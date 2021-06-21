Skate Videos to Watch Before Celebrating Go Skateboarding Day 2021

Go Skateboarding Day 2021 is here (and honestly, this day couldn’t have come any sooner). Today is all about going out with your friends, discovering new spots, hitting skateparks, checking in at your local shop, and stacking some footage—iPhone clips, VX clips, and everything in between.

What you may not know is that June 21st also happens to be the date of the Summer Solstice. What does that mean? It means today is the longest day in the year in the Northern Hemisphere. How? We’re not entirely sure, but what we do know is that to make the most of the extra-long day of skating, you got to really get yourself amped to hit the streets. It’s going to be a long day of skating, and there’s no better way to get you hyped than to pop-in a banger skate video.

Thankfully for you, there’s no need to dust off the old DVD/VHS combo player. You don’t even have to subject yourself to 240p YouTube videos with ads (we know you don’t pay for that premium subscription). Instead, we’ve compiled a list of A-1 skate videos for you to watch for free on Red Bull TV. Yes, full-length skate videos. Good ones. In HD. FREE on Red Bull TV.

Here are our top five videos that you won’t regret watching before the Go Skateboarding Day session.

The Flat Earth

"The Flat Earth"

If you want to take a peek into the future of skate cinematography, look no further than “The Flat Earth,” directed by the legendary Ty Evans.

Ty Evans has worked on household skate video titles like “Yeah Right!,” “Fully Flared!,” “The Reason,” and “Super Champion Funzone,” just to name a few. With that kind of filmography, it is hard to fathom that Ty could one-up his previous works. Yet, that’s exactly what he did in 2017’s “The Flat Earth.”

Featuring full parts from skaters like Jamie Foy , Carlos Iqui, Cody Lockwood, Chase Webb and Michael Pulizzi, as well as one of the best ‘friends sections’ we’ve ever seen, this video is not lacking any heavy-hitting skate action. In our opinion, there is no other video that showcases the progression of street skating better than this. 20 stair sets? Quintuple-kinked rails? This video’s got plenty of those.

On top of the next-level skating, the production value of this video is second-to-none. Helicopter angles, moving time-lapses, and professional audio engineering have taken skate videos to the next level. This video is in the top of our list for a reason – give it a watch and thank us later.

Saturdays

"Saturdays"

Birdhouse Skateboards really kept us waiting with this one… but the wait was well worth it. “Saturdays,” Birdhouse’s first skate video release in a decade, displayed why they are and will continue to be a household name in skateboarding. Everything Tony Hawk touches turns to gold, and “Saturdays” is no exception.

With sections from Jaws, Lizzie Armanto, Ben Raybourn, David Loy, Shawn Hale and a wild Clive Dixon ender, Birdhouse's fifth full-length feature was filmed over the course of three full years and demonstrates why Birdhouse won Thrasher's King of the Road contest no less than three times. Their team absolutely kills it.

Not only does the team go hard in the streets, but they also encounter some… interesting characters—Joe Dirt, Eric Andre, Andy Samberg, The Trailer Park Boys, and The Jackass Crew, just to name a few. This video is pure fun. And that’s what skateboarding’s all about.

Quit Your Day Job

"Quit Your Day Job"

“Quit Your Day Job” is a skate video unlike anything you’ll ever watch. With higher energy and production value than many company full-lengths, this homie-video is sure to stand the test of time.

Not only is this a fun watch that is sure to get you excited to hit the streets, but it also serves as a showcase of how far women’s skateboarding has come. These ladies absolutely crushed this video, and we’re here for it.

Featuring full parts from Vanessa Torres, Samarria Brevard, Candy Jacobs, Annie Guglia, Mariah Duran, Nika Washington, Savannah Headden and many more, this video is an instant classic.

Pretty Sweet

"Pretty Sweet"

Considered by some to be the high-water mark of the Crailtap empire's creative output, 2012's “Pretty Sweet” saw the first equally collaborative production by the sister brands Girl Skateboards and Chocolate Skateboards.

Ty Evans's final production for the camp became a benchmark for excellence in skateboard video production on all fronts and features a lineup of established legends and future stars that scarcely seems believable in this day and age: Sean Malto, Guy Mariano, Marc Johnson, Brian Anderson and Cory Kennedy being but some of those golden rosters. Glossy and stylised, this is the skate video that defined an era.

Away Days

"Away Days"

After turning heads on both sides of the Atlantic with their European release "Diagonal" in 2009, Adidas's skateboarding program went from strength to strength. With the previous three years turned over to a series of endless skate trips around the globe, 2016's "Away Days" became one of the biggest undertakings by any company in recent years.

With an international team that boasts Gonz, Dennis Busenitz, Rodrigo Teixeira, Silas Baxter-Neal, Mark Suciu, Alec Majerus, Lucas Puig and Gustav Tonnesen, this film was always going to bang, but the diversity of spots and the production values take things up a level again.