Jason in GTA 6: His backstory, traits and role explained

When Grand Theft Auto V I is released in November, the much-anticipated game will feature two main protagonists. One is Lucia, GTA's first female lead , and the other is her partner, Jason Duval. Their relationship has clearly been inspired by the stories of Bonnie and Clyde, but in this telling, Lucia is the driving force and it is Jason who wants a simple life. However, circumstances won't allow it. We've compiled all the confirmed facts about Jason for you to see where he sits in the history of GTA protagonists.

01 Who is Jason Duval in GTA 6?

Jason Duval in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

Jason Duval is one of two playable main characters in GTA 6 , alongside Lucia Caminos. On the official GTA VI website, Rockstar describes him with a single sentence that sums up his entire character: “Jason wants a simple life, but it just keeps getting harder for him.” This suggests he has been drawn into a life of crime against his will.

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Unlike Lucia, who actively rebels against her circumstances, Jason comes across from the outset as someone who actually wants nothing to do with crime, yet keeps getting dragged into it. It is precisely this inner conflict between his desire for a quiet life and the reality of being a criminal in Leonida that drives his character.

Fact Details Full name Jason Duval Game GTA 6 Role Protagonist Location Leonida / Vice City Backstory A difficult youth before joining the US Army and then drug smuggling in the Keys Important contacts Brian Heder (Boss), Cal Hampton (Friend)

02 Jason’s journey from the army to the streets

According to Rockstar’s official description, Jason grew up surrounded by con artists and criminals. After a difficult childhood, he joined the US Army, seemingly in part to escape his past. But his old life would continue to catch up with him.

After leaving the military, Jason found himself back in familiar surroundings, this time in the Leonida Keys. He works for local drug smugglers, including an older dealer named Brian Heder. Brian even lets Jason live rent-free in one of his properties, with Jason helping out with low-level intimidation jobs in return. Jason’s close circle also includes his friend Cal Hampton, who prefers to stay at home, where he spends his spare time listening in on Coast Guard radio communications.

Cal Hampton and Jason Duval are best friends in GTA 6 © Rockstar Games

Rockstar has not yet elaborated on exactly when the transition from the military back into a life of crime took place, nor on what Jason specifically experienced in his youth.

03 Jason and Lucia: A Bonnie and Clyde partnership

According to Rockstar, meeting Lucia could be either the best or worst thing that has ever happened to Jason. That uncertainty shapes his attitude towards her throughout much of the story. And, as we know from the gameplay details, you get to decide what kind of relationship Jason and Lucia have.

It’s up to you to decide whether Lucia and Jason will become a couple © Rockstar Games

This is how the story unfolds: when a seemingly straightforward heist goes wrong, Jason and Lucia find themselves caught up in a criminal conspiracy spanning the entire state of Leonida. From that point on, they have to rely on each other to survive.

Jason’s loyalty is clear. At one point, he tells Lucia: “If anything happens, I’m right behind you.” Whether their relationship develops into a romance, however, is up to you. Their bond grows through messages, shared activities and jobs, but pursuing a romance remains entirely optional.

04 Jason’s appearance, customization and personality

While Lucia comes across as impulsive, combative and willing to take risks, Jason is significantly more reserved in the footage shown so far. Former Rockstar developer Mike York, who has analyzed the Extended Look, describes Jason’s movements as methodical, deliberate and conspicuously slow. This reflects Jason’s military training. He acts not on impulse, but with deliberation.

Lucia and Jason enjoying the view of Vice City © Rockstar Games

This controlled, introverted side of Jason also comes through in his dialogue with Lucia. In one lift scene, he suggests that he feels more comfortable using a weapon than talking. Lucia counters by telling him to simply turn on the charm. These contrasts – Jason’s calm, controlled nature and Lucia’s more impulsive, risk-taking personality – appear to be deliberate, allowing the two characters to complement each other both in the gameplay and throughout the story.

The choice of music in the Extended Look also emphasizes this difference. Jason’s scenes are accompanied by ‘People Are People’ by Depeche Mode – a song that raises questions about anger and a lack of understanding between people. Lucia’s scenes, by contrast, are accompanied by ‘Devil Woman’, a significantly more aggressive track.

Jason Duval takes aim © Rockstar Games

Another intriguing detail: the name Lucia is derived from the Latin lux, meaning “light”, while the Greek name Jason is traditionally associated with the verb iaomai, meaning “to heal”. Rockstar has not confirmed any symbolic meaning behind the characters’ names, so any connection remains purely speculative among fans. It would certainly fit, though.

05 Jason's voice actor: the latest rumors

Rockstar Games has yet to officially confirm the voice actor or motion-capture performer behind Jason. Several names have been linked to the role by the community, although none has been confirmed. Actor Troy Baker publicly denied that he voices Jason, while a CV entry later sparked speculation around Gregory Joseph Connors. The name Dylan Rourke has also been mentioned in some corners of the community, but there is currently no official confirmation that any of these actors are involved.

06 Jason in GTA 6 gameplay

Lucia and Jason don’t hold back © Rockstar Games

In-game, you can switch between Jason and Lucia at any time while playing Grand Theft Auto VI. If they’re in the same vehicle, you can switch directly between the driver’s and passenger’s seats, allowing you to move between driving and shooting during a car chase. If they’re traveling separately, the switch happens via a short transition animation, similar to GTA 5, regardless of where either character is in Leonida.

An interesting side note: Jason and Lucia are also said to have noticeably different fighting styles. According to Italian content creator MikeShowSha and details reportedly shared during a hands-off presentation at Rockstar North, Lucia fights in a more technical style, drawing on elements of kickboxing and mixed martial arts. Jason, on the other hand, is said to rely more on raw physical strength.

If accurate, that could make close-combat encounters feel quite different depending on which character you’re playing.

07 How Jason compares to other protagonists in the GTA series

Jason stands out above all for his reserved nature. Characters such as Tommy Vercetti from GTA Vice City and Niko Bellic from GTA 4 had a much edgier presence, with distinctive one-liners from the outset. CJ from San Andreas, meanwhile, brought warmth and a strong sense of family to his story. So far, Jason comes across as more of a quiet observer, someone who prefers to act rather than talk.

Whether this assessment proves accurate after the game’s release remains to be seen. It will only become clear in the finished game just how much depth Rockstar has given his character beyond his purely action-oriented role.

08 Everything we know so far about GTA 6

About the author Who is Phil Briel? Phil is a former professional esports player in games such as Counter-Strike, Unreal Tournament, Call of Duty, Forza Motorsport and FIFA on PC and consoles. He has previously worked as an editor for various gaming websites and magazines.