there’s still only one place in skate-world that is so iconic it’s simply known as “The City.”

Lee Yankou, Crooked Grind © Dave Chami

San Francisco has been a place of pilgrimage for well over two decades. Modern skateboarding owes a big thank you to the scene that developed by the bay at Justin Herman Plaza, aka EMB, in the early 1990s, and all ledges down stairs owe their name to a particular tall ledge down six. Hubba Hideout may be gone gone, but it will never be forgotten.

Ben Gore, Backside 50-50 © Dave Chami

With more than its fair share of iconic spots - Wallenberg, Clipper, 3rd and Army, and so on - San Francisco is also a destination for its hills. The avenues are a proving ground where greats go to make the leap to legendary status; experiencing them firsthand is a lesson in respecting how gnarly they are.

There’s no need for a car in San Francisco as transport options abound. Pillars of the skateboard industry call The City home, and it’s produced an inordinate amount of your favorite professional skateboarders.

Jack Curtain, Switch Crooked Grind © Dave Chami

If cities had resumes, undoubtedly, The City’s is stacked. While skateboarding will always hunt for new spots in new places, the world over, San Francisco will remain a skate Mecca, for some time to come.