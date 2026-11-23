Gaming
GTA 6: All 35 requirements to unlock the ‘A Long Road’ trophy
This is how the GTA 6 100% checklist works
- Reward: ‘A Long Road’ trophy/achievement (Gold, 100 Gamerscore)
- Main missions: 91
- Requirements: 35 across three categories
- Unlock: After completing the story
- Missable: Nothing; everything can be caught up on in Free Roam
- Time required: Roughly estimated at 100 to 120 hours, including the story
Part 1: Story and tasks
Requirement
Target
What you need to know
Complete the story
91 main missions
Play through to the end credits.
Optional tasks
100
There are considerably more than 100, so you can skip some.
Gang operations
39 of 39
Only 19 are marked during the story. You'll have to find the rest yourself.
Bank jobs
22 of 22
Available from ‘Credit Check’ in Chapter 3. For small banks, you need to clear the cash register and the safe.
Payday loan jobs
7 of 7
Also available from ‘Credit Check’. Empty the counter and the safe in the back room.
Smash ’n’ Grabs
34 of 35
Pawn shops and jewellers. You also need to crack the safe in the back room.
Stick-ups
50 of 91
Hold-ups at supermarkets, fast-food restaurants and liquor stores.
Sell drugs to a fence
$100,000
Most of your stock comes from gang operations and cocaine flamingos.
Sell jewellery to a fence
$100,000
Loot obtained from jewellers.
Sell marked banknotes
$250,000
Obtained from banks and payday loan jobs. You'll need the Dye Pack Jammer.
Bank vaults
8 of 8
Endgame content, available only after completing an optional Chapter 4 mission.
Sell vehicles to a fence
$200,000
Moses, Pay ’n’ Spray and Randy's wish list.
Part 2: Exploration and activities
Requirement
Goal
What you need to know
Kenton Sets
5 of 7
From 'Island Dreams' in Chapter 1, loot wrecks with the metal detector
Collectible Card Sets
15 of 18
480 cards in total, duplicates don't count
WAiNK Locations
100
Scan with the phone app
Underwater Discoveries
33 of 33
You need all 7 Kenton Sets for this
Magazines, Books, Comics
30 of 34
27 finds plus 7 Book Swaps
Meditations
15 of 18
Jason and Lucia count separately
Cocaine Flamingos
100 of 125
Only pink ones with a black-and-white beak
Special Playlists
2 of 2
Via scannable posters
Styles
70 of 79
Tattoo magazines and luxury watches
Unique Races
30 of 40
Win, don't just take part
Race Challenge Gold Medals
10 of 13
You can pick the easiest ones
Shooting Range Gold Medals
42 of 42
18 at the Griffin Shooting Range, 24 at Rodgers Ranch
Video Games
4 of 4
Just launch them, no need to finish
Pool Opponents
5 of 7
Beat five different opponents
Mini Golf
2 of 3
One round each is enough
Basketball Hoops
90 of 100
One shot made per hoop, repeats don't count
Drone Time Trials
42 of 42
14 locations with three races each
Stunts
300 of 397
Can be freely combined from four stunt types
Challenges
70 of 80
Eight categories of ten challenges each
Bret's Target Decks
15 of 15
Only playable with Jason
Part 3: Discoveries – vehicles, weapons and animals
Requirement
Goal
What you need to know
Scan base vehicles
200 of 277
Cars, boats and aeroplanes via the WAiNK app
Standard weapons
50 of 66
53 firearms, 9 melee weapons, 4 explosives
Examine animal species
100 of 255
With binoculars, hunting is not necessary.
You should be aware of these pitfalls
- ‘Credit Check’ is the key. The Chapter 3 mission unlocks Bank Jobs and Payday Loans and gives you the Dye Pack Jammer. Without it, you can’t sell marked banknotes.
- Kenton takes a break. After Chapter 1, he’s temporarily unavailable and doesn’t return until just before Chapter 3.
- The console plays up in Chapter 2. You won’t be able to start the video games in your own home during this chapter.
- Meditation requires both of you. Each meditation location counts separately for Jason and Lucia. So you’ll need to call your partner and let them meditate too.
- Only 19 gang operations are marked. You’ll have to track down the remaining 20 yourself.
Tips for the quickest route to 100 percent
- Start scanning everything right from the start: Vehicles and animals are the items that are the most tedious to catch up on after the main story. If you get your mobile out early and keep your binoculars to hand, you’ll save yourself hours of driving around later on.
- Tackle optional tasks straight away: As soon as a new icon appears, just get it done. Many of them unlock new features as you go along.
- Check the map after every chapter: As the story progresses, new activities and map filters become available.
- Save stunts, challenges and medals for the end: You’ll complete many challenges automatically whilst playing normally. You can then tackle whatever’s left all at once.
- Save manually: It’s worth creating a separate save file before changing chapters, especially if you’re aiming for Platinum. And before you start messing about with cheats, create a separate save file just to be on the safe side.
FAQs about the 100 percent checklist in GTA 6
Everything you need to know about GTA 6
About the author